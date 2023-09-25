pandemin

Last week I executed a number of stock trades which included Canadian midstream firm Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). Enbridge presents dividend investors with the opportunity to collect a safe and growing dividend, and the company invests into the expansion of its energy footprint. Enridge has seen renewed share price weakness lately, which I don't believe is deserved considering that the company presented a solid second-quarter earnings report. The midstream firm also recently guided for mid-single-digit EBITDA growth in the medium term, which I believe will translate to considerable dividend growth as well. Since shares of Enbridge are reasonably priced with an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.6X, I believe dividend investors are faced with a buying opportunity!

Previous rating

I covered Enbridge back in June and recommended shares to income investors chiefly because of Enbridge's confirmed EBITDA and DCF guidance as well as for its decent dividend coverage. Since Enbridge presented 8% adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter and guided for EBITDA growth of ~5% in the medium term, I believe Enbridge's dividend growth prospects have improved as well. I also like that Enbridge is investing heavily in LNG expansion projects at the U.S. Gulf Coast as well as in the offshore wind market. That shares are in a down-trend is undeserved, in my opinion, and I doubled down on Enbridge on Friday. My other (additional) buys on Friday included W. P. Carey (WPC) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Business model, predictable cash flows

Enbridge is a Calgary-based energy company whose operations extend into the U.S., and the company owns liquid pipelines, gas transmission, distribution and midstream assets as well as storage facilities. The majority of Enbridge's EBITDA comes from the liquids pipeline business (62% in the second quarter). The liquids pipeline and natural gas transmission segments are the two largest EBITDA drivers for Enbridge, and together, they generated $7.0B in adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of the year, showing 9% year-over-year growth.

The company, as is typical for midstream businesses, enters into so-called take-or-pay contracts with its customers that ensure that customers pay their bills whether they take a certain pre-determined amount of energy products or not. As a result, midstream firms like Enbridge have very stable cash flows that allow for a consistent and predictable return of capital to shareholders.

Guidance for FY 2023 and beyond

Enbridge once again confirmed its guidance for FY 2023 in terms of adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow: the midstream firm continues to see $15.9-16.5B in adjusted EBITDA and $5.25-5.65 per share in distributable cash flow.

The company also recently issued a medium-term outlook for its adjusted EBITDA growth, with incremental gains coming from pipeline (Rio Bravo and Western Canada) and LNG expansion projects. LNG especially presents Enbridge with a strong export opportunity, and the midstream firm is working on a number of LNG projects in Texas and Louisiana to increase capacity. The value of such export opportunities has been quantified by Enbridge at $4.7B, and it could add EBITDA and distributable cash flow incrementally going forward.

In the medium term, Enbridge is targeting 5% annual EBITDA growth, which will be driven by LNG investments in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Besides EBITDA growth, another catalyst for Enbridge relates to share buybacks. Since shares of Enbridge are currently trading near 1-year lows, share buybacks would make a lot of sense and create value for shareholders.

New energy, offshore windfarm opportunity

Besides its core businesses in liquids and natural gas, Enbridge has an opportunity to play a constructive and leading role in rolling out new energy solutions in order to accommodate the transition to cleaner energy sources. The company is heavily investing in offshore windfarms in Europe and is increasing its capacity for energy production. Enbridge has said that it wants to increase its offshore wind capacity by 50% by FY 2025. The transition to new energy sources is a long-term trend that could benefit Enbridge's offshore wind business for many decades going forward.

To accomplish this, Enbridge is investing heavily in new wind projects, especially in France. With new projects coming online (Provence Grand Large, Fécamp) in the near term (2023 and 2024), Enbridge faces yet another catalyst for EBITDA growth. As part of its new energy strategy, Enbridge has guided for 55% segment EBITDA growth by FY 2025.

Enbridge's valuation relative to other midstream companies

I am comparing Enbridge to U.S.-based midstream companies that have similar operating profiles as the Canadian company. Therefore, I compare Enbridge to Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Energy Transfer (ET). Enbridge is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 16.9X and an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.6X. Compared to other large-cap midstream companies, Enbridge has a higher valuation, but Enbridge also has an extremely strong dividend growth record that I am willing to pay a premium for.

Strong dividend value proposition

Enbridge grows its dividend reliably, and its dividends are backed by underlying distributable cash flow that originates from the company's energy assets. The current dividend payout is $3.55 per share annually, which calculates to a 7.6% yield for income investors. Since 1995, Enbridge's dividend has increased by an annual average growth rate of 10%.

Risks with Enbridge

There are a number of risks that affect Enbridge, the biggest being that the energy transition poses headwinds for the company's core business. Fossil fuel expansion projects could also face the pushback or regulators, which in turn might limit Enbridge's potential for EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth. What would change my mind about Enbridge is if the company saw a deterioration of its EBITDA/DCF growth prospects.

Final thoughts

Enbridge is a high-quality midstream firm whose shares have not performed well so far in FY 2023… although the company reported solid high single-digit EBITDA growth in Q2'23, confirmed its guidance in terms of FY 2023 EBITDA/DCF and guided for mid-single medium-term EBITDA growth. I believe the company is also making the right strategic decision by investing heavily in new energy sources, which will help Enbridge diversify its core business. Shares are not necessarily a bargain, but investors can have a high degree of certainty, in my opinion, that the energy company will continue to grow its EBITDA and cash flow going forward, especially with new expansion projects (as discussed) coming online in the near term!