Introduction

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCPK:SUPIF) is a UK-based REIT focusing on grocery stores operated by large nationwide chains. The REIT pays an attractive dividend but that dividend wasn’t covered by the earnings last year and may still not be fully covered this year. But thanks to the increasing earnings profile, the net result continues to increase and the sole reason why the result per share was relatively stable vs. the previous financial year was the 30% share count increase due to a capital raise in FY 2022.

Supermarket Income REIT has its main listing in London where it’s trading with SUPR as ticker symbol. With an average daily volume of 1.5 million shares, it for sure offers superior trading liquidity compared to any other exchange. The current market capitalization based on just over 1.24B shares outstanding is approximately 970M GBP. I will use the GBP as base currency throughout this article.

The full-year results have been published

Supermarket Income REIT focuses on supermarket assets in the UK. It acquires or develops assets which are subsequently leased to large grocery chains on a long-term basis. As of the end of FY 2024, Supermarket’s largest tenants were Tesco and Sainsbury’s with 49% and 30% of the value of the portfolio assets.

The company has been pushing to grow in the past few years, and although most of those properties were acquired at a rental yield below the current market rates, the recent and upcoming rent hikes will fortunately boost the rental income.

Fortunately the REIT was able to rotate some assets in the past year as well. It sold 21 properties at a valuation based on a 4.3% NIY and it acquired new properties at a 5.5% Net Initial Yield for about 400M GBP. This should per definition result in a higher net rental income (in absolute numbers) and help to stabilize the entire asset portfolio.

In fact, the REIT has continuously walked up the NIY its consultants use to calculate the fair value of the portfolio so there aren’t any issues there. As of the end of June, the portfolio was valued based on a 5.6% Net Initial Yield (a very sharp increase from the 4.6% used the year before) which I think is very reasonable for a REIT with strong tenants and very strong earnings visibility. At the end of June, the Weighted Average Lease Term was 14 years.

As of the end of FY 2023, the NTA came in at 93 pence per share while the net disposable value was approximately 98 pence. That’s a very sharp decrease from the 115 pence in NTA as of the end of FY 2022 but as explained above, the rental yield used for the valuation of the assets is now more realistic and this obviously had a negative impact on the NTA per share. I do expect the NTA to stabilize at this level. An average 3% rent hike would compensate for another 20 bp increase of the required rental yield so I don’t expect the NTA to drop below 90 pence at all.

I'm not worried about the small decrease of the adjusted EPS as this was mainly related to the capital raise conducted in the preceding year. This increased the total share count but the adjusted EPS in FY 2022 was based on the average weighted share count which was more than 20% lower. As you can see below, the share count is substantially higher in the most recent financial year.

That being said, the EPRA earnings remained flat, and the EPRA earnings per share came in at 4.6 pence per share. There is however something to be said to use the adjusted earnings, as it basically represents the "recurring EPRA earnings." As you can see below, there were about 5.5M GBP in non-recurring items while the 9.7M GBP in derivative gains on the interest rate exposure is not added to the EPRA earnings.

The latter is somewhat surprising as you would expect the EPRA earnings to use the "net" finance expenses, but no, the rules stipulate to take 100% of the expenses but none of the hedging gains into account.

The LTV ratio is low (34% at the publication date of the annual report), and the debt maturities are well spread out in time. The average interest rate (including the impact of derivatives) is 3.1% and I expect the cost of debt to gradually increase. But thanks to the low LTV ratio, I'm hopeful future rent hikes will compensate for higher interest rates down the road.

I’m not a big fan of the current dividend

The REIT is currently paying a dividend of 6 pence per share, payable in four equal quarterly tranches of 1.5 pence per share. Based on a reference share price of 80 pence, this represents a dividend yield of about 7.5% which is high. Too high, considering we have just established the adjusted EPS was just 5.8 pence per share.

I am generally not a fan of REITs paying a dividend they cannot afford as that usually is a bad sign. However, in Supermarket Income REIT’s case, the results are "growing into" the dividend rather than the other way around (where a decreasing earnings profile pushes a payout ratio above 100%). This still doesn’t mean I agree with this strategy, and I hope the gap will close soon. The announced dividend increase to 6.06 pence per share (a 1% increase) appears to be a pro forma increase just for the sake of increasing it although the inflation-linked rent hikes should result in a faster earnings acceleration.

One of the main reasons why I think the REIT continued to commit to the dividend is to reward its shareholders for a pretty substantial gain related to the sale of the Sainsbury portfolio in the UK. That sale was announced during FY 2024 but only closed subsequent to the end of the year. The company received 135.1M GBP subsequent to the end of the year and the cash was used to purchase two new properties (for a total of 38M GBP) and repay 97M GBP of debt.

Keep in mind the vast majority of the rental agreements are linked to inflation (but generally with a cap of 4%). 78% of the rent reviews is linked to either the RPI or the CPI and this means we should expect another rent hike in the current financial year. We know the net rental income was 95.2M GBP in the past financial year, and although I'm waiting to see what the impact of the sale of the Sainsbury portfolio will be, I do expect the gap to close.

Investment thesis

The REIT is yielding about 7.5% based on the current share price and dividend projections for FY 2024 but I'm not entirely happy the coverage ratio will likely end up just below 100%. I’d rather see a lower dividend of for instance 5.5 pence and make sure that's fully covered rather than receiving a dividend that isn’t covered. Fortunately the earnings of the REIT will continue to increase this year and despite an increasing cost of debt, I expect the dividend to be covered from FY 2025 on.

I consider Supermarket Income REIT a "boring" but easy way to gain exposure to grocery stores. The rent hikes in line with inflation will prove to be valuable while the very strong earnings visibility due to the long-term contracts and the 15% discount to the NTA are positive features as well.

I have a small long position in Supermarket Income REIT but I would still be a buyer at current levels (subject to available cash, of course).

