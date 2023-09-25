Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NRGX: When An Energy CEF Does A 180

Sep. 25, 2023 10:27 AM ETPIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps (NRGX)PTY, PDI
Summary

  • The PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps is transitioning from an energy equities closed-end fund to a credit fund.
  • The fund will change its name to PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and reduce its focus on energy investments.
  • The move is expected to narrow the fund's discount to net asset value and align it with other PIMCO credit funds.
  • The CEF is currently trading at a very high -14% discount to net asset value, a discount which is set to disappear as the market prices the fund in line with other PIMCO credit CEFs.

Infinity concept in red and blue

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

The PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) is an energy equities closed-end fund ("CEF"). At least for now. The structure contains mainly master limited partnership equities (MLPs) and independent exploration and production companies:

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in NRGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

