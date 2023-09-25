Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taiwan Semiconductor: The Powerhouse Chip Maker Poised For Sustained Growth

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
144 Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is the largest electronic chip manufacturer, with high-value customers like Apple, Google, and Amazon.
  • Being the main chip producer for Apple, Taiwan Semiconductor's financials are set to increase with the release of new Apple products.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor's collaboration with Nvidia and plans for expansion in Arizona further contribute to its growth potential.

Abstract circuit board selective focus.

oatintro

Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is the largest worldwide electronic chip manufacturer, supplying to many of the world’s technological giants such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. Currently, TSM is up 23.56% year to date, sitting at a valuation of $89.25. Despite

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
144 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.