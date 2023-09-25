Justin Sullivan

After a short break from the financials sector to cover the tech industry again, today I'll be returning to this space with my rating of The Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the property & casualty insurance subsector of the financials sector, and better known just as Allstate.

Some of the data we'll be looking at will come from Seeking Alpha while others will come from the company's FY2023 Q2 quarterly earnings released on Aug. 1st.

For readers less familiar with this company, here are a few relevant points from their website: a diversified insurance brand covering auto / home / renters / term life. Has a nationwide network of retail insurance agents, as well as the ability to quote directly via their website or app.

According to Seeking Alpha, its stock trades on the NYSE, was founded in 1931, and headquartered in Illinois US.

Two peers in the insurance space that I am aware of are Progressive (PGR) and Travelers (TRV).

Rating Methodology

Using a streamlined, structured process, I break down my overall holistic rating of this stock into 5 categories I rank individually and of equal weight: dividends, valuation, share price, earnings growth, company financial health.

If I recommend this stock on at least 3 of 5 categories, it gets a hold rating. 4 of 5 gets a buy, and less than 3 gets a sell rating. Then I compare my rating to the consensus from analysts, Wall Street, and the SA quant system.

Then, I explain any upside or downside risks to my outlook.

Dividends

In this category, I will analyze the dividends of this stock and whether I think they present an opportunity for dividend-income investors. The data comes from official Seeking Alpha dividend info.

As of the writing of this analysis, the forward dividend yield is 3.12%, with a payout of $0.89 per share on a quarterly basis, with the most recent ex-date being at the end of August which just passed.

I think this is a modestly attractive yield, being above 3%, but next let's see how it compares to the sector it is in.

Allstate - div yield (Seeking Alpha)

When comparing to its sector average, this dividend yield is 22% below its sector average.

I believe this is only a slightly negative point to consider for dividend investors who are comparing multiple stocks in which to invest.

In my opinion, my target range for dividend yield on this stock is somewhere between 3% and 5%, so I think it being at 3.12% is still attractive, though I would prefer it be above 4%.

It is also important, in my opinion, to compare relative to the industry.. since if you look at some of the tech stocks I covered lately their yield is sometimes less than 1%, but it is an entirely different industry.

Allstate - div yield vs sector (Seeking Alpha)

Next, I also want to consider the longer-term dividend growth. In looking at the 5-year dividend growth for this stock, it has shown a positive growth trend. This is, in my opinion, a positive point for dividend investors and a sign of this firm's capacity to return capital back to shareholders, and the chart below proves it, though does not guarantee a future ability to pay dividends of course.

Allstate - dividend 5 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, I am looking for stability with dividend payouts, and this stock has shown regular dividend payment history lately without interruption, which is a positive point to think about.

In the below table, you can also see the dividend was hiked twice in recent years.

Allstate - dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

Since there are more positives than negatives in this category, I would therefore recommend this company on the category of dividends.

Valuation

In this category, I will analyze the valuation of this stock. The data comes from official valuation info on Seeking Alpha, and today we will be only looking at two metrics, the trailing twelve month and forward P/B (price to book) ratios.

This stock has a forward P/B ratio of 2.13, and a "TTM" PB ratio of 2.21, both of which are almost 120% above the sector average!

I think this appears overvalued, since I would consider a modest valuation in the range of 0.50x book value to 1.5x book value, with a preference for the lower end. In this case, this stock is over 2x book value, which I don't think is justified in this sector.

Allstate - PB ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Based on the example I gave, I would not recommend this stock on the basis of valuation.

Share Price

Next, I will look at the current share price and decide if it presents a value-buying opportunity at this time.

The price chart (as of the writing of this article) shows a share price of $114.09, compared to its 200-day simple moving average "SMA" of $117.83, over the last 1-year period.

I like using the 200-day SMA as it is a long-term trend indicator that smooths out the price trend nicely.

Data by YCharts

Next, I created the following spreadsheet which "simulates" my trading idea.

The easiest way to explain my idea is that I am testing what happens if I buy 10 shares at the current price, hold 1 year, and achieve an unrealized capital gain of 10% or better in Aug. 2024. At the same time I am also testing a potential capital loss of -10% as well, which is my maximum loss limit.

The idea tests what happens if you buy at the current price, and the future price goes up 10% above the current 200-day SMA and if it drops 10% below the current SMA:

Allstate - investing idea (author analysis)

Based on the simulation results testing the current buy price and projected future price, I exceed my goal for capital gains and stay within my limit for capital losses (both unrealized).

The following chart also shows my desired trading "range" in relation to the 200-day moving average. You can see how the current share price of $114.09 presents an interesting spot within this trading range.

Allstate - investing idea - trading range (author analysis)

In this case, I would recommend the current buying price.

Since every investor has different profit goals and risk profiles, consider this simulator just a general framework to help think about this stock in a longer-term sense as we are not talking about day-to-day market timing here but projected future gains and losses, since I think it is important to anticipate both.

