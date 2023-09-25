Thai Liang Lim

Investment Thesis

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is a marketplace bank. They have often touted their vertically integrated offering as a crucial competitive advantage. However, as I cut through LendingClub's narrative and instead point to 2 distinct and illuminating financial metrics, I argue that investors now have all the insights they need to call it a day on this stock.

Admittedly, I have had my doubts about LendingClub for some time. But now, on the back of these two metrics, I believe the right course of action is to call it a day on this name.

Rapid Recap,

In my previous neutral analysis, I acknowledged the rampant animal spirits percolating through the market at the time. I went on to say:

[...] as a professional investor, I've now navigated a few cycles, from total investor despondency to full-fledged animal spirits. And this is what I've learned. In the short term, there's no point in striving to justify the price action. But I've also learned that in the medium term, meaning anything over 6 months, the market is generally right.

Author's performance on LC

At the time, the share price was $10 per share. Now, I question how long it will take LC to return to $10 per share?

LendingClub's Near-Term Prospects

I'm a big believer in a very simple investment thesis. Why?

Because when the thesis is simple, with very few variables, it's easy to track the underlying thesis. If it's easy to measure and easy to track, as a consequence you can easily see if the thesis is developing along with your own thesis or if you are wrong. If you are wrong, that's perfectly fine. Nobody bats 1000. You change your mind. You adapt. And that the cost of making that mistake is your tuition. Never let a good crisis go to waste.

Along these lines, next, I'm going to highlight two metrics.

LC Q2 2023

What you see above is that LendingClub's balance sheet loans are rapidly expanding. It's one thing to originate loans. That's relatively easy. What's difficult is to shed the risk of those loans. And as you can see above, LendingClub's loans and leases are growing at a very rapid clip. And those loans are staying on LendingClub's balance sheet.

And that's not a good position to be in. Particularly when combined with this second metric.

LC Q2 2023

Return on assets ("ROA") measures a bank's ability to generate profit from its total assets (net income divided by average total assets). ROA is a useful metric for evaluating a bank's operational efficiency and how effectively it utilizes its assets to generate earnings. A higher ROA indicates that the bank is efficient in deploying its assets to generate profit and a lower ROA is a negative consideration. Banks aiming for stability and lower risk prioritize ROA, as it focuses on the core profitability of the bank's operations.

What we can see above, is that LendingClub's ROA is rapidly moving in the wrong direction. Even if it stabilizes next quarter, anything less than 1% ROA is considered to be inefficient in utilizing its assets to generate profits. Generally speaking, this indicates that a bank is facing challenges in controlling its expenses and managing credit risk.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

LC revenue growth rates

The graphic above shows LendingClub's revenues moving in the wrong direction. And not only moving in the wrong direction, but doing so rapidly.

The question facing LendingClub today isn't whether it's growing at 5% or 10% CAGR, but when will LendingClub's revenue growth rates stabilize?

That's a very challenging bet to make because the investors are making a bet on mean reversion. And that can happen, but it can take a lot longer to play out than investors are willing to hold onto the stock to see it ultimately play out.

LC's Valuation -- Not a Cheap Stock

Followers of my work will have seen me advise on many occasions not to fight the Street. By this I mean, that if analysts are downwards revising their consensus figures, you don't want to be on the other side of that trade.

That's a very high-risk strategy. It can certainly work out, but I believe that, generally speaking, the market is mostly right. And an investor can't compound wealth by embracing high-risk investment strategies. They may work out favorably occasionally, but that's not the best way to compound one's hard-earned capital.

SA Premium

What you see above is a depiction of analysts' consensus estimates. As you can see above, with the passage of time, analysts are downwards revising LendingClub's EPS figures. That's rarely a good investment to make.

For their part, LendingClub maintains that it is seeking to increase its profitability rather than focusing on growing its revenues. However, in the best-case scenario, this stock is priced at 17x forward EPS, a figure that I believe is high for the risks involved here.

The Bottom Line

Looking at LendingClub, I've grown increasingly skeptical, and two key financial metrics solidify my reservations.

Firstly, LC's rapidly expanding balance sheet loans, while a sign of loan origination, also indicate the growing risk exposure as these loans remain on the company's balance sheet. Secondly, the declining return on assets, a measure of operational efficiency, is troubling. A diminishing ROA, especially when it falls below 1%, typically suggests challenges in managing expenses and credit risk effectively.

Moreover, LC's revenue growth rates are on a downward trajectory, leaving investors to wonder when stability will return. Betting on a turnaround can be a daunting task, as it relies on mean reversion, which may take longer than investors are willing to wait.

When considering LendingClub Corporation's valuation, which stands at 17 times forward EPS, it appears to be on the pricier side, especially in light of the associated risks. Given these concerns and the ongoing downward revisions in analysts' consensus figures, it may be prudent to steer clear of LC for now and explore more stable investment opportunities.