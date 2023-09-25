Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Autodesk: Sustainable Growth And Profound AI Opportunities At A Price

Sep. 25, 2023 2:43 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)
Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Autodesk has a dominant position in the market, giving it strong pricing power in the design and engineering software industry.
  • The company's focus on AI-driven solutions and its expansion into the European market offer opportunities for future growth.
  • Autodesk has demonstrated consistent financial performance with double-digit revenue growth, increasing margins, and prudent financial management.
  • However, for risk-averse investors, the stock is currently overvalued and lacks a significant margin of safety.

Autodesk Canada office in Toronto

JHVEPhoto

As long-term investors, it is crucial to select companies with a track record of consistent historical performance and strong pricing power, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty. Furthermore, when considering future investments, it's essential to identify companies well-positioned for long-term growth. In the technology sector, finding

This article was written by

Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
2.96K Followers
I write about growth opportunities in different sectors related to technology, providing analyses of fundamentals that are driven by current and future trends. Senior Data Analyst by day, I am building and managing my own portfolio of tech-related securities, which to date has consistently beaten the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will consider initiating a position in ADSK if the price drops to around $170 in the coming days. This volatility is not likely, but not impossible given the market downturn in the recent days.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.