Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lowe's: Hold Onto This Long-Term Compounder

Sep. 25, 2023 9:48 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)2 Comments
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • The exact definition of 'Compounder' is oft-debated, but in our view it means a stock that can increase an investment's value at above average rates for long periods of time.
  • Compounder businesses increase the value of their stock by increasing demand for shares while also reducing the supply of them.
  • Lowe's is a compounder due to its consistent revenue and net income growth, as well as its significant reduction in outstanding shares through stock buybacks.
  • However, the current price may not be attractive for new investors. We rate this great company a "Hold".

Lowes Home Improvements

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

'Compounder' is a word that gets thrown around a lot in the financial media, and nobody seems to be able to agree on a definition.

Some argue businesses that maintain or increase

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.69K Followers
Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow and check your email to get started with our high probability ideas and insider analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (1.48K)
Still adding as I build a full position.
Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
Today, 9:58 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (23.5K)
I could buy Lowe's all day long. It's in my wife's account. Berkshire is back to beating and Lowe's is in the same account. Lowe's greatly overweighted as well. A nice one-two punch.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.