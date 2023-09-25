Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PPL: A Similar Story Again

Sep. 25, 2023 12:00 PM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)7 Comments
The Value Investor
Summary

  • PPL made transformative moves in 2021, divesting its UK assets and acquiring Narragansett in the US.
  • The company's focus on dividends has hurt its long-term prospects, with high payout ratios and increasing net debt levels.
  • Second quarter results were weaker than expected, with net debt ticking up and capital spending set to rise further.
Team of engineers working on a night shift.

In February, I was not electrified on the shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) after a reasonable 2022. This came as the business made some huge transformative moves in 2021, by divesting its UK assets, while announcing a big acquisition in the US.

Comments (7)

r
rllrll
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (94)
"The company's focus on dividends has hurt its long-term prospects, with high payout ratios and increasing net debt levels."

I would not call a 3.82% dividend much of a focus!
jayridescarbon profile picture
jayridescarbon
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (1.46K)
We sold off our shares when PPL forecasted cutting the dividend with their UK divestment. Sorry, I meant “right sized” the dividend, the new friendlier way businesses tell investors they are getting screwed. Afterwards, I believe they made assurances to investors about increasing the dividend with the Narragansett acquisition and matching earnings growth around 6% thereafter. Unless they want to further erode remaining shareholder confidence, they need to keep that promise.
r
rllrll
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (94)
"The company's focus on dividends has hurt its long-term prospects, with high payout ratios and increasing net debt levels.'
Abullman profile picture
Abullman
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (333)
Unfortunately, I’ve owned a core position in PPL for more than 10 years and I’m considerably under water. I thought that divesting the UK business would improve their situation by making the business more predictable but the share price has only fallen. Of course rising interest rates have hurt all utilities but I fear that even when they start to fall (hopefully next year) that PPL will continue to struggle due to a management team that has not performed well for more than a decade. While I realize that their current dividend is competitive with their peers, the dividend growth is not and it may take more than a decade, if ever, to equal the previous dividend that was slashed.
jayridescarbon profile picture
jayridescarbon
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (1.46K)
@Abullman I concurred with Ray Merola at the time shortly after the business change that there was no way PPL could maintain a share price in the upper 20s. Who wants a low growth utility with a dividend yield around 3%? Even at the current share price the yield is only 3.8% significantly lower than many stable, large utilities.
C
Centerfield12
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (504)
Maybe someday this POS will find its way back to $31-32 level so that I can unload it. I can't even make a decent premium selling long call options at $31-32 at current quotes. A disappointing investment indeed.
I
Ioncountry
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (191)
@Centerfield12 Who is the strategy lead in the organization?
