Enbridge: This 7.6% Midstream Yield Has Potential

Sep. 25, 2023 8:31 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA1 Comment
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
20.61K Followers

Summary

  • Enbridge offers a safe and growing dividend with momentum in its core liquids and gas business.
  • The company's business model, which includes stable cash flows from take-or-pay contracts, supports consistent returns to shareholders.
  • Enbridge invests heavily in offshore wind capacity, generating potential for incremental EBITDA growth.
  • Enbridge articulated its goal to achieve 5% medium-term EBITDA growth.
  • Enbridge has a strong dividend value proposition, with reliable dividend growth and a current yield of 7.6% for income investors.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

Last week I executed a number of stock trades which included Canadian midstream firm Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). Enbridge presents dividend investors with the opportunity to collect a safe and growing dividend, and the company invests into the expansion of its

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
20.61K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, ET, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (309)
I am long ENB and a fan. However my confidence in the company has nothing to do with their investment in offshore wind electric production. If anything...that gives me pause...
