W. P. Carey: Spin-Off Is A Game Changer

Sep. 25, 2023 10:32 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)6 Comments
Summary

  • W. P. Carey announces spin-off of office real estate portfolio into a separate publicly traded real estate investment trust.
  • The spin-off transaction will result in a less risky investment portfolio, but the dividend is expected to be reduced.
  • W. P. Carey's move to remove struggling office assets from its portfolio may lead to a valuation re-rating and narrowing valuation gap with peers.

REIT Real Estate Investment Trust banner. REIT definition, neon concept, marketing, technology. 3D render

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced that it would spin off its office real estate portfolio into a separate publicly traded real estate investment trust and that it would sell its remaining office properties that

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.25K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

j
jw5
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (297)
While many arm-chair CFO's are casting this as a bad business decision and WPC management as being investor unfriendly - this is just not the case.

WPC is a conservative investment and it needs to managed as such. WPC management has now shown us they are aligned to this view. They have taken action which they knew would be unpopular for the good of the mid to long term investment performance. This is exactly what I want management to do on my behalf.

And thanks to all the negative nellies and doom and gloom crowd for the buying opportunity. If you can get it under $50 I'll double my position again.
A
AviationLawyer
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (117)
@@On the Pulse do you have any idea about how long this office property sale has been percolating? WPC announced plans to complete it by January, but if they can predict when it will be completed does this mean that they already had buyers lined up by the time the announcement was made? I am wondering about this because the July 28 Quarterly Report said:

"... we reclassified a portfolio of 78 properties ... due to the tenant’s notice of intention to exercise a purchase option."

This makes me wonder if the 87 properties that were announced as being sold include the 78 that are subject to a tenant purchase option.

Also I have seen nothing to distinguish which office properties will be spun and which ones will be sold. Have you seen anything that distinguishes which properties will go where?
P
PassiveIncomeHunter
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (196)
I believe your 12% dividend cut will not be accurate. Dividend will be cut by 20-25%. Office represents around 15% plus a reduction in payout ratio.
F
Founts5
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (1.25K)
@PassiveIncomeHunter Good Call !!
M
Mondknallschlumpf
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (58)
"Smart decision" from management? They are selling their assets at the absolute lowest market sentiment. If they were smart, they would have done this around the same time as Realty Income did it. Or even before. Now, they just destroyed a lot of shareholder value....
E
Exhausted
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (21)
I tend to agree, although appears to be contrary to most. Will slowly add with the drop.
