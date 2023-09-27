Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IBM: High Hopes Could Meet Harsh Reality Next

Summary

  • IBM stock has surged over 30% from its October 2022 lows, potentially setting up a re-test of its December 2022 highs. However, don't be tempted to rush in now.
  • IBM has a solid IT consulting business, supported by robust software margins. However, its hardware business could impede a significant valuation re-rating.
  • IBM's valuation is no longer that cheap. It has also surged well above its 10Y averages as investors reflected near-term optimism on its AI offerings.
  • I argue why now isn't the time to buy if you missed adding at its 2022 lows or the lows earlier this year.
  • Staying on the sidelines for now could help save investors from some pain when the late IBM buyers face harsh reality next.
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) investors have experienced a sharp reversal from IBM's peak pessimistic levels in October 2022. On price-performance terms, IBM has surged more than 30% from those lows, setting up a possible breakout re-test against its December

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

I agree with your perspective, which you articulate clearly and concisely. I am also on the sidelines here, although I follow IBM closely with great pride because my first real job at age 16 was as a typewriter service person for IBM, a job which I held for 4 years during high school and college.
