Amazon's Streaming Step Is A Big Warning For Competition

Sep. 25, 2023 10:03 AM ET
Summary

  • Amazon has announced that it will include advertisements for Prime Video from early 2024 and members looking for ad-free option will have to pay an extra $2.99 per month.
  • This initiative will help the company report faster growth in its subscription and advertisement segments, both of which are at close to $40 billion annualized revenue rate.
  • Amazon’s Prime membership has a significantly lower churn rate compared to other streaming players which should help the company improve monetization.
  • Even at a modest 15% YoY revenue growth rate, Amazon’s subscription segment should reach a revenue of $100 billion by 2030 making it a key growth driver.
  • Despite the recent bull run, Amazon’s PS ratio of 2.5 is less than the pre-pandemic historical average which gives the stock good upside potential.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has recently announced that it will launch limited ads for Prime Video in early 2024. Members looking for an ad-free option will have to pay an extra $2.99 per month. Most of the streaming players including Netflix (

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

