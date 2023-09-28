Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 REITs With Major Insider Purchases

Sep. 28, 2023 8:05 AM ETAAT, ADC, AVB, BDN, BRSP, BXMT, CPT, DEA, ESS, GNL, MAA, O, SAFE, SBRA, UNIT, VNQ, WMT, WSR3 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have crashed and are now opportunistic.
  • Insiders are making multi-million-dollar purchases!
  • We highlight 5 REITs with major insider buys to consider today.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Standing bundles of cash

PM Images

The real estate investment trust, or REIT, sector (VNQ) has declined by over 30% since the beginning of 2022 and this has created a historic opportunity to buy quality real estate at a heavily discounted price.

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial 

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

  

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
60.5K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group Learn more >>.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, UNIT, CPT, AVB, WSR, SAFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 8:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.27K)
What? Insiders are not loading up on $WPC and $MPW? 🙄
p
polops
Today, 8:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (167)
My issue with UNIT is that apparently it is expensive to set fiber optic infrastructure, which combined with already in-place debt and depressed equity valuation makes it hard for UNIT to take advantage of the 20-something % growth in data usage.

Was there some legal overhang as well?
b
bdwg
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (64)
Quality is the issue for REITS. Going into a likely slowdown recession soon, I want a great company balance sheet and high quality properties. Not interested in B/C quality buildings and (lots of) leverage, that is where the carnage will be. It’s not a mystery.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.