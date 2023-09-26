kasinv/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

My loyalty is always to our subscribers, which means to the cold, unvarnished truth as best as anyone can know it.

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows. I always follow the fundamentals wherever they lead, and I'm willing to pivot on a dime and go from recommending a company to recommending tucking and rolling (sell and get off the bus because it's on fire).

“From Hell's heart, I stab at thee. For Hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee." - Khan Noonien Singh, Star Trek 2, The Wrath of Kahn

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is throwing away a 24-year dividend growth streak, just one year shy of becoming a dividend champion (and eventually an official aristocrat).

The market reacted with fury and rage at the announcement that the company would exit its office properties, slash its dividend (likely 20%), and reset the payout ratio to between 70% and 75%.

Let me explain why the market was right, why income investors should be furious, and I'll explain why management's explanation for this bolt from the blue surprise announcement is not to be trusted.

No Love For Dividend Cutters

As we like to say, short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

Nothing will tell you how confident management is about the business' future as what it's doing with the dividend.

Since 2014, WPC has increased its dividend by 0.2% to 0.3% each quarter with clockwork regularity. It has a 24-year dividend growth streak. The growth is snail-slow but utility-dependable.

That's the bargain income investors have with this REIT, a very safe and attractive yield that only goes up and never goes down.

In the Great Recession, only a dozen or so REITs avoided cutting their dividends, and WPC was one of them.

This was one of the reasons that dividend investors trusted this company, and no less than Ben Graham considered a 20-plus year streak without a dividend cut to be a sign of quality and a 20-plus year growth streak to be a sign of excellence.

This is a BBB+ stable rated REIT, diversified internationally and by industry.

It's a triple-net-lease REIT with a cash-rich business that buys new properties with 20-year leases, ensuring utility-like cash flow predictability.

Well, that's what we thought before the announcement rocked WPC investors to the core and shattered the thesis overnight.

The data is clear: It's time to sell when the dividend is cut.

Management will try to spin it positively, and sometimes, the stock price might even rise if the market is relieved to have the dividend cut out of the way.

this one was 100% unexpected,

not even rumors on Wall Street

Here's why we always sell a dividend cut and never look back.

Dividend cutters 4% annual returns (0% after inflation) with 22% volatility

Dividend growers 10% annual returns (6% after inflation) with 16% volatility

S&P 500: 7.7% (3.7% after inflation) with 18% annual volatility

Statistically dividend cutters generate terrible returns, with high volatility and widely underperform dividend growers.

$1 turned into $16 inflation-adjusted for dividend growers

$1 turned into $5 adjusted for inflation for the S&P

$1 turned into $0.97 for dividend cutters, adjusted for inflation

Imagine investing for 50 years and getting zero return for your high-volatility stocks.

That’s the cold hard truth of dividend cutters. We have never once seen a dividend cutter do well or outperform its peers after management slashed the payout.

The nature of investing is statistical.

Maybe WPC will be fine in the future.

Some dividend cutters go onto great things (though I can't think of one example). Can you?

But 50 years of market history is clear that cutters are, as a group, bad quality companies, and why on earth would you want to own one of those?

Here's the thing to remember about super dependable dividend growers like WPC or any aristocrat or king.

Management knows that income investors are in it for dividend safety.

That's a big selling point.

For WPC?

There was no other selling point!

This is a very slow-growing REIT, and there's one reason to own it and one reason alone. A safe, generous yield that always goes up no matter what the economy or interest rates are doing.

Here's what management is telling investors if you read between the lines.

“On our 50th anniversary, and right before we become a dividend champion, we're cutting out dividend by 20% because our confidence in our business is at 24-year lows (at least)."

In the Great Recession, WPC didn't cut. One of a dozen or so REITs that didn't.

In the pandemic, it kept on hiking its dividend at a snail's pace, just like usual.

But now?

Now, suddenly, it's spinning off its offices just like Realty Income (O) did in late 2021.

Yet, Realty Income didn't need to adjust its dividend by any amount.

It didn't even need to make investors whole via the Orion dividend.

Realty Income is a world-class triple net REIT and we thought WPC was too.

But now management says it wants a 70% to 75% payout ratio, and that's why it needs to reset the dividend.

