Mastercard: Looking Extremely Attractive For Several Reasons

fcafotodigital

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) with a Buy rating following my in-depth research of the company and the underlying payment processing industry. In the ever-evolving landscape of the global payments industry, Mastercard stands out as a true powerhouse, consistently demonstrating its ability to thrive and innovate. Over the last decade, it has delivered remarkable value to its investors, with impressive revenue growth and share price appreciation, and I expect the company to show a similar, if not better, performance over the next decade as well.

Despite Visa's (V) dominant market share, Mastercard's substantial presence in the payments industry, with over $2.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2022, makes it a formidable contender. The digital payments sector, projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2027, offers ample opportunities for continued expansion.

Further contributing to the growth potential is the immense transaction data at Mastercard's disposal, which not only enhances its core operations but also fuels a growing portfolio of value-added services, constituting a substantial portion of its revenue and boosting growth.

Furthermore, Mastercard's financial performance remains robust, with strong revenue growth, healthy margins, and a consistent record of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend increases. While its current dividend yield may seem modest, its rapid growth rate and low payout ratio make it an attractive prospect for dividend growth investors.

In this article, I will take you through my analysis of the company and the underlying industry, as well as the latest developments and financial projections.

Mastercard – An Introduction

In the payments industry, two major players control the majority of debit and credit cards out there today: Visa and Mastercard. These two process around 75% of the total global payment volume through their platforms, giving them an incredible and unmatched global moat and perfect exposure to the growing digital payment market. As a result, these shares are often seen as no-brainer investments, and rightfully so. I have covered Visa several times before and remain Buy rated on the shares as of my last coverage of the company in April. This time out, I will be taking a closer look at its largest competitor, Mastercard.

Mastercard has proven to be an excellent value creator in recent years, with its revenue growing at an 11.65% CAGR over the last decade, reaching 2022 revenue of $22.2 billion, and the share price up 511% over the last decade and 90% in the previous five years, outperforming the 60% returns from Visa shares. These are top-notch numbers that only a few companies can match. And the company does not just show great growth, but it is able to deliver it as consistently as they come, as highlighted by the fact that the company has only reported three quarters of negative growth since 2010 and this was during the exceptional circumstances at the start of the covid crisis. To top it off, the company also has a stellar margin profile with an operating margin and free cash flow margin of around 50%. Financially, investors have little more to wish for.

Mastercard revenue (Macrotrends)

Taking a step back, Mastercard Incorporated is a globally renowned technology company in the financial services sector, dedicated to connecting and facilitating seamless electronic payments for individuals, businesses, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. Founded in 1966, Mastercard has emerged as one of the most recognizable and trusted names in the payment industry, facilitating the secure and efficient exchange of value across borders and digital platforms.

Mastercard's influence extends to over 200 countries and territories, making it a truly global entity. Its network includes financial institutions, merchants, and consumers, facilitating cross-border transactions and enabling international commerce.

As for its key activities, Mastercard's core business revolves around providing payment solutions through a comprehensive suite of credit, debit, and prepaid card products. These payment cards are accepted by millions of merchants and businesses globally.

Furthermore, this incredible reach and massive payment volume processed by the company gives it access to a vast amount of transactional data. Mastercard leverages this data to provide valuable insights to businesses and governments. By analyzing consumer spending patterns, economic trends, and market behavior, Mastercard assists its partners in making informed decisions and driving growth, adding another revenue stream for the company as well.

A stellar company with a stellar growth outlook

Comparing the company to Visa in terms of size and importance, Mastercard is the smaller one of the two as Visa is by far the industry leader with a market share of around 60% against Mastercard’s market share of around 25% in the digital payment industry. Still, with a total payment volume of over $2.4 trillion in 2022, you can hardly call the company small, especially not in terms of global importance.

Payment volume by payment processor (Statista)

Visa has performed somewhat stronger over recent years as the company showed some market share gains, while Mastercard’s share stayed relatively stable, although it has been taking some share in recent years. Of course, this is still nothing to complain about for Mastercard shareholders as a stable market share and growing underlying industry should still drive impressive and reliable growth. Also, Mastercard is still the second largest payment processor globally, highlighted by its 36% market share in circulating credit card numbers, only behind Visa’s 48% market share. To further illustrate the massive size of the company, it currently has over 1.5 billion active debit cards circulating globally, of which 78% are outside of the US. The total number of active Mastercard cards in circulation is 3.2 billion.

Number of active Mastercard debit cards (Statista)

This massive size gives the company a firm foothold in the digital payment industry, for which volumes are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to $14.78 trillion by 2027, according to data from Statista. This growth is supported by the general increase in global payments, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% through 2026, according to data from McKinsey, and the continued shift from physical payments to digital payments. Digital or electronic payments growth has been outpacing the overall payment growth consistently over the last five years, averaging a growth rate of 17% against 6%. This continuing evolution of payment preferences is expected to be indicative of growth over the next few years as well as fees decline and new payment methods like digital wallets get more popular. This leads to a strong outlook for the digital payments industry and, therefore, also for Mastercard.

