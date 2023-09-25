Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
E3 Lithium: Advancing Its DLE Field Pilot And Upcoming Catalysts

Summary

  • Alberta based E3 Lithium has the largest lithium resource in Canada, with 16 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent on a M&I basis, now testing its DLE field pilot.
  • The challenge was extracting the low-grade lithium from well-explored brine discovered and drilled by Imperial Oil in a cold climate. Imperial Oil is an investor and collaborator with E3.
  • On September15th, E3 released positive preliminary results from its Direct Lithium Extraction field pilot in Alberta and expects to have additional results and PFS by the end of this year.
  • If all goes well, E3 plans to be in commercial production of 20K to 30K tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium hydroxide in a Phase 1 DLE project by the end of 2026 or thereabout.
  • With a market cap of only US $185MM, I believe that E3 has multiple upcoming catalysts with substantial potential upside for investors in the next 18 months. E3 should be considered a high risk/high reward investment.

Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

Calgary, Alberta-based E3 Lithium Ltd. (OTCQX:EEMMF) (ETL.V) is a lithium development and DLE technology company with the largest Measured and Indicated lithium resource in Canada (one of the largest in the world), with 16 million tonnes of

This article was written by

Steven H. Goldman, biotech enthusiast. Steven was a commercial litigation lawyer, retired from active practice in January 2021, and was a founding member of the Toronto law firm of Goldman Hine LLP where he remains in a Counsel position. Steven continues to be a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. He graduated with a B.A., President's Medal recipient (1976, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario) and J.D. (1980, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario). He is the President and CEO of Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: CSL.V) a former mining exploration company which held interests in gold deposits in Saskatchewan and the Yukon, and a shareholding interest in E3 Lithium, currently owning a passive investment in MAS Gold (MAS.V), and looking for new business opportunities. Steven is a former advisor to E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSX. Venture: ETL.V) (OTC: EEMMF), an emerging lithium developer and lithium extraction technology innovator based in Alberta, Canada. Steven was President & CEO of Speedy AutoService and Minute Muffler from December 2007 to December 31, 2009 (with approximately 160 locations, primarily franchised, across Canada). He is also a former director of Tribute Pharmaceuticals where he served for approximately 10 years on both the audit and M&A committees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETL.V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I was a former advisor to E3 Lithium (no longer) and initially became involved with E3 in the summer of 2018 when Comstock Metals Ltd. (in which I am the CEO) made a C$400,000 equity investment in E3 at a Unit price of $0.40. As a result of its increase in E3's share price over the past 5 years and my views of E3 as a long-term investment, E3 has become my family's single largest stock investment. I have participated in various rounds of E3's financings since 2018 including both the most recent June 2023 C$5,000,000 private placement at C$2.25 per share as well as the current C$20,000,000 "bought deal" offering at C$3.55 per share which is expected to close on September 26, 2023.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

