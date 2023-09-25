Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Edges To New High For The Year Against Yen, Developer Woes Hit Chinese Stocks And Yuan

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.72K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is trading at new highs for the year against the Japanese yen and is bid against nearly all the G10 currencies.
  • Most emerging market currencies are heavier, with the Polish zloty and a few East Asian currencies holding their own.
  • New pressure on China's property developers weighed on Chinese shares, but other large bourses in the region, except South Korea, rose today.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off almost 0.65% today, twice the pre-weekend loss. US index futures are trading slightly lower.

Mosaic collection of world currencies

FrankvandenBergh

Overview

The US dollar begins the new week on a firm note. It is trading at new highs for the year against the Japanese yen and is bid against nearly all the G10 currencies, though the Swedish krona and Canadian

This article was written by

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

boblangabeer profile picture
boblangabeer
Today, 7:41 AM
Thanks Marc
