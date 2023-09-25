Joe Raedle

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is a mid-size petroleum company, focused on the upstream sector. The company's $45 billion market cap comes after a 10% decline in its value. As we'll see throughout this article, Hess Corporation's recent weakness, combined with its long-term value, means that now is a strong time to invest.

Hess Corporation Positioning

Hess Corporation has worked hard to improve its positioning as a corporation, increasing its ability to drive long-term returns.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company expects production growth to be in the double-digits through 2027, supported by Guyana and Shale. Guyana already has a line of sight to >10 FPSOs, with millions of barrels / day of production. Discovered reserves are >11 billion barrels, which means a >10 year reserve life at 1.5 million barrels / day of production.

The company expects the Bakken to grow towards 200 thousand barrels / day of production by >2025. Guyana is up to 5 sanctioned projects, with $25-35 / barrel Brent breakeven, dramatically below current prices. The company's 2027 forecast portfolio breakeven is $50 / barrel. All of this together will lead to 25% cash flow growth annualized, as debt goes down.

More importantly, the company will also have the annual free cash flow ("FCF") to return up to 75% of annual FCF to shareholders.

Hess Corporation Financial Improvements

A clearer picture of the company's financial and portfolio improvements is visible below.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Brent Crude prices are now more than $90 / barrel, with the impacts of production cuts being noticed. A market that was afraid of long-term demand and expecting a collapse from oil prices, is now seeing demand remain strong. The company is expecting production to hit more than 500 thousand barrels / day by 2027, with cash costs at a mere $10 / barrel.

From this combination of things, with a $50 breakeven, the company expects $7.8 billion in CFFO at $75 Brent / $72 WTI. Capital expenditures will drop substantially, increasing FCF and providing substantially more shareholder returns. For the company's $46 billion market cap, potential shareholder returns are immense.

Hess Corporation Financial Picture

The specific of the company's financial picture and its strength is visible.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has incredibly minimal debt obligations, especially as its earnings ramp up. The company has $2.2 billion in cash and $2.4 billion in debt due through 2031. The company also has some minor hedging, which isn't really relevant at current higher prices. The company expects cash flow to grow dramatically.

With minimal debt, it expects to be able to return the vast majority of its free cash flow to drive shareholder returns.

Hess Corporation Assets

An idea of the company's long-term strength past its 2027 plans is visible through its assets.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company's 30% stake in Guyana is by far its strongest asset. The company has been producing there for several years now, yet recoverable reserves have only growth. We expect that trend to continue and more and more of the block is explored. Production is already past half a million barrels / day and will likely pass 1 million barrels / day in the next several years.

These FPSOs each target a single development with ~500 million barrels of assets, meaning as they're developed FPSOs can be moved further to the southeast. All have a $25-35 / barrel breakeven.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company also has an impressive portfolio of assets in shale. The company is working to make its portfolio more efficient and lower its breakeven costs. Its net production is ~177 thousand barrels / day with $1.1 billion in annualized capex for that production. That's roughly $20 / barrel, not a particularly cheap price.

The company has 1.7 billion barrels in remaining assets, several decades worth of production. We don't expect production to grow dramatically, but the company is targeting ~10% growth to 2025 with 200 thousand barrels / day in long-term production. That is another source of strength in the company's portfolio and base cash flow.

Hess Corporation Shareholder Return Potential

Overall, the company has strong shareholder return potential given the strength of its assets.

The company has $1 billion worth of recently authorized buybacks. The company's FCF should increase rapidly, and its capital expenditures are more than manageable. Investors need to be patient, the company is investing massively in 2023 capex, especially to grow in Guyana and improve its Permian Basin operations.

However, by 2027, and especially later when the company can rotate FPSOs, we expect that to decline. The company's CFFO forecast means a 10% FCF yield in 2027, and we expect it to rapidly grow from that point. That potential for shareholder returns, makes the company a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. Hess Corporation is continuing to invest dramatically in its portfolio, but the majority of its payoff will come in 4-5 years, and after that. A sharp collapse in oil prices in the meantime can substantially hurt the company's ability to drive future returns, making it a poor investment.

Conclusion

Hess Corporation has an impressive stake in one of the most impressive growth assets in the industry. Guyana is producing more than half a million barrels / day of oil and still seeing its assets increase. We expect that trend to continue as it is explored more and more. From current levels, we expect production to pass 1 million barrels / day.

The company is currently FCF negative as it is continuing to spend a massive amount of capital on growth. 50% of its capital expenditures are going towards continued growth in Guyana. This ramp time is expensive, but the company can comfortably afford it. Long term, Hess Corporation debt is minimal and FCF should grow, enabling strong shareholder returns.

Putting all of this together, Hess Corporation is a valuable investment.