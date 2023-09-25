Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaire Investors Buy When There Is Blood In The StREITs

Sep. 25, 2023 9:00 AM ETBRK.A, BRK.B, CCI, O, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, WPC16 Comments
Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Legendary investors advise buying assets when market sentiment is at its worst.
  • REITs have experienced a significant decline in value recently, causing many to panic sell their holdings.
  • We discuss why investors should buy the panic in REITs and share our top picks.
phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

According to numerous legendary investors, the best time to buy investment assets is when market sentiment is at its worst. In this article, we look at some of these quotes, discuss an area of the market where market sentiment is particularly weak right now (REITs (

This article was written by

Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith
23.62K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Comments (16)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 10:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.92K)
$178 in 2020 was BH share price.
That’s blood in the streets…
The tax loss season hasn’t started yet…
Is waiting for deeper cuts sensible.?
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (1.87K)
I’m topping off my tank of O.
D
Don317
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (938)
All three have been, and will continue to be, long holdings for me that generate nice income streams. I intend to acquire additional shares at favorable yields before the Fed starts easing.
Vintage Dude profile picture
Vintage Dude
Today, 10:01 AM
Premium
Comments (456)
Crazy that O is back to April ‘20 lows post Covid sell-off. I wonder if we’ll see 40’s.
T
Tail Dragger N72426
Today, 9:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14)
Having sold O puts, there's a good chance they will be assigned; couldn't be happier.
l
lgroves
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (85)
Owning both O and WPC I’m waiting on a little more blood in the streets to add.
Gaelterra profile picture
Gaelterra
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (90)
I'd also suggest ARE who is currently mis-classified as an Office REIT and yet is a highly selective, prestige Laboratory, Research specialty Reit with Class A tenants and 99% fixed rate financing running out ~13 years.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:53 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.71K)
@Gaelterra thanks for sharing. It is only now getting interesting to me given that its yield isn't particularly attractive and its growth isn't likely to be particularly strong moving forward.
REITGurl profile picture
REITGurl
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
Check out AIRC - compelling dividend and operating performance.
PeterRetiree profile picture
PeterRetiree
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
SA has given me a warning that CCI has the potential to perform badly based on poor quant ratings due to debt metrics. Could you elaborate on this?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:27 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.71K)
@PeterRetiree You would have to ask them. I do not know what goes into their computer algorithms.
