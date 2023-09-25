SHansche

Introduction

In the ever-moving world of international commerce, few sectors are as integral as shipping. As global demand for liquid petroleum and petrochemicals continues its steady ascent, the logistical requirements of getting these vital resources to their destinations becomes increasingly paramount. In the sector of maritime transport, Hafnia Limited (OTCQX:HAFNF) emerges as a leader in this field, orchestrating the seamless flow of these essential commodities across the world's oceans. Despite being up 69% in the past year, I still believe the share price has plenty of upside, with several long-term catalysts.

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

Hafnia was founded in 2010 and operates product and chemical tankers. The group provides the transport of oil and oil products, to a geographically diverse array of customers including oil companies and major chemical companies. Currently, they have 214 vessels in their fleet, with 118 being fully owned by the company, and the rest being chartered in from other owners. They have an average fleet age of 7.9 years for their owned vessels, and many of their vessels contain emission reduction technology. Overall, its fleet has a net asset value of $2.5 billion.

Fleet Balances

Hafnia is largely a price taker, with shipping rates set by the market. It is therefore important to understand what could provide upward pressure to the shipping rates in the future and increase Hafnia's earnings. One of these is the currently ageing shipping fleets. Across all tanker types, new orders are not replacing ships that are too old for use.

Hafnia Q2 Investor Presentation

As you can see in the chart above, the fleet size in all the categories Hafnia operates in is set to shrink, leading to a significant drop in tonnage supply. This is due to both an ageing fleet profile, leading to more scrapping of ships, but also a drop in new builds to replace them. Although new orders could be made, many shipyards are booked out in the next few years due to demand from other ship types such as containers and LNG vessels.

Hafnia Q2 Investor Presentation

Despite this drop in fleet size, demand for these vessels continues to increase, with daily loadings in August hitting a recent high and loadings set to continue increasing in the fourth quarter this year. With restricted supply and growing demand, shipping rates for the vessel types that Hafnia specialises in look set to increase in the coming years.

The Russian Diesel Export Ban

Recently Russia announced a ban on the export of diesel and petrol products. This ban is aimed at curbing the rise in energy prices within Russia. Given that Russian refineries typically export half their annual production, this will have a significant impact on the diesel market. With European diesel inventories already low, the reliance of Germany on diesel derivatives for heating, and the important role diesel plays in freight, exports from Russia will need to be replaced.

Although the EU has largely banned Russian fuel imports, many of Russia's exports have been rerouted through Turkey and sent to countries in Africa and Latin America. Much of the demand for diesel in Latin America will have to be replaced with diesel from the US, and Europe will have to replace its diesel from the US with diesel from Asia. Higher demand from Asia, implies greater demand for long-range tankers, suggesting upside to long-range tanker rates. With 65 long range tankers in their fleet, Hafnia stands to benefit from this change.

Panama Canal Delays

Another big thing going for Hafnia, is severe delays at the Panama Canal, due to a drought in Panama. Average wait times have jumped, and restrictions have been put in place meaning only 32 vessels with a draft of up to 44 feet are now allowed to pass every day, from 36 ships and maximum draft of 50 feet in normal conditions.

The consequence? Shipping through the canal, typically an efficient shortcut, has become increasingly challenging. The alternative route, circumnavigating the southern tip of South America, has added weeks to journey times. This not only prolongs delivery but also escalates the demand for additional vessels to maintain timely shipments, inevitably driving up shipping rates, a positive for Hafnia. With the measure set to last a further 10 months, and a warming climate making droughts more likely in Panama, there is reason to believe this may become structural and put upward pressure on shipping rates in the coming years.

Q2 Results

In Q2 2023, Hafnia had an excellent quarter with Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) income, reaching $349.3 million, a small increase from the previous year, but contributing to a strong first half of the year with TCE income reaching $726.5 million against $511.7 million the previous year. Overall, the company reported an EBIT of $229.5 million in the quarter, up from $206.9 million the previous year.

On the balance sheet side, assets reached $4,087 million, with $241 million of cash on hand. Gross debt continued to fall to $1,436 million, and loan to value fell to 30.1%. These are strong results and continue to show Hafnia's ability to grow the business.

Valuation

Due to the capital-intensive nature of their operations, shipping companies are often valued based on their net asset value and on an EV/EBITDA metric. At the end of quarter two, Hafnia has a net asset value of $3.5 billion, or $6.91 a share. Currently, the shares trade at $6.35, or a discount of 8% to the net asset value suggesting there could be further upside, especially as competitors often trade at a premium to NAV.

Currently, Hafnia trades at an EV/EBITDA of 4.08, which is below the wider shipping sectors average multiple of 5.47. Given Hafnia's strong balance sheet and the positive outlook for the sector niche it operates in, I believe this discount to peers is unjustified. If Hafnia were to trade at the same multiple as its peers in the sector, this would imply an upside of 34% from the current share price.

Risks

When investing in Hafnia, there are three main risks that may impact my bullish thesis.

Firstly, the industry is highly cyclical in nature, with shipping rates and vessel values impacted by global economic conditions and the macroeconomic cycle. With a higher interest rate environment than the past 15 years, some economic indicators are starting to show a downturn in economic activity. During a downturn there can be reduced demand for shipping, leading to an oversupply of ships and hence lower shipping rates, which can exert pressure on Hafnia's earnings and fleet value.

Secondly, fuel prices. Fuel prices, and in particular marine bunker fuel prices, are a significant operating cost for shipping companies such as Hafnia. With rising oil prices, fuel prices are increasing, which will increase Hafnia's operating expenses. Although this risk can be partly mitigated by hedging, there is no way to insulate the company fully from a longer-term elevated fuel price.

Finally, a changing regulatory environment. The industry continues to face growing regulation regarding environmental sustainability and emission reduction, such as the International Maritimes Organisation's Sulphur cap. Many of these regulations require the use of cleaner fuels and technology. Complying with new regulation can involve substantial capital expenditure, for both meeting criteria for new ships and fitting out existing vessels to meet new regulations. Failure to adhere could lead to fines for the company. Although many of Hafnia's ships meet the current requirements, if these requirements change, it may cost Hafnia a significant amount to meet them.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hafnia has seen strong financial performance in recent quarters, has a strong balance sheet and has multiple catalyst that could propel earnings and the shares higher. Despite this, it continues to trade below its peers on an EV/EBITDA multiple, with no reasonable explanation for this. As such, I believe Hafnia shares are a buy at the current price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.