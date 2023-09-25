Bet_Noire

During the last year and a half, we have witnessed a meteoric rise in the dollar, and the euro short them borrowing costs. However, the long end of the interest curves has not reacted so strongly. In this article, I will elaborate on the reasons for this and the arguments why it should change.

Bill Ackman recently said: “The long-term inflation rate plus the real rate of interest plus term premium suggests that 5.5% is an appropriate yield for 30-year Treasuries”.

Let us start with the short-term yields. The Fed began tightening the monetary policy in the spring of last year and since then has increased its Target rate by a total of 5.25% (from 0.25% to 5.50%). The ECB followed suit with the first increase in July last year and so far has increased the Main refinancing rate by 4.50% (from zero to 4.50%).

Fed Funds Target Rate (Bloomberg Terminal) ECB Main Refinancing Rate (Bloomberg Terminal)

By setting their overnight rates (the Fed funds rate and the ECB's Main refining rate), central banks manage the short-term interest curve. Additionally, depending on the market expectations of the future overnight rates, they can influence the short-term yield curve for up to approximately two years. On the other hand, if they want to push long-term yields lower, they conduct bond purchases in the open market (quantitative easing or QE) or sell bonds (quantitative tightening or QT) if they want to shrink their balance sheet and push long-term yields higher.

During the COVID pandemic, central banks conducted massive bond purchases to stimulate the economy and lower interest rates, which led to an unprecedented increase in monetary aggregates. As seen in the graphs below, from March 2020 to the top, the Fed expanded its balance sheet by a staggering 115%. At the same time, the ECB increased it by 88%.

The Fed's Balance Sheet (Bloomberg Terminal) The ECB's Balance Sheet (Bloomberg Terminal)

Although both central banks started shrinking their balance sheets, most of that liquidity still circulates in the economy. When compared to just before the start of the pandemic, the Fed's balance sheet is still ca. 95% bigger, and from the record high it fell just under 10%. In absolute terms, it rose from $4.2 trillion to the current size of $8.1 trillion or a staggering jump of 20% per annum. On the other hand, the ECB's balance sheet is ca. 50% bigger than its pre-pandemic size and currently stands at €7.1 trillion.

As central banks pursued aggressive increases in the overnight rates and were less digressive in unwinding their huge bond portfolios, the interest rate curves became inverted, or downward sloping.

Inverted Nominal US Debt Curve (Bloomberg Terminal) Inverted Nominal German Debt Curve (Bloomberg Terminal)

When conducting the QE, the two central banks expanded their balance sheets by buying government, corporate, and mortgage-backed bonds in the open market, which pushed the long-term rates to record lows. For example, during the quantitative easing period, the thirty-year yields were mostly between 1.25% and 2.50% for the US Treasury, and between -0.25% and 0.50% for the German debt. By comparison, currently yields are 4.55% and 2.88% respectively.

US Government 30Y Yield (Bloomberg Terminal) German 30Y Yield (Bloomberg Terminal)

After the enormous buying spree ended, the central banks started with the sharp rise of the short-term interest rates. However, they did not remove the excess cash that was left after the huge QE, which still floods the market and now earns high risk-free returns. For example, many large non-bank institutions (eg. money market funds) have access to the Fed's Overnight reverse repurchase facility (ON RRP facility), which currently yields a risk-free 5.30%. Before the current rate hike cycle, it stood virtually at zero, but at the moment, it attracts approximately $1.5 trillion every day. At this level, on an annualized basis, it yields almost $80 billion and represents one of the greatest risk-free transfers of wealth in the history of the USA.

The Federal Reserve Overnight Facility (St. Louis Fed)

However, as the QT progresses, either by selling the bonds in the market or not rolling the maturing bonds, this should pressure the long-term yields to increase and for curves to steepen. The Fed governor Waller said that roughly $2 trillion of reserves could be removed from the system without disrupting banks. Presently, the Fed has removed around $870 billion, and at the current pace, the Fed could continue with QT for at least a year and a half to reach that threshold.

The Fed's Balance Sheet (The Fed)

From the Fed's balance sheet, it's obvious that it's disproportionately skewed to the longer maturities. Therefore, the continuation of the QT will put the biggest pressure on the long-term treasuries.

The ECB continues to move in the same direction, and some days ago announced that it wants to speed up the removal of the excessive cash from the system:

"European Central Bank policymakers want to soon start discussing how to tackle the multi-trillion-euro pool of excess liquidity sloshing around banks...

...This stash of money dulls the impact of their rate hikes by reducing competition for deposits and results in hefty interest payments...

...Discussions on how to reduce excess liquidity will focus on three areas, the sources said: the amount of reserves banks must keep at the ECB, the unwinding of its bond-buying programs and a new framework for steering short-term interest rates..."

Bloomberg Terminal

With the continued reduction of its balance sheets, the central banks will add additional pressure on the long-term rates. Therefore, during this and the following year, I project that the dollar and the euro curves will at least flatten, which would push long-term US treasury rates towards 5.50% and long-term Eurozone rates towards 4.00%.

The most efficient way to exploit this market move would be by shorting the iShares 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) that holds US treasuries maturing in 20+ years. Its modified duration now stands at 16.71, which means that if the interest rate of its portfolio increases by 1%, it loses 16.71% of its value.

TLT Top 10 Holdings (Bloomberg Terminal) Monthly TLT Chart (Bloomberg Terminal)

The risks to this trade would be a significant worsening of the US economy or a sudden drop in inflation. Both could hamper the Fed from its "higher for longer" mantra and ongoing QT. However, the US Consumer Confidence Index is still strong, the GDP forecast for this year was recently lifted by Moody's, and the unemployment for the next year is forecasted to stay low (not higher than 4.10%). On the other hand, with oil advancing back towards $100 and increasing prices of food commodities, a sharp drop in inflation towards the 2% target is for the next months off the table. Additional, the fiscal policy for this and next year is inflationary, and the budget deficit will likely increase from 6% in 2023 to 6.8% in 2024.