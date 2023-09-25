STAG Industrial: Market Pessimism Provides Another Golden Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Stag Industrial stock has experienced a remarkable revival since bottoming in October 2022, benefiting from stable market conditions and improved bid-ask spreads.
- However, the hawkish pause by the Fed last week led to a sharp market selloff, which also affected STAG.
- Despite that, I assessed that Stag Industrial's operating performance should remain robust, supporting robust buying sentiment.
- As such, the pullback provides another fantastic opportunity for investors to buy more shares.
- I explain the critical levels for investors to focus on as they look to capitalize on the recent selloff.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investors in lead Industrial REIT STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have seen a remarkable revival since it bottomed out in October 2022. In a late-October article, I urged holders to buy, arguing why STAG had reached peak pessimism, even as Wall Street analysts "moved to cut their estimates markedly."
As such, the dip-buyers in late 2022 correctly anticipated the US economy wouldn't fall into a debilitating recession. Furthermore, the steep pullback in March was also defended robustly by astute dip-buyers, as the undue concerns of a significant credit crunch didn't materialize. As such, top industrial REITs like Stag Industrial have also benefited from more stable market conditions, improving bid-ask spreads, which are beneficial for its acquisition and disposition activities.
However, the financial media has started to spook investors again following the Fed's "hawkish pause" last week. As a reminder, the FOMC voted to keep rates unchanged in the 5.25% to 5.50% range. However, given the resilient US economy, the committee also tempered their forecasts for rate reductions in 2024.
Stories about an economic recession have reappeared as market participants contemplate the impact of a higher-for-longer Fed, adjusting their expectations on valuations.
As such, real estate stocks have also suffered the brunt of the broad market selloff last week, given the sector's sensitivity and exposure to interest rate fluctuations.
STAG was also not immune to last week's hammering, falling close to its late August lows ($34.50 level). As such, I believe it's opportune for me to update holders on whether they should consider capitalizing on the recent pullback to buy more shares.
Stag Industrial posted a Fall business update recently. The company has continued to experience robust recovery of its underlying operating performance. Accordingly, Stag Industrial updated that "93.2% of expected 2023 new and renewal leasing has been addressed," leading to a "cash rent change of 30.8%." As such, the momentum from its second quarter or FQ2 earnings performance has continued, providing more clarity for investors for the second half. Management also maintained its FY23 same-store cash NOI guidance between 5% and 5.25%.
Seeking Alpha's Quant assigned STAG with favorable factor grades for growth (B+), profitability (B+), and Momentum (A-). STAG's momentum has been particularly solid, likely attracting REIT investors anticipating more robust performance from industrial leaders like STAG.
As such, I'm not surprised that STAG has significantly outperformed its real estate peers (XLRE) since STAG/XLRE bottomed out in July/August 2022. The question is whether buyers are willing to continue paying a premium against STAG's premium valuation (assigned a "D+" valuation grade), given its robust recovery from its 2022 lows.
As seen above, STAG has regained its upward bias, corroborating robust buying sentiment. It has formed constructive higher lows and higher highs since its 2022 bottom ($26.50 level), justifying its "A-" momentum grade.
As such, I gleaned that the recent pullback from its July highs ($39 level) represents a solid opportunity for investors who missed buying more earlier this year to add exposure.
I anticipate robust support against its August lows ($34.50 level), with May lows ($33.40 level) providing a more aggressive dip-buying opportunity if we face further downside volatility.
Rating: Maintain Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments