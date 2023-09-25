KBWD: I'd Avoid This High Yielder

MicroStockHub

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) is a high yielding ETF with current yield of 12%. The fund's history and some of its asset choices makes me uncomfortable about investing in it.

The name of the fund implies that it invests into financial companies such as banks but in reality it mostly invests in BDCs (business development companies) and mREITs (mortgage REITs). The fund's top holdings include ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Orchid Island Capital (ORC), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK). One thing all these high yielders have in common is that they are all highly leveraged and carry certain amount of risk in them.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Many of my readers know by now that I am not a huge fan of mREITs including agency-backed ones because they are highly leveraged and a great majority of them not only underperform the markets but actually lose money for investors in the long run. Many of them originally have high yields but they suffer from NAV erosion and dividend cuts over the years where your total assets and income keep shrinking year after year. This is even true for agency-backed (government guaranteed) funds.

Many times people look at agency-backed mortgage funds as a risk-free way of investing because it's basically impossible for them to fail as long as the government is willing to pay the bill. The problem is that so many people lost money in these mortgages and found out the hard way that just because a bond can't technically fail doesn't mean it can't lose tremendous amount of value and investors can't lose money on them especially if they are leveraged. If you are leveraged in mortgage bonds by 100% and these bonds lose 50% of their value, you are completely wiped out even if your mortgage bonds didn't fail on paper. This is what happens to a lot of mortgage REITs sooner or later. How can we expect mortgage bonds not to lose value just because they are backed by the government when the government's own treasuries lose so much value from time to time?

Data by YCharts

When we look at some of the fund's top holdings and how they performed in the last decade, we see a range of performances (total performance including reinvestment of dividends) that range from -47% to +80% but none of them even come close to the performance of the overall market which was up 204% during this period. In fact, I couldn't find a single holding in this fund that outperformed or even came close to the performance of the overall market in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

How about the fund's own performance? Well the fund lost about 38% in share price in the last decade and its total return came at a positive 53% during this period. This is a fraction of overall market's total performance and investors lost a lot of money on the table by investing in this fund. The fund's average annual compounded total return performance comes to 4% which is a third of its distribution yield of 12% which means two thirds of the distribution you get from this fund goes to cushioning your capital losses while you get to enjoy only one third of it.

Data by YCharts

Many times I hear yield-chasing investors tell me that they don't care about total returns or capital appreciation because they are only in it to generate income. Many of these investors are either retired or close to retiring so they are more interested in generating as much income as possible to sustain their lives, so they are not too concerned about things like capital appreciation. There are several problems with this approach as I've explained in my past articles, but the biggest issue is that when a fund's NAV starts shrinking, it can't sustain distribution hikes and sooner or later it has to cut distributions which means your income takes a hit even though you didn't care for capital appreciation.

Below we see KBWD's distribution history since its inception. There are periods where distributions stay relatively stable such as the period between 2012 and 2017, but generally speaking distributions have been trending down slowly but surely. In 2011 the fund was paying north of $2.50 per share, but now it's paying just a little over $1.50 per share even though we've seen plenty of inflation since then.

KBWD Distribution history (Author - Using data from Seeking Alpha)

In general I like BDC's better than mREITs and this fund seems to have some BDCs in it such as Trinity Capital (TRIN) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). Of these, Trinity Capital seems promising as it's been beating the overall market in total returns since its inception but it has a pretty short history so it's too soon to speak in my view. Still, the fund seems more overweight in mREITs and less in BDCs probably because mREITs in general offers higher dividend yields which might help explain its underwhelming performance. Then again, investors might be better off buying TRIN or a BDC ETF such as the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) instead of this one if they want to gain exposure to this particular industry.

Data by YCharts

How does the future look for this fund? If the fund posted mediocre and below average results during one of the strongest bull markets in history, it is likely to struggle hard when things get tough. The fund was launched after the 2009 crisis so we don't know how it would have acted during the 2009 crash, but we know how a lot of mREITs went bust during that period. Even those mREITs that somehow survived the carnage were down as much as 90-95% from their 2007 highs. One could also argue that 2009 was caused by the mortgage industry and mREITs wouldn't perform as badly in a different type of recession which is not caused directly by the real estate market. We haven't had a recession like that in a long time, but then again we've seen how this fund dropped -53% in a matter of a few weeks in 2020 so we have a good idea how it will perform in a recession.

Data by YCharts

I could see this fund delivering 4-5% in total returns until the next recession hits, and then give back 7-8 years' worth of gains in one year due to its choice of assets. This fund is not likely to achieve outsized returns or even match market returns anytime soon, in my opinion.

A risk factor on my avoiding this fund is if it changes its investment philosophy. I would change my mind about this fund if it reduced its exposure to mREITs in a significant way and maybe shift it more towards high quality financial names and perhaps more BDCs as opposed to mREITs.