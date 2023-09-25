PaulMcKinnon

I rated Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) a hold in June, calling out its high valuation. Since then, the stock has performed as expected, meaning poorly. Since June, the stock has dropped 5% while the S&P 500 Index returned 0.8%. Brown-Forman Corporation continues to show mid-single-digit growth with significant margins. The company has improved its gross margins even while its distributors in the United States continue normalizing their inventory, leading to lower sales volumes. The company is entering the holiday season when it should see good product demand. The stock looks oversold at current levels and may be due for a bounce back.

As a long-term investor, I am reluctant to buy Brown-Forman at this high valuation. The challenge for investors is that a company with timeless brands and massive margins is always valued at a premium, so finding an entry point will be tough. But, compared to other companies with solid brands and significant margins, the company looks overvalued. As a dividend income investor, I invest in companies with a greater than 2.5% yield, growing faster than inflation. The stock currently yields a low dividend. For these reasons, I would continue rating it a hold.

Brown-Forman Enjoys Strong Sales Growth in Emerging International Markets

Brown Forman saw strength in sales in its emerging international markets. The company pointed to strong sales in the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye, driven by Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey. It saw strong double-digit growth in Mexico, where its ready-to-drink [RTD] accelerated sales. The company mentioned that they were gaining market share in Mexico. As international air travel and cruise business continued to return to normalized growth, the travel retail channel saw organic net sales growth of 9%.

Australia and Japan saw declining sales, leading to flat net sales for the developed international markets, which include the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, Australia, and Japan. Although pricing was strong in the United States, net sales declined by 9% due to lower volumes. The company estimated that distributor inventory across the United States was lower by 11% y/y. After this de-stocking event across its distribution networks, the company estimates that finished good inventory has returned to “more normal levels.” The company believes that the US will return to growth. This, coupled with the strength in its international markets and travel retail channel, should drive 5% to 7% sales growth in 2024.

Gross margins have improved from 57.7% in Jan and 60.7% in April to 62.7% in July 2023 (Exhibit 1). The company pointed out that favorable pricing and removing tariffs in the U.K. helped improve the margins. Inflation, foreign exchange, and acquisition-related costs were the margin headwinds. The company is entering the strongest quarters of the year - the holiday season. The normalizing inventory in its distribution network may indicate improved demand trends during the holiday season.

Carrying high inventory anticipating good holiday demand

The company is carrying high inventory levels likely to satisfy the holiday demand (Exhibit 2). The company was carrying $2.5 billion in inventory at the end of July 2023. This amounts to 253 days of inventory compared to an average of 299 days with a standard deviation of 33 over the past decade (Exhibit 3). Given the need to age the liquor for years, the nature of the liquor business may be the primary reason behind the high amount of inventory.

The company may also carry inventory at a high cost when procuring raw materials during a high inflationary environment. The other reason could be the lack of demand in the first half of the year due to de-stocking in its distribution network. The company also mentioned that the high price of agave used in producing tequila should begin to drop in the coming months, and new supplies come to the market. Even if inflation for its various inputs is slow, it will take a while to show up in its costs due to the nature of the business, with much high-cost inventory still in the aging process.

Low dividend yield

The stock currently yields 1.3% compared to the 1.5% yield of the S&P 500 Index. The company can grow its dividend at a mid-to-high single-digit pace in the future, but the current yield is a poor entry point for the stock even if the future growth is good. The company pays $99 million in dividend payments each quarter or close to $400 million annually. The company generated $505 million in operating cash flow over the trailing twelve months, its lowest amount over the past decade. An increase in inventory impacted the operating cash. The company’s cash flows should improve with inventory levels normalizing in the United States and the potential holiday demand driving sales. The company carried about $3 billion in debt with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.3x, a manageable number.

Richly valued

The company continues to be richly valued with a forward GAAP P/E of 29.9 and a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.9. Its closest competitor, Constellation Brands (STZ), is valued at a 27x P/E and a 16x EV/EBITDA multiple (Exhibit 4). Other companies with great brands under their roof and have rich margins trade at much lower valuation multiples (Exhibit 4). For example, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) trades at a 24x P/E ratio and a 16x EV/EBITDA ratio. A discounted cash flow model puts the per-share equity value at $49 (Exhibit 5). The stock is trading at $60.51, close to its 52-week low price of $60.47. I think a 16x to 18x EV/EBITDA multiple may be a fair price for Brown Forman.

The RSI and MFI technical indicators are at oversold levels, meaning the stock may be due for a bounce from these levels in the coming months (Exhibit 6). Another factor in the company’s favor is the stock’s poor performance over the past year, dropping over 13%. Over the past three months, the stock has dropped 8%. The stock’s total return has not kept pace with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over a 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year period. The stock has returned 148% over the past decade, while the S&P 500 has returned 205% (Exhibit 7). Even Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), the owner of the besieged Budweiser brand, has performed better than Brown-Forman over the past year. Constellation Brands (STZ) has returned 8%, and Anheuser-Busch InBev has returned 16% during the same period.

Brown-Forman is home to many great brands and has stellar margins. At the current price, the stock is not a good entry point for dividend income seekers. Investors should wait for a lower valuation. But, with the stock trading near 52-week lows, the probability of it going any lower is unfavorable. Any market sell-off in the future that takes the stock lower may be the best opportunity to buy the stock. I continue to rate it a hold.