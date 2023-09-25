Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sabine Royalty Trust Has Some Very Unusual Characteristics

Sep. 25, 2023 11:23 AM ETSabine Royalty Trust (SBR)PBT
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.52K Followers

Summary

  • Sabine Royalty Trust has many operators associated with their interests unlike most energy trusts that only have one or two operators.
  • Their current distribution yield is 6.8% based on their latest monthly distribution and latest unit prices.
  • Because CAPEX numbers by the operators are not included in press releases, it is difficult to forecast future production results.
Wellhead

wolv/E+ via Getty Images

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) has a number of differences from other oil and natural gas royalty trusts, which makes it more difficult to analyze and to estimate a proper valuation. SBR has been helped by higher oil prices this year that

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.52K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy or sell oil future contracts within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.