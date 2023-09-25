Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) continues to see its share price trend up to more than $40 billion in market cap. The company has now almost completely recovered to its pre-COVID-19 prices, as the company was swept up in a panic about prices. As the company's share price becomes expensive, what is the long-term potential?

Energy Transfer Developments

The company's developments have enabled it to narrow its positioning and increase shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company has put Frac 8 into service and its total fractionation capacity is now more than 1.1 million barrels / day. The record volumes there are supported by the company's midstream production also hitting record volumes, along with the company's NGL business. The company is continuing to look for incremental ways to improve its business and production.

The most significant recent announcement for the company is a $7.1 billion acquisition offer for Crestwood Equity Partners. That equity transaction arguably dilutes shareholders, but the company doesn't have the debt capacity and synergies will benefit the company substantially. The company expects leverage to be at the lower end of its target, but that's with some dilution.

Long term, the company continues to plan to spend heavily on growth capital at $2.5 billion annualized. We'd like to see the company cut its growth capital to reduce its debt to a 3.0x - 3.5x ratio that we think is more sustainable to long-term shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Capital Strategy

The below chart provides an example of the company's capital strategy.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company's expectation is $7.5 billion in distributable cash flow. From this, the company expects $2-3 billion to be growth capital. $4 billion will go to distributions targeted at a 4% growth rate. The company's current yield on cost is almost 9%, and 4% growth there is steady and impressive. After all, this is the company has $0.5-1.5 billion leftover.

That's dependent on its capital expenditures. Given the company's $43 billion market cap, that means after dividends, it has roughly 4% in additional cash flow. At its dividend yield, we'd like to see that cash flow go to share buybacks, saving on the dividend expenses.

Energy Transfer Asset Base

The company has continued to focus on growing its asset base, and it has an impressive and networked portfolio of assets.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company's assets and their integration are clearly visible above. Especially in the South of the country, the country's energy heartland, is where the company dominates. The company's continued acquisitions tend to be bolt-on acquisitions for its existing asset portfolio, letting it integrate well with the company's existing portfolio and save substantial money.

This integrated asset portfolio is incredibly important, and its importance to the nation's energy demand will continue to enable it to provide strong returns for decades to come.

Energy Transfer Consolidation

Energy Transfer has a strong history of consolidation, the acquisition is its second of 2023.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company closed the Lotus Midstream acquisition. The Crestwood acquisition is at ~8% of its enterprise value. That's one of the larger acquisitions for the company in a number of years. The company's $7.1 billion acquisition involves a substantial amount of assumed debt, but still involves 219 million in freshly issued common units.

The company assumes synergies of $40 million / year. That represents a 13% cost cut from operating & corporate expenses, expected to be recognized in 2025+. The transaction is expected to close at the end of the year. The synergies are reasonable, and given Crestwood's debt load, interest costs might even go down for the company.

However, it's still a relatively expensive acquisition for the assets.

Energy Transfer Financial Strength

Energy Transfer has worked to improve its portfolio substantially, and continues to have strong financial strength.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company has reduced its growth capital from $4.9 billion to $2 billion. It doesn't expect any future reductions, long-term growth capital is expected to be in the $2-3 billion range. The company's adjusted EBITDA has grown at the same time, the company's narrowed guidance of roughly $13.2-3 billion. From this, the company has ~$8 billion in discounted cash flow, or DCF, impacted by interest rates.

The company's annualized interest expenditures are ~$2.5 billion. It's at a ~5% yield on cost for its debt, well below prevailing interest rates. That could have a ~$1.5 billion impact on its interest payments and associated free cash flow, or FCF, dependent on what rate it's forced to refinance at.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the long-term demand for the company's assets. The company moves millions of barrels / day of high demand assets. However, that demand equation is changing. Renewables are spreading, and changing the equation. The company's assets will be essential for 20–30 years, but we're not sure how much longer. The company is doing nothing to diversify.

Unfortunately, the nature of change is that it tends to be slow at first and then hits you like a wall all at once.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has a market capitalization just a hair over $40 billion, and a strong dividend of roughly 9%. At the same time, it's seen its debt load improve along with its credit rating. The company has continued to make aggressive acquisitions to expand its footprint, expanding its debt load.

The concern with the company is its debt load especially in a rising interest rate environment. However, the company is continuing to invest and it continues to grow. Over the next decades, Energy Transfer LP has the ability to provide shareholders with incredibly strong returns, even at its current rates, making it a valuable investment.