According to rating agencies, the safe payout ratio for triple net REITs is 90%.

With WPC's weighted average lease at nine years, there's plenty of cash flow visibility.

Its newest acquisitions come with 20-year leases.

There's zero reason that WPC and its 80% payout ratio has to become even more conservative.

Other than one.

The non-office portfolio is somehow not as high quality as management led us to believe.

At WPC, management is so worried that it suddenly needs an extra 10% of the payout ratio buffer and retained cash flow.

Is it higher rates?

For a company founded in 1973 that survived and thrived through 20% interest and mortgage rates of 16%?

WPC has seen 20% borrowing costs and didn't have to cut its dividend (paid to private investors then).

But now WPC needs to cut?

It's not because of higher rates.

Why WPC Likely Is Exiting Office Space REITs

Office spaces are likely permanently broken, at least the old model. The pandemic has forever changed things with work-from-home.

Companies appear to have given up on five-day work from the office for all employees, and studies are starting to show that WFH is boosting productivity after all (a contentious issue for a few years now).

With a recession likely in 2024, companies want to save money, and saving it on offices is low-hanging fruit.

In addition to vacancy rates at an all-time high and showing no signs of reversing anytime soon, we can't forget that every office market is different.

In some markets like Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, vacancy rates are 30%, almost 2X the peak of the Great Recession.

Delinquencies for office properties have started to soar as refinancing old bonds with much higher rates (300% higher borrowing costs since the Pandemic low rates) is starting to bite.

So that's why WPC wants out of offices, but there's no excuse for what WPC just did.

The Excuses Management Is Giving

First, let's go over the rationale management is giving for what we consider to be a major violation of trust for income investors.

WPC is planning on offloading 59 US office properties along with added debt into a new spin-co, while paying itself a $350 million dividend.

Including all the properties on its balance sheet that it will sell (investments likely at a loss), WPC is getting rid of 146 office properties, almost all in the US.

It claims that the offices are high quality and that the new spin-co is going to be a great REIT that investors will want to own.

Color me skeptical given how a future aristocrat decided to throw away a quarter century worth of reputation and credibility in an emergency move to ditch these flailing properties.

If they weren't flailing then why is management doing this, with zero previous announcement that it was even considering it?

The definition of an emergency action.

WPC says that going forward it will be a faster-growing REIT because it will have $735 million in cash from the spinoff and also that extra 10% retained cash flow from a lower payout ratio.

Without offices it believes it can be a faster-growing REIT and indeed analysts now think it will grow at 4%.

But guess who else is growing at that rate?

Realty Income, NNN REIT (NNN), Agree Realty (ADC), and VICI Properties (VICI).

WPC's leverage ratio is now expected to rise to 6.3X next year, slightly above what rating agencies like to see. That's due to losing 15% of its rent.

Before the announcement, the consensus was for leverage of 5.5X in 2024, a nice safe level.

S&P likes the spinoff because it thinks office properties are going to struggle for years.

We don't disagree.

But note how S&P's bulletin says they like the deal, and it's credit neutral.

S&P doesn't care about dividend safety, we do.

S&P only cares that WPC can keep paying interest on its bonds and doesn't go bankrupt.

No one is saying WPC is a dying company, but what's the point of owning a 5.9% yielding REIT growing at 4% whose management has just admitted something is seriously wrong with the rest of its property portfolio?

We estimate approximately a 9.2% chance that WPC is going to cut its dividend again, having basically kicked out dividend aristocrat investors who care about income dependability.

The only constituency this REIT has had for decades, and they disappointed the investor base. That likely means higher cost of capital from now on, or at least for the foreseeable future.

From its investor presentation management says this deal is designed to lower the cost of capital by "broadening the appeal of WPC to debt and equity investors."

I'm sorry, that's just insane.

WPC's investor base was similar to NNN's and O's.

(Remember, WPC was founded on the backs of hard-working non-traded REIT investors.)

No growth investor (such as AMT) is going to suddenly buy WPC when management just proved it can't be trusted.

If WPC believed it could somehow grow 2X or 3X faster than Realty or NNN?

Then maybe this rationale might make sense, but neither NVDA nor AMT-style growth investors are suddenly going to fall in love with WPC.

