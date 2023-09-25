JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the Fed maintained its Feds funds rate at its current level of 5.25% to 5.50% at its September FOMC meeting, it reiterated a higher for longer mantra and raised the prospect of a further 25 basis points hike that brought carnage to income investments. Overall, angst around the direction of the economy and interest rates have already driven business development companies to dip from recent 52-week highs. However, as long as higher for longer does not translate into a recession, the current macroeconomic environment is likely set to form a tailwind for BDCs like Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). GLAD provides credit to lower middle market US companies under floating rate structures that have tracked the Fed's hawkishness higher to deliver record investment income.

The BDC has a monthly dividend distribution schedule and last declared a $0.0825 per share dividend, a 3.1% increase from its prior distribution. A rare $0.02 per share supplemental, which is represented by the dip on the chart, was also announced. There's a lot to celebrate here, with the combined dividend total for the quarter of $0.2675 per share being 32.1% higher than the same quarter of last year, with a total dividend of $0.2025 per share. More supplemental payouts might be on the way with undistributed income of $0.08 per share as of the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter ending June 30, setting the backdrop. The current annualized dividend yield, excluding the supplemental, at 9.8% is the highest since late 2020 when the pandemic was very much still in full swing. Hence, is the BDC a buy on the near 10% yield?

Investment Income Growth And Portfolio

Gladstone Capital Corporation Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

BDCs are set to form compelling investment vehicles over the next few years as interest rates come to a crescendo against an economy that remains resilient. This investment vehicle was created in 1980 by Congress to fuel economic growth by allowing investors to funnel credit toward private companies. Like REITs, BDCs are required to distribute 90% of their income to shareholders. This has rendered them particularly compelling sources of income against the current inflationary backdrop. GLAD's portfolio at fair value as of the end of its third quarter stood at $715.3 million and was 74.5% comprised of first lien debt, a 100 basis points increase from the second quarter. First lien debt takes priority over other debt obligations in the event of bankruptcy and provides its holders first claim over assets pledged to secure the loan. Healthy fast-casual restaurant Café Zupas and AXIOS Industrial Group, an insulation and coatings provider, both form part of GLAD's growing portfolio.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

The BDC invested $53.5 million in three new portfolio companies and another $17.1 million into its existing portfolio companies during the third quarter. The weighted average yield on investments made over the last 12 months also moved to a decade high, with GLAD's portfolio now sporting a 13.6% weighted average yield on debt investments, a 50 basis points increase from its second quarter. I like that 91.6% of the loan portfolio are floating rates loans with minimum SOFR backstops. This meant GLAD realized a total investment income of $22.82 million, a huge 65.6% increase over its year-ago quarter and a beat by $1.15 million on consensus estimates. Growth was also driven by strong net originations at $35.4 million as repayments and net proceeds came in at $35.2 million during the third quarter.

Net Asset Value And Leverage

There are some reasons to be cautious, with GLAD's top-5 investments forming 24% of its portfolio at fair value and with loans on non-accrual status at 0.4% as of the end of the third quarter. However, both of these metrics are moving in the right direction with GLAD's top-5 concentration down 290 basis points from the end of its fiscal 2022 and with non-performing loans, as a percent of fair value, being stable through its fiscal 2023. Critically, the BDC's net asset value has been moving up and came in at $357.95 million for its third quarter. This was around $9.27 per share, an increase of around 15 cents from $9.12 per share in the year-ago period.

NAV is critical to price returns, and its consistent near-perpetual expansion even against periodic dilution events is a strong signal of GLAD's ability to generate positive shareholder value. The BDC issued 1,415,117 shares of common stock through its at-the-market program during the third quarter. This was accretive as it was completed at a weighted average price of $9.59 per share. Net investment income for the third quarter came in at $11.7 million, around $0.31 per share, and an increase of 21.2% over its year-ago comp. This provides 116% coverage against the total quarterly dividend recently declared and sets the tone for what could be the continued growth of the regular payout. GLAD's total debt to NAV of 101% is also quite conservative, and its current premium to NAV at around 9% is reasonable versus its historical trading premium range. The ticker is a buy on what's set to be further dividend growth.