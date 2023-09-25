Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fairfax Financial: Unappreciated Earnings Power

MNRF Investments profile picture
MNRF Investments
41 Followers

Summary

  • Investors are not appreciating Fairfax's earning power due to their focus on historical issues.
  • Fairfax has the potential for a P/B multiple re-rating in the range of 1.25x - 1.50x, leading to a 2x - 3x return on investment over the next 5 years.
  • The company's insurance business has grown 3x and its fixed income portfolio is well-positioned in the current interest rate environment.

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency

CalypsoArt

Thesis

Our thesis is that investors are not appreciating the underlying earnings power of Fairfax because they are fixated on certain historical issues.

The company is in an environment in which it should thrive - the insurance business has grown 3x, the

This article was written by

MNRF Investments profile picture
MNRF Investments
41 Followers
We have done work in both public and private investment markets. Our research is based on fundamental business analysis. Our investment philosophy is that as long as the underlying business fundamentals are strong and an investor can afford to be patient, the stock price will ultimately follow. We look for investments to generate a minimum of 10% investment return CAGR. This leads us to act infrequently in any given year as we only invest when the odds are in favor. We have experience across a wide range of industries like manufacturing, real estate, financials, insurance, etc. and seek to comment when we think we can add clarity to a conversation. Formerly contributed as Spartan Value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRFHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

valuinvst profile picture
valuinvst
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (2.79K)
It's not the unappreciated earnings power, I just don't trust nor do I like Prem Watsa. Didn't like what he did to undermine shareholders in Seaspan. He gets what he deserves in Blackberry as far as I am concerned.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.