Simply put, as long as global economies grow, prices increase, and payments shift to digital, the digital payment industry will continue to grow strongly, allowing Mastercard to grow as well. Its incredible market share and the global importance of its platform ensure this. It is hard to find a similarly (relatively) simple business model that is as straightforward yet as impressive and rewarding as those of Mastercard and Visa, which is precisely what I believe makes them a "no-brainer" investment at all times.

And even while some politicians across different regions have tried to increase the industry's competition and fight this payments duopoly of Mastercard and Visa, it is looking quite untouchable. Politicians have yet to succeed so far, and due to the global importance but also the reliability of the platforms, it is hard to replace them. Financial institutions, consumers, and merchants all prefer to use Mastercard and Visa as these platforms offer reliability and incredible worldwide acceptance. The result is that the moat of these two is relatively untouchable and market share losses are therefore unlikely going forward as well.

Also, despite its already massive size, Mastercard remains focused on growing its market share in the payments industry by focusing on making new partnerships with card issuers and looking to enter new verticals of payment processing. Together, this should allow it to outgrow the industry or at least maintain its market share.

As for the new deals and partnerships, the company has been doing well over recent quarters and continues to grow its global acceptance through the likes of UniCredit, Deutsche Bank, and many more. In part through these efforts, card growth for Mastercard was a positive 8% last quarter, which is quite impressive considering the 3.2 billion active Mastercard cards out there.

Furthermore, the company also does not shy away from acknowledging the importance of new fintech platforms worldwide as it announced partnerships with both Alipay and WeChat pay digital wallets to support Mastercard credit and debit cards in these wallets.

Furthermore, innovative payment products like Mastercard Send, Masterpass, and Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) should further strengthen its market share and drive faster growth by opening it up to new verticals of the payment processing industry.

Mastercard Send, for example, is a platform from Mastercard that offers near real-time payment transfers to and from billions of program participants, making funds available almost instantly no matter where in the world it is sent to, highlighting Mastercard’s incredible technical capabilities.

The company has over 650 distribution partners for this platform and functionality, including some of the largest companies and platforms globally, like Citi (C), WhatsApp (META), PayPal (PYPL), and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), giving it a vast public. Furthermore, this technology alone is good for a potential $32 trillion payment volume market and has been showing rapid growth over recent years. Today, the service is good for 2% of Mastercard’s revenue, but this could grow in the future and remain a growth driver.

Apart from transaction processing revenues, another massive market for Mastercard is services. As explained before, with billions of transactions annually, the company has an enormous database of transaction data, which it can leverage to create unique data-driven intelligence. Today, the company has extensive value-added services, ranging from fraud tools and cybersecurity to data analytics, AI, and crypto.

Mastercard services (Mastercard)

Nowadays, value-added services have grown out to be a significant 35% of Mastercard’s total revenue and have been growing slightly faster as more and more businesses and government agencies seek the help of data-driven intelligence in decision-making. This is highlighted by the fact that 80% of the top 20 US retailers use at least one of the company’s offered services primarily to gain insight into consumer spending behavior.

Also, these services and data-driven insights carry high value to fintechs using the Mastercard payment platform and as this group grows, demand for Mastercard’s services also grows faster, which is why I expect these value-added services to remain a growth driver for Mastercard.

Furthermore, while Mastercard’s payment processing services can already hardly be called cyclical when it has only recorded three quarters of negative growth since 2010, the services segment will further improve its revenue stability and reliability as many of these service revenues are recurring and subscription-based.

Mastercard

Based on this payment growth outlook, the company’s potential in new payment verticals, and its strong services offering, I believe Mastercard should be able to report payment volume and revenue growth at similar rates to the digital payment volume growth outlook. Therefore, I expect the company’s medium-term sales growth rate to sit in a range of 12-15%, in line with management’s own long-term target of low-to-mid teens.

Mastercard management growth expectations (Mastercard)

Business performs strongly and its financial health is excellent

Moving to the company’s recent performance and its bottom line financials, Mastercard reported its Q2 earnings on July 27 and delivered financials roughly in line with analyst expectations. Revenue was up 15% YoY, driven by 15% growth in transaction revenues and 16% growth in value-added services revenue. A continued recovery in cross-border volume and domestic strength supported the 15% increase in transaction revenues.

The revenue growth rate normalized further in the latest quarter and was flat sequentially after reporting growth of 17% and 23% in Q4 and Q3, respectively. Nevertheless, the company’s recent performance was strong. Mastercard continued to see resilient consumer spending in Q1, which was helped by a focus on experiences and travel, as highlighted by the 24% YoY increase in cross-border volume. Furthermore, Management continues to see a lot of potential to further grow cross-border volume over the next few quarters, driven by a rebound in the Chinese travel industry, which should further fuel growth.

Meanwhile, GDV, or gross dollar volume, was up 12% in Q2, down from 15% in Q1, but nevertheless reflecting a strong performance that sat above the 8% and 11% growth reported in Q4 and Q3 of last year, respectively. In Q2, this growth was mainly driven by a strong performance in international markets as this was up 16% against 6% growth in the US. Crucially, international accounts for almost 70% of Mastercard’s total GDV, minimizing the impact of a slower-growing US economy.

