Investment Thesis

In the semiconductor sector, businesses like Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are arguably among those with the strongest competitive advantages, as reflected in their financial ratios. However, I have chosen to assign a 'hold' rating because, at this moment, justifying an investment in the company's shares is challenging due to its high valuation.

In this article, we will delve into Cadence's business model and its significance for clients. Additionally, we will examine some key ratios that demonstrate the quality inherent in this company, and I will make a valuation to justify why I think it is expensive at current prices.

Business Overview

Cadence is an American electronic design automation (EDA) company that specializes in providing software and hardware for designing integrated circuits (IC), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other electronic systems. Cadence's tools and solutions are widely used in the semiconductor and electronics industries for tasks such as digital and analog IC design, verification, simulation, and more.

Some of the popular products and tools offered by Cadence include:

Cadence Allegro: A PCB design and layout tool.

Cadence Virtuoso: A suite of tools for custom IC design, including analog, mixed-signal, and RF design.

Cadence Encounter: A suite of tools for digital IC design and verification.

Cadence Innovus: A tool for digital physical implementation.

Cadence Palladium: A hardware emulation and acceleration platform for system-level verification.

Cadence IP Portfolio: A collection of pre-designed intellectual property blocks for use in semiconductor designs.

Cadence Design Systems plays a significant role in the development of the semiconductor technology and electronic devices, enabling engineers and designers to create complex and high-performance electronic systems. In addition, its products have a critical use in the creation of semiconductors, since these require being created in the software of Electronic Design Automation companies. This process is complex and usually takes years, so it would be highly unfeasible for a chip designer, for example, Nvidia or AMD, to decide to change used software at mid-project, since this would require teaching all employees to use this new platform. This generates recurring revenue, in fact the company commented in its last annual report that between 85 and 90% of its annual revenue is recurring.

According to different sources, the EDA market expects growth close to 10% annually by 2030 as electronics manufacturers are increasingly turning to smaller-scale circuits and miniature chips to meet the rising demand for compact products. This trend presents unique design challenges, as achieving precision in circuit and IC design can be complex. Consequently, electronics companies are swiftly adopting Electronic Design Automation software, driving growth in the EDA software market. This provides tailwinds for Cadence to continue its growth simply by taking advantage of the sector's demand.

Key Ratios

In the last decade, Cadence's revenues have grown at a rate of 10%, which means doubling every 7 years. During this same period, EBITDA has grown by 16%, and Free Cash Flow has increased by 15%, thanks to the expansion of margins generated by selling software.

In this graph, you can further observe the expansion in margins that has been occurring year after year since 2013. Cadence only had to develop its software once, and from then on, each maintenance and update requires minimal investment. As a result, its costs remain relatively fixed (increasing sales by 1% does not necessitate a 1% increase in costs), and each year, the margins increase as the company gains scale and sells more.

Although in 2008, the company did not have the scale and reputation it currently enjoys, it appears that during a crisis, it may not perform exceptionally well. Between 2008 and 2010, revenues decreased by 10%. However, they rebounded quickly, as did the margins. Therefore, we cannot categorize the company as countercyclical, but it does seem that economic cycles do not affect it as severely as they do other sectors.

The company's Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stands impressively at 28%, and on average, it has consistently hovered around the 25% mark. This metric holds immense significance as it showcases Cadence's exceptional efficiency in allocating its capital resources and, more importantly, its ability to generate exceptional returns on that invested capital.

A high ROCE reflects Cadence's adeptness at utilizing its financial resources to fuel growth and innovation. It signifies that for every dollar invested in the business, the company is generating around 30 cents in profits, thereby maximizing shareholder value. This efficiency in capital allocation not only strengthens the company's financial health but also positions it favorably for future endeavors.

Debt does not present a concern for the company, as evidenced by the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, which currently stands at -0.1x, and has averaged -0.3x over the past decade. A Net Debt/EBITDA ratio in negative territory signifies that the company has more cash and cash equivalents than debt obligations, which is a robust financial position. It not only provides financial flexibility but also minimizes financial risk, allowing the company to allocate resources strategically, invest in growth initiatives, and explore opportunities for value creation without being burdened by debt service obligations.

Stock-Based Compensation represents approximately 25% of FCF, but it's encouraging to note that this percentage has been on a decreasing trend in recent years.

Stock-Based Compensation is a prevalent practice in the tech industry, serving as a crucial tool for attracting and retaining top talent. While it can impact FCF, its decline in proportion to FCF suggests that Cadence is becoming more efficient in managing this aspect of its financials. This trend underscores the company's commitment to optimizing its capital allocation, which ultimately contributes to a healthier financial outlook.

Valuation

For the valuation I have decided to do a Reverse DCF in which I will use the data that we already know about the company to apply reverse engineering and know what growth the market expects from current prices. The LTM data is as follows:

Shares Outstanding: 273.5M.

Cash: $874M.

Debt: $649M.

Free Cash Flow: $1008M.

Terminal Growth Rate: 4%.

Share Reduction: 0%.

Expected Return: 15%.

With this information, if we wanted to obtain a 15% annual return on our investment, the Free Cash Flow would have to grow 33% annually for the next 10 years. This is highly unlikely considering past growth of 15% and expected growth in the sector of 10%. I consider that realistic growth can be around 15% per year for FCF. This implies that from the current price we could expect a return close to 8% per year, which is quite poor considering that it is a return that we could historically obtain if we decided to index ourselves to the S&P500 during this same period.

Risks

Market Competition: The EDA industry is highly competitive, with several major players and numerous smaller companies. Competition can lead to pricing pressures, increased R&D costs, and the need for continuous innovation to maintain or gain market share.

Two of Cadence's main competitors are Synopsys (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS), both of which are excellent businesses with similar scale. It's important to note that the choice between them often depends on the specific needs and preferences of semiconductor companies, design teams, and the nature of the projects they are working on. Many factors, including the type of design, design complexity, and existing toolchain, can influence the decision to use one company's tools over the other's. Their customer bases may overlap, and companies may use more than one software for different phases of the same project.

Technological Advancements: Rapid technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, design methodologies, and hardware can render existing tools and solutions obsolete. EDA companies must continually invest in research and development to keep up with these changes.

Cyclicality and Economic Factors: The industry is sensitive to economic cycles, as demand for new electronic devices and semiconductor chips can fluctuate with economic conditions. Economic downturns can result in reduced spending on EDA tools and services.

Dependency on Key Customers: EDA companies may have significant dependencies on a small number of large customers, such as major semiconductor manufacturers, because their software is often tailored to specific uses. If a key customer reduces its spending or switches to a competitor's tools, it can have a substantial impact on the EDA company's revenue.

Final Thoughts

It is undeniable that this type of business is of the highest quality since it has recurring income due to how critical it is for the development of its clients' projects. Furthermore, in the specific case of Cadence, this quality is reflected in the constant increase in margins and high ROCE. However, I believe that the recent euphoria experienced by the sector, led by Nvidia, has made stocks related to semiconductors and AI highly overheated and their expected long-term returns rather poor.

For all this I decide to give it a 'hold' rating, because it is an excellent business that should be on anyone's watchlist, but at this valuation it is impossible to justify a 'buy' rating and you only need to look at the evolution of the EV/EBITDA ratio to realize the overvaluation that businesses of this type are experiencing.