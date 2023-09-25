Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ams-OSRAM Is A Turnaround Candidate, Shares Could Double Or Even Multiply

Sep. 25, 2023 9:00 AM ETams-OSRAM AG (AMSSY), AUKUF
Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
323 Followers

Summary

  • ams-OSRAM has been on a downward trajectory ever since the Austrian sensor company ams acquired the German lighting company Osram Licht in 2020.
  • A new CEO and a new business strategy could be the starting point for a turnaround to a smaller, but more profitable company.
  • If things go well and according to plan, shares could double or multiply over the next 1-3 years.

smart robot in manufacturing industry for industry 4.0 and technology concept. Robotic vision sensor camera system.

kynny

(Note: All amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around 1.06 USD. Although ams-OSRAM is headquartered in Austria, the primary listing is on the SWISS Stock Exchange, and the company publishes financial information in EUR. I am

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
323 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AUKUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.