A Quick Take On Mach Natural Resources LP

Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common units representing limited partner interests, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an upstream oil & gas exploration company in the Anadarko Basin in the U.S.

MNR is producing significant profits but is subject to the recently volatile hydrocarbon market pricing environment.

I'll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Mach Natural Resources Overview

Oklahoma City, OK-based Mach Natural Resources LP was founded to acquire, develop and manage the production of oil, natural gas and NGL hydrocarbons in the Anadarko Basin in the regions of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and northern Texas.

Management is headed by CEO and Director of its management company, Mr. Tom L. Ward, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2017 and was previously Chairman and CEO of Tapstone Energy and SandRidge Energy. Prior to that, he was co-founder, President, COO and a director of Chesapeake Energy.

The firm's operations are shown on the map below:

Company Operations Map (SEC)

The company has acquired approximately 936,000 acres in which it controls mineral rights through various acquisitions since its inception in 2017.

As of June 30, 2023, Mach Natural Resources has booked fair market value investment of $1.43 billion from investors, including Bayou City Energy Management, LLC.

Mach Natural Resources' Market

According to a 2023 research report by Oil Gas Leads, the Anadarko Basin production in February 2023 was 433,000 barrels of oil per day.

This represents a forecast Natural gas production was expected to reach 6.9 million cubic feet per day in March 2023.

Also, the map below shows the Anadarko Basin by the thickness of strata:

Anadarko Basin (Oil Gas Leads)

Mach Natural Resources LP Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Statement of Operations (SEC)

(Source - SEC).

As of June 30, 2023, Mach Natural Resources had $83.6 million in cash and $492.5 million in total liabilities.

Mach Natural Resources LP IPO Details

Mach Natural Resources intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common units representing limited partner interests, although the final figure may be higher.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm is an "emerging growth company," which may allow it to produce less information for investors.

Common units with limited partner interests may contain tax advantages due to possible pass-through taxation reduction and qualified income classification.

Investor tax benefits, if any, are specific to each investor, and I urge prospective investors to research their particular financial situation before investing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use the proceeds from this offering as follows: to [i] repay in full and terminate the BCE-Mach II credit facility under which approximately $17.1 million was outstanding as of September 1, 2023, and [ii] repay in full and terminate the BCE-Mach credit facility under which approximately $65.0 million was outstanding as of September 1, 2023. Following the application of such proceeds, we expect to use the remainder to [i] repay a portion of the BCE-Mach III credit facility under which $91.9 million was outstanding as of September 1, 2023, and [ii] purchase common units from the existing common unit owners on a pro-rata basis. (Source - SEC).

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not a party to any material legal proceedings or claims.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stifel and Raymond James.

Commentary About Mach Natural Resources' IPO

MNR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt and fund its operational requirements.

The firm's financials show strong revenue and profit generation in recent reporting periods.

The firm currently plans to pay all of its available cash on a quarterly basis; however, cash distribution may be subject to various restrictions from credit agreements and other policies.

The market opportunity for extracting oil & gas products from the Anadarko Basin is extremely large, as the basin is believed to be the fifth largest basin in the United States.

Business risks to Mach Natural Resources LP's outlook as a public company include the highly variable price of hydrocarbon products and a global economy that may be slowing down after a period of high inflation.

The firm also faces significant competition from other exploration & production companies who not only compete for drilling rights but also for oilfield service capacity during periods of strong demand.

When we learn more about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.