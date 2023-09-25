JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My last coverage on Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) dates back to the summer of 2021, when I concluded that shares were struggling along. The company enjoyed a big boost from the pandemic, but at the time it appeared that the strongest sales momentum indicated by Covid-19 was already a thing of the past.

This meant that shares fell to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, and while a low earnings multiple looked compelling, high leverage and a poor growth profile made me cautious to get involved. With shares trading flattish over the past two years, amidst actually rather resilient earnings numbers in an inflationary period, multiples have come down a great deal, yet cheapness alone is never enough for an argument.

A Recap

The investment thesis of Conagra continues to be dominated by an expensive $11 billion purchase of Pinnacle Foods in 2018. The tie-up was set to create an $11 billion sales giant, set to report $2 billion in EBITDA and $1.6 billion in EBIT. Delivering on these pro forma ambitions was key as an $11.2 billion net debt load translates into leverage ratios in excess of 5 times, being sky-high.

With earnings power seen at around $2 per share, shares fell from $35 to $25 as investors were fearful given the leverage and positioning concerns. Fast forwarding to early 2020, and the company was set to deliver on some synergies, as net debt fell just below $10 billion, both being very modest green shoots.

For the fiscal year 2021, the company did see a growth slowdown during the year and ended up posting earnings of $2.66 per share. Moreover, pandemic-related excess earnings meant that net debt fell to $8.9 billion, with EBITDA seen at nearly $2.5 billion, reducing leverage to 3.6 times. With the pandemic lapsing and comparables being tough, the company guided for 2022 sales to come in flattish, with earnings actually seen down slightly to $2.50 per share.

With shares trading at $34, a resulting 14 times multiple is quite reasonable at a 7% earnings yield, all while leverage has come down quite a bit, but other than a $1.25 per share dividend, there was not that much to look forward to for investors.

Trading Stagnant

Since the summer of 2021, shares have largely traded in a $30-$40 range in the two years which followed, as the latest move higher in interest rates made that shares have fallen to the $29 mark here, essentially the lowest levels since 2019.

In the summer of 2022, the company posted a 3% increase in 2022 sales to $11.54 billion, but that was about the good news as adjusted earnings fell more than 10% to $2.36 per share, falling short of the original guidance as GAAP earnings came in at $1.84 per share. Net debt was pretty stable at $8.9 billion and with EBITDA falling to $2.2 billion, leverage ratios increased a bit to 4.0 times.

Given the signs of the time, the company provided a reasonable solid guidance for 2023, with sales seen up 4-5% and adjusted earnings per share set to rise by 1-5%. Forwarding to this summer, Conagra posted a 6% increase in full-year sales to $12.3 billion, but this was of course happening in a hugely inflationary environment.

Nonetheless, the company managed the inflationary impacts quite well, with adjusted earnings improving to $2.77 per share, far ahead of the original outlook. The problem was the composition of growth as a more than 14% increase in price/mix was in part offset by a more than 7% fall in volumes. Note that organic growth slowed down to 2% in the final quarter of 2023, with prices cooling down to 10% as price/mix was down by nearly 8 points.

Net debt actually ticked up to $9.1 billion, but as EBITDA improved to $2.5 billion, the leverage ratio improved to 3.6 times. A quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, for a run rate of $1.32 per share, was one of the primary reasons why net debt was not really coming down. For 2024 the company guided for flattish results with organic sales seen up 1% and adjusted earnings seen largely flattish between $2.70 and $2.75 per share.

And Now?

With shares having fallen precipitously, Conagra has seen a mid-teens earnings multiple at about 10-11 times earnings here, all while relative leverage has actually come down. This is in part the result of higher interest rates, although that full-year interest expenses only rose by 7% to $410 million, for an effective interest rate in the mid-4s, which is still pretty decent.

Moreover, investors are a bit skeptical in using the adjusted earnings numbers as GAAP earnings of $1.42 per share came in just over half of the adjusted earnings numbers. About ten adjustments have been made to reconcile between both items, of which goodwill and brand impairment charges are responsible for the majority, something which we should be able to adjust for.

The reality is that I understand why the current earnings multiples are low. Of course, this is related to interest rates, as the company sees interest expenses increasing to $450 million this year, but more so because higher interest rates raise the bar for all investments. The bigger issue this that of the composition of growth, with pricing driving all the growth and underlying volume declines being quite dismal.

The reason for that might have to do with its past (acquisition efforts) with the company being largely a conglomerate, now consisting out of a $5 billion grocery and snacks business, $5 billion refrigerated and frozen segment, as well as a billion foodservice and a billion international business, suggesting that some focus might be missing as well.

I have furthermore learned that cheapness alone is not enough of a reason to get upbeat on Conagra Brands, Inc. stock and that triggers are needed, certainly as there might be risks to the full-year guidance. Hence, some kind of corporate activism, and/or divestment of some assets (as there has been some M&A action in the sector as of recent) might be welcomed.