Split share corporations are an interesting investment product that I have only seen in Canadian capital markets. The basic premise of split share corps is to create 2 classes of securities from investments in a basket of dividend-paying common equities: a conservative 'preferred' class which has a preference on the cash flows of the whole investment company, and an 'equity' class which provides over-collateralization for the preferred class shares and enjoy leveraged returns to the underlying basket.

I will use E Split Corp. (TSX:ENS:CA) as an illustrative example to showcase the risk and potential rewards for the split share corporation investment structure.

(Author's note, figures in this article references Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Fund Overview

Despite having 'Corp' in its name, E Split Corp. is in fact an investment fund. ENS raises money from issuing securities to investors and uses the proceeds to invest in the common shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a leading North American oil and gas pipeline and natural gas distribution company.

The shares issued by ENS are split into two classes: A 'Preferred' share class which provides holders with a fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distribution and the promise of return of the original issue price of $10.00 upon maturity and a 'Class A' equity share class which provides holders with non-cumulative monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the whole portfolio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Illustrative split share example (middlefield.com)

'Preferred' shares may appeal to conservative investors as it represents an opportunity to earn a 'safe' yield, since the 'preferred' share class is overcollateralized by 150% at issuance (i.e., $25 of assets support $10 of preferred shares' preferential cumulative cash distributions).

'Class A' equity shares, on the other hand, may appeal to risk-seeking investors as they get to increase their leverage to the potential capital appreciation upside of the assets without having to pay the traditional costs of leverage like interest expenses. The Class A shares also typically pay an attractive distribution yield.

Dealers Love Split Shares

One word of caution regarding split share corporations that investors need to understand is the incentives for the entities involved. For the manager, split shares are a very low maintenance way to earn a 75 bps management fee on hundreds of millions of assets, as they just need to redirect the investment cash flows of a basket of securities with little 'active management' involved.

For investment dealers, they are happy to recommend these shares to investors, since they earn an extremely lucrative 3.9% underwriting fee, or $0.975 per every $25 in combined 'preferred' and 'Class A' shares issued (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Split shares pay a very high fee to underwriters (ENS prospectus)

Returns

Figure 3 shows the historical returns of ENS preferred and Class A shares to June 30, 2023 (Figure 3). As expected, the preferred shares earn a very stable return of 5.3% per annum, which is basically the preferred distribution yield.

Figure 3 - ENS Preferred and Class A share historical returns (ENS factsheet)

The Class A shares, on the other hand, have returns that are magnified compared to the returns of underlying Enbridge shares. For example, Enbridge shares returned 29.4% in 2019 whereas ENS shares returned 47.6%. Similarly, Enbridge lost 15.3% in 2020, but ENS shares lost 28.5%.

Distribution & Yield

As mentioned above, the Class A shares are currently paying a monthly distribution of $0.13/share or a forward yield of 12.4% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ENS common shares pay a 12.4% forward yield (Seeking Alpha)

However, investors are cautioned that Class A shares' distribution may not be entirely covered by dividends from Enbridge stock, so a significant portion of the distribution is funded from 'return of capital' (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - ENS heavily utilizes ROC for distribution (ENS semi-annual report)

Risks To Be Aware Of

While the returns profile of the Class A shares may look very attractive (12.4% distribution yield plus potential to earn 50% total returns), as with most things in life, there is no free lunch. There are several risks that investors should be aware of.

First, E Split Corp. is unique in that the underlying portfolio consists of only Enbridge common stock. Although Enbridge is a very stable company in a mature industry, it does face unique challenges of its own. For example, as the North American economy starts to wean itself off of hydrocarbons, Enbridge's pipelines may see reduced demand, increased competition, and even obsolescence.

In recent months, we have seen Enbridge reduce the toll rate on its Mainline pipeline in order to fend off potential competition from the Trans Mountain pipeline, starting operations in 2024. Over the long run, we may see reduced profitability and stock price for Enbridge.

Second, as mentioned above, the Class A distribution is currently partly funded from return of capital. The longer this situation persists, the less assets there are to sustain the whole investment company and the higher the risk of a distribution cut to the Class A share class.

Furthermore, investors should be aware that the preferred share distribution has been recently increased from a quarterly $0.13125 ($0.50 p.a.) to a quarterly $0.175 ($0.70 p.a.) as part of the maturity extension process for the investment corporation to June 2028. This increased preferred share distribution may exacerbate the cash flow stress on the Class A shares.

Finally, since ENS is a share of an investment company listed and traded on the TSX Exchange, they are essentially closed-end funds. Therefore, the shares of ENS may trade at a premium or discount to the underlying net assets of the fund. For example, the last published NAV of Class A is $11.96 from June 30, 2023, whereas the fund is currently trading at $12.55/share (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - ENS overview (ENS factsheet)

Conclusion

E Split Corp. is an investment company set up to invest solely in Enbridge shares. Class A equity shareholders enjoy a forward 12.4% distribution yield in addition to leveraged returns to the performance of Enbridge shares.

While the distribution yield is very attractive, investors should note that the distribution is heavily funded from return of capital, which over time depletes the investment company's assets and increases the risk of a distribution cut. Furthermore, ENS is unique among split share corporations in that its underlying portfolio only consists of common shares of a single company, which dramatically increases single security risk. I am personally not comfortable with the reward/risk profile of ENS common shares and rate it as a hold.