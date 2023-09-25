Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

After our early article on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in January, there’s been a slew of articles on Seeking Alpha, and yet, the stock is down 40%. One key reason for that is the clinical hold that the FDA slapped on its Fabry Disease program after 3 patients developed a serious kidney condition.

FDMT is a gene therapy developer with a novel vector technology developed at UC Berkeley, from where they licensed certain foundational libraries of these vectors. This is an AAV vector platform targeting three disease areas: ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology.

FDMT has five product candidates in clinical trials: 4D-125 for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa ("XLRP"), 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD"), 4D-110 for the treatment of choroideremia, 4D-310 for the treatment of Fabry disease, and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. Here’s the latest pipeline:

FDMT PIPELINE (FDMT WEBSITE)

So they have a vector and a transgene, and early trials showed that the vectors were able to deliver the respective transgenes deep into targeted tissues (the vector worked), where there was strong transgene expression (the drug worked). In wet AMD trials, treatment sharply reduced eylea burden in patients who were previously taking 11 yearly injections on average. Post treatment, 4 out of 5 patients remained eylea injection free at between 16 and 40 weeks. However, in April, the stock took a dive after underwhelming data from this program.

The company has 5 programs, and they presented data from each of these. There was data from their 4D-150 in wet AMD and 4D-710 in cystic fibrosis from their phase 1/2 programs. They presented data from 4D-310 targeting Fabry Disease. Data was also presented in 2021 from 4D-110 in Choroideremia.

I discussed some of these data in my previous article. What we saw was that all of these were early stage, exploratory trials, and the data they generated may have shown drug activity, but they were not powered to bring out any statistical significance of such drug activity. Thus, despite all that data, the company really has no proof of concept data yet.

In Fabry Disease, the company received a clinical hold from the FDA following reports of aHUS in three patients, one of them grade 4. In 2021, there was a single case of aHUS, which has now progressed to 3 out of 6 patients dosed. The grade 4 patient needed temporary haemodialysis. Although all three patients’ symptoms cleared up in 2 to four weeks, this puts rival Sangamo’s SG-920 in clear lead in Fabry’s. FDMT had plans to replace the immune suppressive regimen of a corticosteroid used in the existing trials in favor of rituximab and sirolimus, however, it is unsure whether they will now proceed to phase 3 trials.

On the other hand, the cystic fibrosis program with 4D-710 was a success. There is a novelty to the program, it being the most advanced inhaled gene therapy. Data from this trial, announced in June, showed benefits in lung function improvements in the sickest patients, as well as improvements in QoL or quality of life. The company previously presented interim data from this AEROW trial, which saw that the molecule was successfully delivered deep into the lung tissue. New data presented in June showed functional improvements in patients either ineligible or intolerant to Vertex’s Trifakta, a CFTR modulator. A single dose of 4D-710 saw two of the three patients maintain or improve percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1).

There was a 7-point improvement in the most sick patients at 9 months, with improvements in QoL. A 10-point improvement would have been resoundingly successful, or a +5 point improvement along with QoL effects. This latter was observed in this trial, making the data compelling. Safety data was good, with no serious adverse events or dose limiting toxicities. This was not a randomized trial, with just a single arm, however, even so, it presented compelling evidence for further trials. While Trifakta is a strong drug delivering FEV1 improvements of more than 10 points, there are some 7000 US patients ineligible for, or intolerable to, Trifakta, for whom 4D-710 creates a breathing space, so to say.

The company will produce more data from the CF program in November, and will make plans for a phase 2 trial. They will also sit down with the regulators to discuss steps towards approval.

Financials

FDMT has a market cap of $584mn and a cash balance of $310mn. Research and development expenses were $23.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, while general and administrative expenses were $8.8 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of over 8-10 quarters.

The company purchased assets related to complement-mediated diseases from a unit of Fortress Bio for about $140mn. They also entered into a license agreement with Astellas for the following:

Entered license agreement with Astellas Pharma in July and received $20 million upfront with potential future milestones of up to $942.5 million, including potential near-term development milestones of $15 million for the initial target

Institutions hold a majority of the stock, and there is very little retail presence. Key holders of the company include Viking Global, Biotechnology Fund and BVF. Insider transactions include some sells and a single purchase.

Bottom Line

There are some hits and some misses here for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. This is to be expected, of course. As we progress through more trials, these products will pass through the filter of trial data and some will stand out, putting a more proper valuation to the company. I will continue to watch FDMT for that sort of clarity.