Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yields Surge As New Regime Plays Out

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Bond yields are surging as the volatile macro regime brings uncertainty over central bank policy and risks ahead. We get granular in bonds and equities.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 16-year highs and stocks slumped over 2% last week. We think yields can go higher but see regional opportunities.
  • U.S. and euro area inflation is in focus this week. Inflation has cooled as pandemic mismatches resolve, but we see demographics starting to bite.

Yield and interest rates moves up.

Torsten Asmus

Transcript

We saw significant market moves last week.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly broke the 4.5% mark, reaching its highest level since the global financial crisis. This year’s climb higher accelerated this week even as major central banks paused rate

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.12K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
grcinak
Today, 11:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.74K)
I like your work. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.