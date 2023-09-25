Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
18% Yield Potential At $100 Oil: Why Canadian Natural Is My Favorite Oil Play

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oil prices are rallying faster than expected, with speculators increasing bullish positions on WTI and concerns rising about potential disruption to the U.S. economy.
  • The International Energy Agency's prediction of a peak in oil demand before 2030 is unlikely, and OPEC expects oil demand growth until at least 2045.
  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a top pick in the oil sector, with massive reserves, low breakeven prices, and a commitment to returning free cash flow to shareholders through special dividends.
Ölfeld-Ölpumpen-Wagenheberbohrgerät auf Geld-USD-Dollar-Banknotenhintergrund.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. Please note that oil and gas prices are always in US$.

Introduction

Things are developing very quickly - even quicker than I expected. Almost two months

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.61K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ, PXD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

S
2020Situation1
Today, 4:02 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (45)
This is a great read and something for me to ponder. I am curious what your top 10 positions are and what percentage of your portfolio is energy.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:30 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.9K)
@2020Situation1 Thank you!

Energy accounts for roughly 20% of my total portfolio.

I’ll comment my top 10 when I get back to my desk. I’m on my phone. And as my top 10 changes frequently (similar sizes) it’s impossible for me to memorize it.
S
Sam_12
Today, 3:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.69K)
Hi Leo, Thanks for posting this article. I bought CNQ after you recommended it a couple of months ago.
b
bongoFL
Today, 4:13 PM
Comments (152)
@Sam_12 Same … Really enjoyed his insightful PXD articles so followed suit with CNQ.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:31 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.9K)
@Sam_12 Thank you! I have little doubt we’ll enjoy CNQ for many years to come!
