'Compounder' is a word that gets thrown around a lot in the financial media, and nobody seems to be able to agree on a definition.

Some argue businesses that maintain or increase their competitive moat should be considered compounders. Many say that companies with high return on invested capital or sound management teams should have exclusive rights to the title.

Today, we'll throw our hat into the ring in trying to define the important term, and along the way we'll make the case for why Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) fits the description to a T, and is a sound potential choice for your long-term investment portfolio.

What makes a compounder?

As we just mentioned, there are about a million ways that someone could define the term 'Compounder', but here's ours:

A compounder is a stock with the potential to compound an investment's value at a higher-than-average rate for a longer than average period of time.

In other words, a stock that can, on average, beat the market's return for an extended period of time, due to some durable advantage.

Notice, we didn't say company - we said stock. This is an important distinction, as many great companies lack the ability to compound an investment's value over the long term at a rate that is significantly greater than the market.

Additionally, many people try to reverse engineer the business inputs to a compounder, in order to get a jump on the next great thing.

The truth, however, is that results often speak for themselves. Finding the next compounder is often a lot trickier than identifying compounders that are already healthy and in the market.

There is no one "success formula" or combination of attractive financial metrics that companies can optimize for to make their stocks rise in value over time. Differing priorities, along with countless intangibles, are unique in every business operation on the planet.

Thus, getting into the long-term winners, like LOW, is often the highest bang-for-your-buck allocation of time and resources, especially because objects at rest tend to stay at rest, and objects in motion tend to stay in motion.

The Mechanics Of A Compounder

Ok, so now that we've got our definition of a compounder and explained why they make some of the best investment opportunities on the market, how can we find them? Why is LOW a compounder?

In short, compounder businesses increase their stock's value over time because they achieve two things:

1.) They increase demand for the stock, and

2.) They reduce the supply of shares.

Here's a fact; in order for investors to agree that a company's stock should be trading higher than it was in the previous year, year after year, a company needs to increase demand for shares of the business, while simultaneously decreasing supply.

This sounds simple, but it can actually be quite difficult for businesses to pull off in the real world.

Practically, when it comes to identifying 'Demand' in a stock, we look at two metrics: Revenue growth and Net Income growth.

If businesses increase their revenue (the size and scope of the business) along with their net income (the profitability leftover for shareholders), then all things being equal, that business will see an increase in demand from investors.

Supply is much more simple - we simply look at the diluted share count over time.

Thus, if businesses increase their revenue and net income, consistently, over time, while simultaneously decreasing their number of outstanding shares, then that's what makes a compounder.

Lowe's Results

Today, let's examine LOW stock to see this dynamic in action.

First, let's have a look at LOW's Revenue:

TradingView

Over the long term, LOW has increased top line sales consistently, from $30 billion in 2003, to nearly $100 billion in 2023. This represents a CAGR of 6.2%, or an average annual increase of 11.6% - highly impressive and much faster than GDP growth.

On the income side of things, LOW has done even better:

TradingView

Since 2016, the company has increased TTM Net Income from $2.5 billion to ~$6 billion, a compounded annual growth rate of 11.5%, or an annual average increase of 17.5%(!).

It's true that this net income growth has been bumpier than the revenue growth, but in a business with inventories where you're selling physical goods and there are costs of fulfillment, things can be a bit swingy.

However, if you smooth out the Covid impact, then the trend is clear, and strong.

But that's only the demand side of the equation. What has management been doing on the supply side of things?

In short, they've been buying back stock hand over fist:

TradingView

In the chart above, you can see how LOW's share count has dropped precipitously over time, from more than 900 million shares outstanding in 2016, to just under 600 million shares now.

This 36% reduction in supply is highly impressive, even amongst other companies that share the compounder title.

Thus, when you combine the growth in demand and the huge shrinkage in supply, you get outstanding results:

TradingView

As you can see from the chart above, an investment in LOW stock would have more than doubled the 2-decade performance of the S&P 500 in total returns.

This works on basically all timeframes as well - here's the chart from the start of 2008, right before the crash:

TradingView

2008 and the following years were particularly difficult for LOW and the housing industry as a whole, and yet the company's results shone through, outpacing the S&P at almost every point in time from that day.

Is LOW A Buy Today?

So - LOW is a great stock. It's a long term compounder with a track record of success and no meaningful negative potential catalysts on the horizon. Should you invest?

Ultimately, we've chosen to rate LOW a "Hold" at the current moment in time.

Why? Because solid investing is about 2 things -

1.) The quality of whatever 'box' you put your money in, and

2.) The price you pay for the 'box'.

In this case, we have a strong preference for the quality of LOW, as we've just laid out. However, we're not too keen paying the market rate, or the price, at this juncture.

For context, here is the price to sales ratio for LOW over the last few years:

TradingView

As you can see, it's ranged between 0.9x and 1.8x.

Similarly, here's LOW's price to free cash flow ratio over the same period:

TradingView

The range here is between ~12 and about ~36.

The issue here is that there's no structural advantage to purchasing LOW at the current price. As you can see above, the valuation is not deep enough into the red "attractive territory" of the linear regression for consideration; perhaps a FCF multiple closer to 15 would be more palatable.

The best investing is done when the right long-term assets are bought at the right times. Unfortunately, there's no real advantage to buying LOW right now - in other words, the stock hasn't sold off enough (for whatever temporary reason) for us to take a bite into buying the fear.

For those who are averaging in - great. You're getting an average price. But for new entrants, finding a better valuation to enter on can increase your margin of safety and give better long term compounded returns; all for less risk.

Thus, our hold rating. Keep your eyes peeled!

Summary

All in all, investing in compounders is simply a game of finding the objects that are in motion, and then waiting for the right moment to enter them as they stay in motion.

LOW has proven itself to be a resilient compounder, and we rate it a "Hold" while we wait for a better moment to pound the table.

Cheers!