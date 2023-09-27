IBM: High Hopes Could Meet Harsh Reality Next
Summary
- IBM stock has surged over 30% from its October 2022 lows, potentially setting up a re-test of its December 2022 highs. However, don't be tempted to rush in now.
- IBM has a solid IT consulting business, supported by robust software margins. However, its hardware business could impede a significant valuation re-rating.
- IBM's valuation is no longer that cheap. It has also surged well above its 10Y averages as investors reflected near-term optimism on its AI offerings.
- I argue why now isn't the time to buy if you missed adding at its 2022 lows or the lows earlier this year.
- Staying on the sidelines for now could help save investors from some pain when the late IBM buyers face harsh reality next.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) investors have experienced a sharp reversal from IBM's peak pessimistic levels in October 2022. On price-performance terms, IBM has surged more than 30% from those lows, setting up a possible breakout re-test against its December 2022 highs at the $153 level.
As such, I assessed it's apt for me to provide my thesis on IBM, helping investors to determine whether the risk/reward of adding IBM at the current levels after the surge is still reasonable.
IBM has a well-diversified business model based on hardware infrastructure, IT consulting, and a software segment. Recent growth and optimism have likely been driven by its IT consulting and software progress, bolstered by its generative AI capabilities. However, the headwinds from its hardware business could impede a sustained growth re-rating in its valuation, as IBM is no longer that cheap.
As seen above, Seeking Alpha's Quant assigned IBM a "B-" valuation grade. Its forward EBITDA multiple of 11.3x is also well above its 10Y average of 8.9x. As such, I assessed that near-term optimism on the momentum from its AI growth drivers has likely been priced in unless market operators are willing to re-rate it much further.
Given its IT consulting and hardware business exposure, IBM doesn't command the software margins and operating leverage potential of pure-play SaaS companies. Accordingly, the company is expected to post a gross margin of 56% in FY23, even though its SaaS business delivered a gross margin profile of 79.3% in the second quarter or FQ2. However, its consulting business is a relatively low-margin business, as it posted a gross margin of just 25.9% in FQ2.
Although Seeking Alpha Quant assigned IBM an "A+" profitability grade, it's relative to the IT sector as a whole and not as a SaaS play. As such, investors must be cautious about expecting a sharp re-rating in its valuation toward richer SaaS multiples for IBM.
Furthermore, its growth profile remains highly questionable. The company is increasingly focused on the momentum driven by its generative AI tool for enterprise use cases based on watsonx. However, IBM needs to compete with cloud computing companies and the hyperscalers on its AI services offering. Notwithstanding that level of competition, IBM has a moat in its IT consulting business that's well-integrated with global system integrators or GSIs such as "Accenture, Deloitte, EY, Wipro, HCL, TCS, and others to establish centers of excellence for watsonx."
Therefore, the potential for significant adoption of IBM's offerings could be immense, explaining why its relative valuation has surged above the two standard deviation zone over its 10Y average. Despite that, I believe the monetization progress of its AI drivers is still early. Moreover, I don't think we should attribute a significant moat to IBM's AI business until management is confident in posting much more robust growth prospects, currently assigned a disappointing "D-" growth grade.
Moreover, IBM's buying sentiments have weakened as it closed in against its December 2022 highs ($153 level) last week. Profit-taking was assessed, suggesting dip buyers who bought astutely at IBM's peak pessimistic levels in October 2022 and May 2023 could have used the opportunity to take some risks off the table.
I believe the caution makes sense, as IBM's valuation is no longer that cheap relative to its historical averages. Therefore, I don't expect dip buyers to buy aggressively at the current levels, as IBM shouldn't be valued as a pure-play SaaS stock. Its tepid overall growth potential could remain a significant headwind unless management can deliver a significant Nvidia-esque guidance shocker in the near term.
Otherwise, IBM's relative valuation, growth potential, and price action suggest investors who have yet to add should remain patient. They should consider waiting for the next steep pullback before assessing further.
Rating: Initiate Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)