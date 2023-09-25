Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Denison Mines: Top Projects, Robust Balance Sheet, And Deeply Undervalued

Sep. 25, 2023 12:00 PM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DML:CA), DNN3 Comments
Summary

  • Denison Mines has been in the uranium mining business for seven decades. Its Wheeler River project is one of the best in the world, measured by AISC, grade, and resource base.
  • Denison's balance sheet has zero debt and carries 25 million pounds of uranium, while the share dilution is minimal. The company owns 22.5% of McClean Mill, too.
  • DNN is for sale at a significant discount using NAV calculations with a $50/lb uranium price. These reasons are more than enough to give Denison a strong buy rating.

Uranium, a chemical element with a U symbol and an atomic mass equal to 238 u, has an atomic number 92

RHJ

Thesis

Gold, uranium, Latin America, and banking are my passions as a researcher and investor. Recently, I presented my thesis on why uranium is poised to be one of the best investments of the current decade, illustrating how to bet on it using

My name is MIhail Stoyanov. I was a marine engineer in my past life, but now I am a full-time investor and writer. I manage my subscription business Investo.bg dedicated to investors who seek off-the-path ideas. Being an engineer helped me to develop thinking in processes and analyzing complex systems. On the other hand, I have a deep passion for history, geopolitics, and macroeconomics. My investing style expresses the intersection between engineering and humanitarian thinking. I follow three core principles in my investing process. Those tenets dictate my investing process: 1. 50/30/20 rule by Scott Bessent. Any price changes are caused by: macroeconomic shifts (50 %), region and industry changes (30 %), and company specifics (20 %). That is why I use a top-down approach to analyzing investment ideas. I start from the big picture, then pass through regions or industries and eventually zoom in on individual companies. 2. Reflexivity by George Soros: most of the time, the markets are inefficient. Price, fundamentals, and perception reflect on each other thus creating a vicious cycle. When I research an idea, I run it through technical, fundamental, and narrative analysis. Each step corresponds to one of the core market variables (price, fundamentals, perception). 3. Triangle of fire: three are the mandatory ingredients to start combustion. They are oxygen, fuel, and heat. I need three elements to consider one idea as a potential investment: strong macro tailwinds for the region or/and industry, great business, and catalytic events. All three are equally important and resemble the Triangle`s ingredients. In practice, it's a mixture between global macro and event-driven. I use equity and options as instruments to test my hypothesis. Occasionally I use distressed debt, too, in case of event-driven plays. Although my passion is the banking and precious metals industries, I am not focused solely on them. I seek opportunities across the globe and in any industry. You are in the right place if you are searching for asymmetric investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
Ringo338
Today, 12:29 PM
Premium
Comments (152)
They are cash poor and will most likely raise capital with common stock dilution and warrants. The nuclear option is the liberal tree huggers admission that the war against fossil fuel is losing badly. What they are not considering is the public resistance against nuclear, the regulatory complexity and the years it takes to get through the red tape. Dangerous for the long term.
p
ps748
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (11)
@Ringo338 each day the spot price increases so too does the value of their 2.5M pounds of uranium which de-risks the company significantly and hedges against the possibility of dilution. also: please identify the contingent of liberal tree huggers in china where the growth in nuclear is expected to be astronomical
w
wjkerley96
Today, 12:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
Mihail, very nice report. Please note that you have a typo in bullet point two: Denison's balance sheet has zero debt and carries 25 million pounds of uranium.
The actual number is 2.5 million pounds. Thanks.
