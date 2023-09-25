Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbCellera's Clinical Carousel: High Risk, Higher Stakes

Sep. 25, 2023
Summary

  • AbCellera's Q2 2023 shows plummeting revenues to $10.1M alongside surging R&D expenses of $36.5M, questioning capital allocation efficacy.
  • The company boasts strong liquidity with $795.6M in assets but faces market volatility due to fragmented ownership and with 13.56% of the float sold short.
  • Investment Recommendation: Maintain "Hold" status due to robust cash position but fiscal inefficiencies and market skepticism require a cautious approach.
At a Glance

Revisiting my prior evaluation of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), the company remains a complex puzzle for investors. While its liquidity is robust, with an extended cash runway, the dissonance between surging R&D expenditures and plummeting Q2 2023 revenues

Holding a BSN and active RN credentials, I devote significant time to dissecting the biotech landscape. Utilizing clinical expertise and acute market analysis, I offer data-backed, balanced perspectives on the rapidly evolving biotech sector. Committed to the principles of 'Superforecasting,' I continuously refine my projections based on emerging data, upholding transparency. My synthesis of analytical rigor and healthcare know-how results in incisive, empowering content for savvy biotech investment decisions. My goal: to serve as your essential guide for actionable biotech intelligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article aims to offer informational content and is not meant to be a comprehensive analysis of the company. It should not be interpreted as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions and opinions expressed herein about clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are those of the author and are rooted in probabilities rather than certainties. While efforts are made to ensure the accuracy of the information, there might be inadvertent errors. Therefore, readers are encouraged to independently verify the information. Investing in biotech comes with inherent volatility, risk, and speculation. Before making any investment decisions, readers should undertake their own research and evaluate their financial position. The author disclaims any liability for financial losses stemming from the use or reliance on the content of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Confoundedinterest profile picture
Confoundedinterest
Today, 11:37 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.27K)
When you simply read the financial statements alone and include no context whatsoever about what the company is actually doing, you miss the vast majority of the total picture… This analysis sums up the short thesis well.
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
Today, 11:44 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.06K)
@Confoundedinterest I wrote an entire section dedicated to what the company is doing, titled, “Assessing AbCellera's Clinical Portfolio Amid Market Shifts,” so I’m unsure of what you’re implying. Because I like the technology and its POC was displayed during the pandemic, it’s a Hold. If I was even indifferent of their technology, this would be a definite “Sell”.

This analysis echoes my previous one. ABCL will have to see significant progress on one or two of their candidates b4 it merits a rating upgrade. Until then, it’s a waiting game.
Joe de Mencia profile picture
Joe de Mencia
Today, 11:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (12.34K)
@Confoundedinterest no idea what the point of this article even was... lol
f
faw872
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (25)
The growing R&D expenses are not a surprise given the building they have been doing and growth in employees from ~100 -> 600 in just 3 years.
I
InvestorMan Sr.
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (3.91K)
Certainly looks like a don’t buy for me
A
Au pif
Today, 11:21 AM
Premium
Comments (1.73K)
Mr Ayers, thank you for the update.
Perhaps the most significant point: how many companies have cash burn capacity for 199 months?!
Not much has changed. But that is not surprising and the opportunity is still well priced, IMO. In a sense, the Covid revenue was both a blessing and a curse as it created many short-term expectations that the SP would return to its ridiculous original valuation and highs of late 2020. ABCL still needs a few years of developing its technology and adding clients for long-term revenue building; if it scores another hit as it did with Eli Lilly, that will be a bonus and a SP driver--but still for a short term pop. As this technology matures and they add AI in significant ways, there will be many more "pops" to come. But any significant, sustainable returns are for the long-term, IMO.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