WPC says it believes that without offices it will earn a higher multiple, thus boosting the stock price and lowering AFFO yield and thus its cost of capital.

Let's consider the 20-year average FFO multiples for WPC and its peers.

Realty Income 17.5 growing 5.2%

NNN (formerly National Retail Properties) 16.0 growing 3.8%

W. P. Carey: 13.0 growing 4%

Yes, Realty and NNN have historically traded at higher multiples.

But that's because O is "the monthly dividend company" and a dividend aristocrat. Something WPC must now wait 25 years to achieve.

NNN has a 34-year dividend growth streak and hasn't cut its dividend for at least 35 years.

That's something that WPC will have to wait 36 years to achieve.

Management says WPC is going to trade at a higher multiple because it doesn't own offices anymore and will grow around 4%, its historical rate but much faster than in recent years.

Given that WPC has grown 4% annually over 20 years and traded at 13X we're skeptical that a REIT that, with no warning, and for no apparent reason, chose to throw away a 24-year dividend growth streak and disappoint its only investor base, is going to see its FFO multiple expand.

If WPC grows as fast as expected it would be lucky to maintain the historical 13X multiple.

And we wouldn't be surprised if it didn't get re-rated lower to a 12X multiple at least for a few years.

Why I Don't Trust Management Anymore

In 2015 WPC's portfolio was 30% offices, and it's been steadily diversifying and recycling properties. It's now 16% rent from offices and is taking that down to zero.

From 2015 to today WPC had a FFO multiple averaging 15X and a growth rate of 2%. Yes, the offices weighed on its growth but it had a multiple not much lower than NNN.

Why exactly does management feel the need to sell right now when it's proven that over eight years it can bring down the office exposure by 14%?

Why not just slowly eliminate offices from the portfolio without slashing the dividend and giving up the only claim to fame WPC had?

WPC's fundamental stats on those office properties it's spinning off and selling are pretty good, including 97% occupancy for the Spinoff and 100% for the Spanish government properties.

The 17 properties outside of Spanish Government are struggling at 87% occupancy, similar to what many pure-play office REITs are currently facing.

83% of the non-Spanish Government office properties it's selling are European which tells me that things aren't going well for offices on that continent and WPC doesn't think it can dump such toxic properties on its spinco.

The remaining leases on the 59 US properties are six years, meaning about 15% of leases are coming up for renewal each year.

That's tough sledding to be sure, but not necessarily worse than the average US office REIT.

So basically, we don't see anything in the office property fundamentals that might indicate why WPC felt the need for an emergency dumping of assets and such a massive restructuring.

Looking at the fundamentals for the new WPC post-spin-off and asset sales, we're baffled by management's decision.

The occupancy won't change.

The weighted average lease duration is basically unchanged.

The % of investment grade tenants falls from 30% to 23%.

Other than getting rid of offices, the most hated sub-industry in REITdom, we don't see any benefits to WPC.

It's going to be 62% industrial and warehouse, 20% retail, 5% self-storage, and 13% other (such as hotels).

Maybe management thinks that industrial REITs are going to get hot again, like during the pandemic, and thus being 34% industrial REITs will push up its FFO multiple.

We're skeptical of that.

Consider the growth rates of pure-play Ultra SWAN industrial REITs like Prologis (PLD) and Rexford (REXR).

A-rated PLD: 8.9% growth rate and 12% long-term return potential

BBB+ rated REXR 11.4% growth rate and 14% long-term return potential

Imagine you're a REIT growth investor interested in industrial properties.

Are you going to buy WPC because of its 4% growth rate?

Or 3% yielding PLD or REXR which are growing 2X to 3X faster?

WPC offers 10% long-term return potential according to the latest analyst consensus estimates and a 20% smaller dividend.

10% is fine for a REIT.

But not for a REIT that just proved it can't be trusted to not cut its dividend out of the blue outside of a recession and for no apparent reason.

Management's claims that it will get a higher multiple through this action are disproven by NNN.

In its own presentation it's using net lease price/2023 AFFO estimates to compare multiples to its peers.

