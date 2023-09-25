Long The Strong

Nikada

By Niall O’Sullivan

The prolonged adjustment to higher rates is just beginning, and we think it will likely be more painful for some than others.

“The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”

When, in his account of the Siege of Melos, the ancient historian Thucydides put this hardheaded ultimatum into the mouths of the Athenian negotiators, he inaugurated the realist school of history. Human affairs were not decided by the whims of the gods, but by naked interest and the often brutal assertion of the balance of power.

Today, when we look across many asset classes and think about how to invest, we think a realist would recognize that relative strength and “quality” characteristics will be key factors.

There is a top-down deus ex machina at work in the economy, in the form of inflation and the wave of central bank rate hikes implemented to contain it. The European Central Bank hiked again at its last meeting, the pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week was framed in notably “hawkish” language, and markets pushed their expectations for the first rate cuts of the next cycle deeper into 2024. Furthermore, this policy tightening can also be thought of as a tourniquet. Each hike represents a further twist, but the previous twists also have a cumulative constrictive effect on blood flow.

However, while the painful adjustment to this shock is just beginning, we think it will likely be more painful for some than others. At this stage in a cycle, more than any other, the strong are defined by their flexibility to do what they can, despite the macroeconomic headwinds, while the weak, defined by their lack of options, suffer what they must.

We think it is important to be selective in this environment, to try to ensure exposure to stronger over weaker companies. It is also the time to be opportunistic, in our view—because a price can be gained for helping some of the weak to survive.

Margins

Who are the strong in this context?

First, those with relatively low and stable costs. That means asset-light businesses that do not need a lot of manufactured or raw-commodity inputs. It means people-light businesses with modest operational leverage, where wage bills are not spiraling upward. It means cash-generating businesses that can invest in growth with little or no financial leverage, and therefore low and stable interest costs. Some companies with large cash balances have even seen their net interest expense decline as rates have gone up.

Second, those with competitive “moats”: providers of essential products or services with dominance in their markets. These businesses can absorb the inevitable rise in their costs by passing them onto customers, thereby maintaining or even continuing to grow their margins.

These characteristics are often said to define “quality” companies, and at the moment, they also come with some sectoral and even regional implications.

As the U.S. auto sector strike is likely to demonstrate, in some competitive industries it may be difficult to pass rising costs onto customers without losing critical market share. Last week’s Purchasing Managers’ Index releases remind us that manufacturers in general are struggling more than the services sectors, which is also one reason the U.S. is coping better than Europe and China. And, eventually, countries with high levels of debt and rising interest costs, among both developed and emerging market sovereigns, are likely to find the “kindness of strangers” running low.

Operational Flexibility

That said, strength and quality are not found exclusively in, say, large caps rather than small caps, investment-grade rather than high-yield borrowers, or public rather than private companies.

For example, our Fixed Income team’s bottom-up analyses anticipate rising defaults and credit stresses among high-yield issuers. Due to the idiosyncratic nature of these stresses, however, they do not anticipate the kind of broad widening of spreads that was seen in 2007-08, 2015-16 or 2020. Similarly, our Direct Lending team is happy to help a very select group of private companies refinance with senior debt at double-digit rates because it is confident those firms can grow their margins to more than cover those rates.

More than 170 investors at our recent Private Markets Annual General Meeting (AGM) in London heard Tony Tutrone, our Global Head of Alternatives, explain how buyout deals based on financial engineering won’t thrive in conditions where borrowing costs are much higher. Rather, a focus on stronger companies and management that can achieve results through operating excellence is more likely to be rewarded.

Today, it’s all about the quality of the business, the quality of management and the operational flexibility to “do what they can.”

Disruption, Reconstruction and Reorganization

And the weak?

What they must suffer will depend on their circumstances. For some, it will merely be tighter margins. Others will incur losses. Some will lose market share, some will be forced to restructure, many may not survive.

Still others will become takeover targets for the stronger companies in their sectors: Event-driven investment strategies could be a way to get opportunistic exposure to this period of disruption, reconstruction and reorganization.

There may also be some businesses, especially in the private markets, that are fundamentally strong but whose balance sheets have become an Achilles’ heel of weakness in the current environment. These companies should be investing in their growth or be out there making acquisitions, but they cannot afford to borrow more to do so. Here, providers of specialist capital solutions can provide solutions such as preferred or structured equity to these businesses, which effectively means equity-like contractual returns despite having, on average, a 50% value cushion of common equity below them in the capital structure. These can often be attractive equity investment opportunities for our Co-Investment teams, too.

The Weak Falter

Investing is not as brutal as ancient history. It is not always wise to be long the strong. When rates are low and stable, and cycles are smooth, the market is apt to reward companies that move a bit too fast and take a bit too much risk.

That’s not where we are today. Now is the time to be very selective, in our view, focusing on quality businesses that can sustain their margins. But it is also the time to provide capital and liquidity opportunistically when you see the weak falter—as we believe they surely will.

In Case You Missed It

NAHB Housing Market Index: -5 to 45 in September

-5 to 45 in September U.S. Building Permits: +6.9% to SAAR of 1.54 million units in August

+6.9% to SAAR of 1.54 million units in August U.S. Housing Starts: -11.3% to SAAR of 1.28 million units in August

-11.3% to SAAR of 1.28 million units in August FOMC Meeting: The Federal Reserve held interest rates at current levels

The Federal Reserve held interest rates at current levels U.S. Existing Home Sales: -0.7% to SAAR of 4.04 million units in August

-0.7% to SAAR of 4.04 million units in August Bank of Japan Policy Meeting: The BoJ held interest rates at current levels

The BoJ held interest rates at current levels Japan Consumer Price Index: National CPI rose 3.2% year-over-year and Core CPI rose 3.1% year-over-year in August

National CPI rose 3.2% year-over-year and Core CPI rose 3.1% year-over-year in August Japan Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index: -1.0 to 48.6 in September

-1.0 to 48.6 in September Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (Preliminary): -0.1 to 43.4 in September

-0.1 to 43.4 in September Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (Preliminary): +0.5 to 48.4 in September

What to Watch For

Tuesday, September 26: U.S. Consumer Confidence U.S. New Home Sales S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index Wednesday, September 27: U.S. Durable Orders Thursday, September 28: U.S. Q2 GDP (Final) Friday, September 29: U.S. Personal Income & Outlays Eurozone Consumer Price Index



Investment Strategy Group

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. References to third-party sites are for informational purposes only and do not imply any endorsement, approval, investigation, verification or monitoring by Neuberger Berman of any content or information contained within or accessible from such sites.

The views expressed herein are generally those of Neuberger Berman’s Asset Allocation Committee, which comprises professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large, diversified mandates and makes client-specific asset allocation recommendations. The views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole, and Neuberger Berman advisors and portfolio managers may recommend or take contrary positions to the views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee. The Asset Allocation Committee views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