Overall, the top-line performance reported by Mastercard for its Q2 quarter was strong and nothing less. Moving to the bottom line, my optimism for the company’s recent performance continues.

Operating income was up 16% YoY to $3.7 billion despite operating expenses growing 13% YoY, primarily due to higher personnel costs to support the company’s growth initiatives. This reflects a mighty operating margin of 58.6%, up 70 basis points YoY. Mastercard has been able to keep its operating margin relatively stable over the years at around the 55% mark but has been improving its margin rapidly from a dip in 2021 and I see a solid way to further improvements over the next few years.

Mastercard operating margin (Macrotrends)

This strong operating margin allowed for EPS growth of 14% YoY to $2.89 and came in slightly below the reported growth rate for both revenue and operating income due to a sizable discrete tax expense this quarter. Excluding this impact, EPS would have been $3.11, up 21.5% YoY, which much better reflects the company’s strong margin profile, margin improvements, and the impact of the company continuously buying back shares, which added $0.08 to EPS last quarter. Simply put, the company’s margin profile is stellar and industry-leading as it only trails its larger peer Visa. Furthermore, I see room for margin improvement, although not by much due to the company’s already spectacular margins. Still, as it grows larger and the company finds more cost-efficiency opportunities, I believe margins should expand by about 50 to 150 basis points annually.

On the note of capital returns, Mastercard returned $2.4 billion to shareholders last quarter alone through repurchases. The company has been an excellent capital allocator and management has shown that it is very much shareholder-focused as it has consistently retired an average of 2% of its shares annually, which is stellar as this means the company has lowered its share count by 27% since 2010.

Mastercard shares outstanding period 2010 – 2Q23 (Macrotrends)

Allowing this is, again, the company’s excellent margin profile and cash generation abilities. The company is a cash-flow machine with a 45% free cash flow margin, now generating over $10 billion annually. Furthermore, the company has consistently and rapidly grown its FCF. Historically, FCF growth has outpaced top-line growth, which for sure creates a positive FCF growth outlook for the remainder of the decade. Therefore, I expect the company to keep rewarding shareholders as it has been doing for many years, boosting returns.

Free cash flow period 2010 – 2022 (Macrotrends)

Also, in addition to its share repurchases, the company also pays a rapidly growing dividend. Mastercard has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 18% over the last five years while keeping the payout ratio below 20%. However, while this all sounds terrific, shares still yield a meager 0.57%, not making it the dividend investor’s dream. Still, considering the fast growth rate and low payout ratio, the dividend excites me, especially considering its strong growth outlook and important and untouchable global importance. Don’t neglect it because of the low yield.

Outlook & MA valuation

Taking a look at the near-term outlook first, management guides for Q3 revenue growth of low-double digits roughly in line with the growth reported in Q2, leading to a FY23 guidance of low teens. Management added to this guidance that it continues to closely monitor consumer financial health across the globe and acknowledged that economies around the world are facing a number of headwinds, which could impact the payment volumes eventually. However, recent data shows that consumer spending power remains solid as there is no clear slowdown.

Following this guidance from Mastercard management and my analysis of the payment industry and Mastercard itself, I project the following financial results through 2026.

Financial projections (Author)

Based on these earnings estimates for FY23, which sit roughly in line with management’s guidance and Wall Street analyst expectations, shares are currently valued at a forward P/E of approximately 33x, which might seem quite expensive. However, this values the shares at an 11.5% discount to its 5-year average, but also quite a premium over larger peer Visa, although I will immediately add to this that the growth outlook for Mastercard is looking stronger.

Furthermore, that a premium is warranted is quite obvious. The company is an unchallenged leader in its respective industry and should be able to grow EPS in the mid-to-high teens. Add to this the fact that it has incredible global importance and plenty of ways to grow rapidly for many years, and its current and historic premium can only be perceived as fully justified.

This company is one of the most obvious long-term investments out there in my view and shares like these are rare and do not come cheap at any time. I will say it again: looking at all things discussed throughout this article, I believe owning these shares at the right price is a no-brainer and a pure buy-and-hold investment opportunity with incredible potential still, despite a $380 billion market cap.

Taking all these factors into consideration, a minimum earnings multiple of 34x is fair and should leave investors with plenty of further upside while keeping a solid margin of safety. Based on this belief and my FY24 EPS projection, I calculate a target price of $489 per share. Going with an annual return of 10%, the current fair value is around $424 per share, meaning shares are trading at a 5.5% discount.

Conclusion

Mastercard is a stellar company and has a mighty outlook for the short-term, medium-term, and long-term, making this a tremendous buy-and-hold investment, as more extensively explained in my opening thesis.

As shares are undervalued based on my financial growth assumptions by around 5.5% and I view the company as an excellent investment due to its moat, global importance, duopoly position, excellent financials, and stellar outlook, I rate shares a Buy and recommend investors benefit from this opportunity.