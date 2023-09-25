Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGNCM: Less Than 7 Months Until The Big Floating Dividend Period

Summary

  • AGNC Investment has 5 series of preferred shares.
  • AGNCM's share price is expected to increase slightly as the floating date approaches, assuming short-term interest rates remain elevated.
  • AGNCP is another attractive option with a wider spread, and its share price is also expected to climb as the floating date approaches.
Readers have apparently been searching for data on AGNCM (NASDAQ:AGNCM) lately. It's time for a quick rundown.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) has 5 series of preferred shares:

  • AGNCN (AGNCN) at $25.85
  • AGNCM (AGNCM) at $24.05
  • AGNCO (AGNCO) at $23.77
  • AGNCP (

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade between the series of preferred shares based on relative values. I have no problem changing positions to optimize the risk/reward profile. I find it is one of the easiest sources for generating alpha.

Comments (1)

r
rbow
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (1.93K)
I like AGNCP better at $2.80 less. Doesn't float as soon but surely won't pay a total of $2.80 less. Not even close.
AGNCL is popular because of the higher dividend now but I wouldn't want it when the eventual floating rate is lower.
