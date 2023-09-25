Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Financial Fortitude, Priced At 6x Operating Profits

Sep. 25, 2023 1:48 PM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)1 Comment
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s unique value proposition builds strong emotional connections with customers through its brand and stuffed animals.
  • The company is diversifying its consumer base by targeting not only children but also teens and adults through entertainment and collectibles.
  • Strong cash flows, a healthy net cash position, and share repurchases make Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. an appealing investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Build A Bear Workshop Store New York City

wdstock

Investment Thesis

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBW) strategic initiatives underpin its growth trajectory. These include recent initiatives to diversify its consumer base, expand into new product categories, and sustainably increase profitability as it moves forward.

Admittedly, BBW's financials aren't the

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
43.63K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
abh3vt
Today, 2:33 PM
Premium
Comments (319)
The only thing I would point out is that this FY benefits from an extra week. This comment was made on the Q1 FY23 CC:

"As it relates to our outlook, we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2023. While our fiscal 2023 is a 53-week year and compares to a 52-week year in fiscal 2022, we expect to deliver growth in total revenues and pretax profit versus the prior year, exclusive of the projected benefit of the 53rd week. For reference, the additional week, which will be reflected in our fourth quarter, is estimated to be $7 million in total revenues with approximately 35% flow-through to EBITDA. For fiscal 2023, we continue to expect total revenues to increase in the range of 5% to 7% compared to fiscal 2022, including expansion in all three operating segments."

This is going to be a headwind for FY24. At some point the stock will probably begin to reflect this if the guidance for next year is flat vs a tough comp.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.