11.1X BNL

11.9X WPC

12.0 NNN

13.8 O

14.0 EPRT (6.5% growth rate)

15.3 ADC (4.8% growth rate)

15.3 LXP (industrial REIT)

18.2X STAG (industrial REIT)

NNN and O are growing at the same rate as WPC after this deal, or so management has analysts believing.

O and NNN have no office properties and aren't trading at significantly higher FFO multiples.

And WPC just throws away aristocrat status that NNN and O have and is a major reason why those REITs are so beloved by income investors.

EPRT and ADC have faster growth rates and why it's even mentioning LXP and STAG in its slideshow is disingenuous.

To me, WPC is trying to hint that maybe it will be valued like an industrial REIT which is laughable.

It's 34% industrial REITs and we significantly doubt that it will see its multiple go up after this dividend move. It will be lucky not to see its FFO multiple fall for several years.

This might explain why management is so worried it decided to cut its payout ratio and ditch offices. Its average bond matures in four years, compared to much longer maturities for its peers.

Given that it operates in Europe, where rates were negative for a decade and everyone and their mother was extending maturities during record low rates in the US (August 2021 rates of 0.5%) we have to ask, what the heck was WPC doing not refinancing its debt at record low rates?

Yes, it was refinancing, but why not extend the duration to almost a decade like O and NNN did?

That seems like a pretty glaring mistake, much like the US government which spent the record low rate era not selling long-duration bonds, but two years or less, and is now seeing interest costs soar.

“I think the portfolio itself has a lot of strong attributes to it. But I think it's hard to argue that separating out office or maybe said differently, it's hard to imagine a scenery in which a portfolio, after removing the office assets, won't be valued higher or trade at a higher multiple." - CEO

This sounds a lot like what AT&T said on May 26th when it announced it would spin off Time Warner into a deal creating Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and cut the dividend 50%.

How did that work out for investors?

How did getting rid of the most cash flow volatile assets but giving up its aristocrat status work out?

How much higher did AT&T's (T) multiple go after that?

AT&T is down 20% including dividends, since it decided to throw away its aristocrat status.

And it's not just down 20%, but it achieved that with wild volatility.

Meanwhile, SCHD and BTI, our go-to recommendations for an emergency sale due to the thesis for a dividend stock breaking overnight, are flat.

Sure, that's not fun for income investors but remember those dividends have been safe and growing for these two years, meaning that the valuation on SCHD and BTI has been steadily improving.

WPC?

It just proved itself a yield trap.

Bottom Line: Sell W. P. Carey And Never Look Back

Every business faces numerous challenges they must face and overcome.

That's why management gets paid millions to overcome those challenges.

No less than Blackstone (BX) and Brookfield (BAM) have "handed over the keys" on some office properties, defaulting on their bonds and giving up properties whose economics no longer made sense.

We're not blaming management for wanting out of offices.

Based on almost 20% vacancy rates...going into a recession, only deep value investors would want to own struggling office properties.

But for high-yield investors, the management and corporate culture is everything.

When a dividend stock like WPC spends almost a decade doing quarterly token hikes, it means a commitment to a pledge with investors.

We know our growth is slow.

But we promise the dividend is safe, and we'll prove it every quarter with our token hikes.

For WPC to now pivot and slash its dividend when all the data says it's unnecessary means that something is wrong with the business we can't see in the data.

And why put up with such speculative nonsense and uncertainty when you can buy this instead?

Dividend aristocrats

BBB+ credit rating (like WPC)

non-speculative

yield of 6+% (higher than WPC's post-cut yield)

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

There you go, four better aristocrats than WPC.

Why risk riding the WPC bus, which management has admitted is on fire (or at least is smoking) when you can ride with trustworthy management teams?

Ride with companies firing on all cylinders where the plan is well executed.

Hope is not a good long-term investing thesis, and that's what WPC investors are left with.

So, if we owned WPC right now, the answer would be clear. We no longer want to be a WPC investor because we can do much better with superior alternatives.

Maybe WPC will be proven right.

Maybe the market will send its FFO multiple climbing higher in the coming years.

But we remain skeptical because we've never seen a dividend cut end well for investors and 50 years of historical data is clear.

When the dividend is cut, it's time to sell, and never look back.

When the bus is on fire, jump out the window and tuck and roll.

Don't keep riding the bus praying for salvation.