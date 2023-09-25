hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Overview

Costco operates company-owned warehouses and e-commerce websites based on the concept of offering its members low prices on a limited selection of national brands and private label products in a wide variety of categories, which generates high sales volumes and rapid stock turnover. Currently, Costco has over 838 warehouses.

We will analyze Costco's business model and valuation to understand why it is currently a hold.

The United States is by far the largest region for Costco, accounting for 73% of total revenue and 3.19% of total operating income. Canada is the second-largest region, generating 14% of total revenue and 4.25% of operating income. The international region is the smallest, with a 13% share of total sales and 3.93% of operating income. This means that the United States is the largest region for Costco, but Canada is the most profitable region.

Competitors & Multiples

Costco's industry is highly competitive, with factors such as price, merchandise quality and selection, location, convenience, distribution strategy, and customer service all playing a role.

As we can see above, Costco operates with significantly lower margins than most other retailers. This is because Costco's strategy is to provide its members with a wide range of high-quality merchandise at prices that are consistently lower than elsewhere. Costco carries less than 4,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs) per warehouse in its core warehouse business, significantly less than other broadline retailers. Costco also often sells inventory before it is required to pay for it, even while taking advantage of early payment discounts.

As can be seen in the graph, Costco's operating profit margin in recent years has not been particularly resilient, due to the significant impact of COVID-19. However, I believe that Costco's operating profit margin will show resilience and some growth in the coming years, driven by its expansion in e-commerce.

Costco Membership

Costco offers two types of membership: Gold Star and Business. Gold Star memberships are available to individuals, while Business memberships are limited to businesses. Costco's annual fee for these memberships is $60 in the United States. In the United States, members can also upgrade to an Executive membership for an additional annual fee of $60. Executive members earn a 2% reward on qualified purchases (up to $1,000 per year), which can be redeemed at Costco warehouses. In 2022, Executive members totaled 29.1 million and represented 57% of paid members in the United States and Canada and 22% of paid members in Costco's international operations. Executive members accounted for approximately 71% of Costco's worldwide net sales in 2022.

Costco has a clear strategy: it makes most of its money from membership fees, not from selling goods. Costco's profit margins on the products it sells are extremely thin, much thinner than those of traditional grocery stores. Instead, Costco relies on membership fees to generate profits.

You know, most of their net income comes from memberships fee revenue so last year, 92% of their total net income came in the form of memberships fee revenue.

- Garrett Nelson, Senior Equity Research Analyst, CFRA Research -

Costco is extremely focused on keeping its members happy. The company has been refusing to raise prices on goods to improve margins on sales, just to keep its customers coming in the door.

The best way to see the success of Costco's membership program is to look at its member renewal rate, which was 93% in the U.S. and Canada and 90% worldwide at the end of 2022.

The strength of Costco's membership model is evident in its year-over-year growth. I believe that this growth is a testament to the satisfaction of Costco's customers, and I expect it to continue in the coming years.

Valuation

I have two valuation models for Costco: one based on seasonality and one based on the growth rate of locations over the past six years. Let's start with the first model.

The seasonal valuation model for Costco accounts for the fact that the company's sales vary throughout the year, with higher sales in the fourth quarter (which includes the holiday season) and lower sales in the first quarter. The model uses historical sales data to estimate these seasonal patterns, and then calculates the company's valuation based on these patterns.

I used a discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology to assess COST's fair value. I assumed that the company's revenue would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2023 and 2030, based on the strong expansion of warehouses and growth in the memberships, which is in the line lower than the consensus. This is lower than the company's historical growth rate (OTC:CAGR)) of 11.4% between 2016 and 2022, but still very impressive.

The valuation reflects a 2024 P/E of 36x, based on my EPS projection for 2024. This is in line with the consensus.

Based on this model, I estimate the company's fair value to be $527.7 per share.

The Second model

For the second model, I looked at the average number of stores opened in recent years and saw that it was 20.5. I also looked at the comparable same-store sales growth rate, which was 8.14%. For a more conservative model, I used 18 stores opened and 7% comparable same-store sales growth. As a result, I got much higher numbers than in my first model.

I also used a discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology to assess Costco's fair value. For this model, I assumed that the company's revenue would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2023 and 2030, based on its strong warehouse expansion and membership growth. This is much higher than the consensus forecast.

The valuation reflects a 2024 P/E of 35.5x, based on my EPS projection for 2024. This is in line with the consensus.

Based on this model, I estimate the company's fair value to be $523.2 per share.

Risks & challenges

Reliance on membership fees: Costco generates a significant portion of its revenue from membership fees. If members decide to cancel their memberships, it could hurt the company's bottom line. However, Costco reduces this risk by offering a high-value membership program with exclusive discounts, free shipping, and other benefits. The company also has a very high membership renewal rate, which suggests that members are satisfied with the value they receive.

Reliance on membership fees: Costco generates a significant portion of its revenue from membership fees. If members decide to cancel their memberships, it could hurt the company's bottom line. However, Costco reduces this risk by offering a high-value membership program with exclusive discounts, free shipping, and other benefits. The company also has a very high membership renewal rate, which suggests that members are satisfied with the value they receive.

Competition: Costco faces competition from other warehouse clubs, traditional grocers, and online retailers. However, the company has a number of advantages, including its strong brand reputation, efficient business model, loyal customer base, and focus on higher-quality products and a more curated shopping experience.

Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are constantly changing, and Costco must adapt to keep up. For example, the rise of online shopping has posed a challenge to brick-and-mortar retailers. However, Costco is adaptable and has invested heavily in its e-commerce business. The company also offers a wide range of products online and is expanding its selection of fresh produce and other healthy food options.

Rising costs: Costco's costs could rise due to inflation, labor costs, and supply chain disruptions. This could lead to lower profit margins or higher prices for customers. However, Costco negotiates favorable contracts with suppliers and operates efficiently to mitigate rising costs. The company also has a strong track record of passing along cost savings to customers.

Global expansion risks: Costco's global expansion exposes it to risks such as currency fluctuations, political instability, and cultural differences. However, Costco carefully selects new markets and partners with local companies to mitigate these risks. The company also has a strong track record of success in international markets.

Q4-2023

Based on Costco's strong third-quarter results and historical seasonality, I expect the company to generate revenue of $77,228 million in Q4-23. This is slightly below the consensus forecast, but it is still a strong performance considering the current economic environment. Costco is well-positioned for growth in Q4-23 thanks to its planned expansion in warehouse and e-commerce businesses. The company is also benefiting from its loyal customer base and its focus on offering value and convenience. I also expect Costco to achieve an operating profit margin of 3.3% in Q4-23. This is slightly lower than the company's historical margin, but it is still a respectable performance given the rising costs of labor and materials.

After adjusting my model to reflect COST's Q3-23 results, I now project that the company will generate full-year revenue of $240,579 million in 2023. This represents a growth of 6% from the company's revenue in 2022.

When the Q4-23 report comes out, I will publish a follow-up article with an updated model, so stay tuned!

Conclusion

Costco is a well-managed company with a strong track record of growth. The company has a unique business model that is based on membership fees and low prices. Costco's membership renewal rate is extremely high, which is a testament to the value that the company provides to its members.

Costco is facing some challenges, such as rising costs and competition from online retailers. However, the company is well-positioned to overcome these challenges and continue to grow in the future. Costco has a loyal customer base, a strong brand, and a management team that is focused on long-term growth.

I believe that Costco is a good investment for investors who are looking for a company with a strong track record of growth and a bright future. But, for now, I recommend a hold rating. I am confident that Costco will continue to be a leader in the warehouse club industry for many years to come.