Earnings Growth

In this category, I examine the earnings trends over the last year, looking at both top-line and bottom-line results but also any relevant company commentary from the last earnings results.

One positive call-out I want to mention is from a top-line perspective this company crushed it on a YoY basis, seeing YoY gains in both their core business which is earning premiums on insurance policies as well as other revenue streams such as interest-income on assets. In addition, they sold off assets at a much lower loss on a YoY basis than the year prior.

The result? a positive YoY gain in total revenue.

Allstate - top line revenue YoY (Seeking Alpha)

However, I cannot be so optimistic about the bottom line. The company posted a 5th straight quarter of net losses, and grew their losses on a YoY basis. In fact, this is the first stock I covered for this portal that has had multiple quarterly net losses.

Allstate - net losses YoY (Seeking Alpha)

To help make sense of what headwinds this firm faced in the last quarter, I turned to comments from CEO Tom Wilson during the Q2 earnings release:

Severe weather resulted in 42 catastrophe events, where we remediated losses for 160,000 customers, causing net catastrophe losses of $2.7 billion in the quarter.

He went on to mention catastrophe & underwriting losses as key factors offsetting top-line revenue gains.

However, I would reiterate that the data shows multiple quarters of net losses, so based on this evidence as whole, I would not recommend in this category of earnings and I am waiting to see positive net income in future quarters, which remains to be seen, so am not overly bullish on their earnings just yet.

Company Financial Health

In this category, I will discuss whether the overall company shows strong financial fundamentals beyond just things like dividends, valuation, earnings and share price, with a focus on the capital strength.

I would turn your attention to the following graphic from the Q2 presentation, which shows some positive points that add confidence to my rating overall, such as the firm being well capitalized with assets of $3.3B but also putting share buybacks on ice for now while net losses are occurring.

Allstate - well capitalized (company quarterly presentation)

Another positive call-out is their cashflow statement, which shows both levered & unlevered positive cashflow last quarter as well as +$4.11 in positive free cash flow per share.

The company balance sheet also appears strong, with $100.5B in total assets and $85B in total liabilities, leaving just over $15B in positive equity, which I believe to be a good sign as I like companies with positive equity.

Based on the data, I recommend in this category, and consider it a firm with solid fundamentals in terms of balance sheet, cash flow, and capitalization.

Rating Score

Today, this stock was recommended in 3 of my 5 rating categories, earning a hold rating from me today.

My rating today essentially agrees with the consensus from both the SA quant system and SA analysts, as shown below, but is less bullish than Wall Street.

Allstate - rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

My Rating vs Downside & Upside Risk

Since my rating today is "neutral", not calling for a buy or sell, it can face both an upside and downside risk, with some investors & analysts considering my rating overly cautious while others considering it too optimistic.

Bullish momentum on this stock could come from investors who are attracted to the positive interest-income growth from the fixed-income assets this company holds, like many insurance companies hold.

Consider that the Fed's latest meeting, as per a recent CNBC story, resulted in the high rate environment remaining. I think this could continue to benefit firms like Allstate and its fixed-income assets.

According to the article:

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in a decision released Wednesday, while also indicating it still expects one more hike before the end of the year and fewer cuts than previously indicated next year.

The downside risk could come from bearish investors concerned about this insurer's exposure to the August fire damage in Maui Hawaii, which was enormous. As discussed earlier, this insurer is already taking the hit from catastrophe losses in Q2. According to a September story in industry portal Insurance Journal:

Allstate reported about $641 million in August catastrophe losses from 18 events, with about half coming from the Maui wildfire.

Hence, I think the two items (positive interest income and catastrophe losses) seem to offset each other sort of, so my "hold/neutral" rating stands as I don't find justification for being overly bullish or overly bearish on this stock right now.

However, I encourage and welcome your feedback in the comments section on the topic of what impact you think the Maui fires will have on insurers like this?

Analysis Wrap-Up

To wrap up today's discussion, here are the key points we went over:

This stock got a hold rating today.

Its positive points are: dividend stability / growth, attractive share price, company financial strength.

The headwinds it faces are: valuation vs sector, earnings YoY net losses,

Both upside & downside risks have been addressed.

In closing, the insurance business model continues to fascinate me because companies like this literally collect millions in premiums on policies written and then invest a large part of that cash into assets that then generate even more income. On the flip side, the headwinds occur when losses have to be paid out on a large scale, such as major weather events or natural disasters and so on.

The insurance sector provides a critical service, I think, by essentially "transferring" of risk from the consumer to itself, because having to bear the full cost of a major loss would likely be a major financial shock to many families. The challenging part it, no one can for 100% certainty predict what catastrophic losses will occur & where in a month, a few months, or a year, so this continues to be a challenge faced by this industry, but also the challenge of customers being hit with rising premiums.