Pipeline company Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in August announced the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), a pipeline company that I recommended to dividend investors because of the company's strong distribution coverage and a high percentage (85%) of fee-based contracts. While the acquisition is set to be accretive to distributable cash flow for Energy Transfer, I believe the revaluation that has taken place since the deal was announced makes Energy Transfer fully valued. Although the dividend will likely continue to grow following the deal, I am lowering my rating on the midstream firm from strong buy to hold!

Previous rating

I rated Energy Transfer a strong buy in February - I Am Still Buying This 9.5% Midstream Yield - for three major reasons: (1) Energy Transfer achieved sufficient distribution coverage that ensured the payment of a stable/growing distribution, (2) The midstream firm was well-positioned to benefit from increasing natural gas demand, and (3) The firm submitted a strong EBITDA forecast for FY 2023 which was supported by the previous acquisition of another company, Enable Midstream Partners L.P. Following the announcement that Energy Transfer will merge with Crestwood Equity Partners, units of the midstream firm have soared to a 1-year-high, justifying a rating downgrade to hold.

Energy Transfer/Crestwood Equity Partners deal

Energy Transfer acquired Enable Midstream Partners L.P. in FY 2021 in a $7.2B deal in a bid to broaden its asset footprint and gain natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Energy Transfer has been focused on broadening its energy portfolio which is why the company has pursued its most recent acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners.

Crestwood Equity Partners is a well-run midstream firm with considerable assets in the Williston, Powder River and Delaware basins (a total of almost 1.3M acres) which complements Energy Transfer's downstream capacity in Texas and Pennsylvania. The acquisition will also allow Energy Transfer to get a foothold into the Powder River basin.

Another key asset is that Crestwood Equity Partners is working with a roster of highly-rated, blue-chip customers including Devon Energy (DVN), Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), Marathon Oil (MRO) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) (among others). About 85% of CEQP's contracts are fixed fee or take-or-pay which will add to Energy Transfer's cash flow predictability going forward.

The acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners' energy assets, which cost Energy Transfer approximately $7.1B (enterprise value) in an all-stock transaction that is expected to lead to earnings accretion and free cash flow growth. Additional, Energy Transfer is looking to generate operational and cost synergies (estimated at $40M annually) which also may lead to an acceleration in the firm's distribution growth rate going forward.

There are a number of factors that make gas-focused Crestwood Equity Partners interesting as an acquisition play for Energy Transfer, besides a complementary asset footprint in key operational theaters: CEQP achieved strong free cash flow and a very solid distribution coverage ratio of 1.7X. For FY 2023, Crestwood Equity Partners guided for $430M-510M in distributable cash flow and $10M-90M in excess free cash flow, after payments of distributions, so the acquisition should prove to be accretive to free cash flow.

Additionally, Energy Transfer has set that it sees potential to optimize Crestwood Equity Partners' capital structure while targeting a lower cost of capital for the firm's debt. The deal obviously represents a number of advantages for Energy Transfer as well as Crestwood Equity Partners' unitholders.

Here's why I am changing my rating following the CEQP deal

Energy Transfer's units have seen a sharp upward revaluation following the deal announcement and units reached a new 1-year high in September at $14.09... indicating that investors are very bullish about the prospects for free cash flow accretion, and possibly an acceleration of distribution growth following the closing of the transaction.

Units of Energy Transfer are now valued at 7.5X enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (FY 2024) and are trading above the 1-year average EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.2X. In my view, investor exuberance following the deal announcement has made Energy Transfer's unit more expensive which has made the risk profile less attractive. As a result, I believe dividend investors that seek access to Energy Transfer's 9.0% dividend yield may want to wait for a drop before engaging.

Risks with Energy Transfer

The biggest risk that I currently see for fossil-fuel focused midstream companies, including Energy Transfer, is changing investor sentiment towards the industry. The US government and its regulatory agencies may continue to place restrictions on the fossil fuel industry in order to boost the development of alternative energy sources with lower carbon footprints. As a result, Energy Transfer's growth prospects in the pipeline business may be stifled which in turn could lead to slower distributable cash flow and distribution growth than in the past.

Final thoughts

I am downgrading Energy Transfer after the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners because the valuation is just no longer attractive. Investors now pay a higher valuation multiplier factor and units are at risk of a correction once the initial optimism surrounding the deal with CEQP wears off.

While the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners is projected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and the transaction also makes sense from a strategic point of view, given the enhanced asset position for Energy Transfer in the Williston, Delaware and Power River basins, I believe the risk profile is no longer attractive. I would wait for a drop before adding to my position in Energy Transfer!