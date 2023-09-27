Michael Derrer Fuchs

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) investors have experienced a sharp reversal from IBM's peak pessimistic levels in October 2022. On price-performance terms, IBM has surged more than 30% from those lows, setting up a possible breakout re-test against its December 2022 highs at the $153 level.

As such, I assessed it's apt for me to provide my thesis on IBM, helping investors to determine whether the risk/reward of adding IBM at the current levels after the surge is still reasonable.

IBM has a well-diversified business model based on hardware infrastructure, IT consulting, and a software segment. Recent growth and optimism have likely been driven by its IT consulting and software progress, bolstered by its generative AI capabilities. However, the headwinds from its hardware business could impede a sustained growth re-rating in its valuation, as IBM is no longer that cheap.

IBM Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, Seeking Alpha's Quant assigned IBM a "B-" valuation grade. Its forward EBITDA multiple of 11.3x is also well above its 10Y average of 8.9x. As such, I assessed that near-term optimism on the momentum from its AI growth drivers has likely been priced in unless market operators are willing to re-rate it much further.

Given its IT consulting and hardware business exposure, IBM doesn't command the software margins and operating leverage potential of pure-play SaaS companies. Accordingly, the company is expected to post a gross margin of 56% in FY23, even though its SaaS business delivered a gross margin profile of 79.3% in the second quarter or FQ2. However, its consulting business is a relatively low-margin business, as it posted a gross margin of just 25.9% in FQ2.

Although Seeking Alpha Quant assigned IBM an "A+" profitability grade, it's relative to the IT sector as a whole and not as a SaaS play. As such, investors must be cautious about expecting a sharp re-rating in its valuation toward richer SaaS multiples for IBM.

Furthermore, its growth profile remains highly questionable. The company is increasingly focused on the momentum driven by its generative AI tool for enterprise use cases based on watsonx. However, IBM needs to compete with cloud computing companies and the hyperscalers on its AI services offering. Notwithstanding that level of competition, IBM has a moat in its IT consulting business that's well-integrated with global system integrators or GSIs such as "Accenture, Deloitte, EY, Wipro, HCL, TCS, and others to establish centers of excellence for watsonx."

Therefore, the potential for significant adoption of IBM's offerings could be immense, explaining why its relative valuation has surged above the two standard deviation zone over its 10Y average. Despite that, I believe the monetization progress of its AI drivers is still early. Moreover, I don't think we should attribute a significant moat to IBM's AI business until management is confident in posting much more robust growth prospects, currently assigned a disappointing "D-" growth grade.

IBM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Moreover, IBM's buying sentiments have weakened as it closed in against its December 2022 highs ($153 level) last week. Profit-taking was assessed, suggesting dip buyers who bought astutely at IBM's peak pessimistic levels in October 2022 and May 2023 could have used the opportunity to take some risks off the table.

I believe the caution makes sense, as IBM's valuation is no longer that cheap relative to its historical averages. Therefore, I don't expect dip buyers to buy aggressively at the current levels, as IBM shouldn't be valued as a pure-play SaaS stock. Its tepid overall growth potential could remain a significant headwind unless management can deliver a significant Nvidia-esque guidance shocker in the near term.

Otherwise, IBM's relative valuation, growth potential, and price action suggest investors who have yet to add should remain patient. They should consider waiting for the next steep pullback before assessing further.

Rating: Initiate Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

