W. P. Carey: I'm No Longer Sleeping Well At Night

Sep. 26, 2023 7:00 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)28 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey is ending its 24-year dividend growth streak, angering income investors and raising doubts about the company's future.
  • The decision to exit office properties, slash the dividend, and reset the payout ratio has shocked the market.
  • Management's explanation for the sudden announcement is baffling and even its own slide presentation proves its logic faulty.
  • WPC is gambling that income investors won't care about a 20% dividend cut and that somehow its FFO multiple will go above that of NNN or O, dividend aristocrat investors can trust.
  • I've never seen a high-yield stock cut its dividend and then outperform its peers. Fifty years of historical data shows dividend cutters underperformed dividend growers by 1500% vs -3% in inflation-adjusted terms, and with much higher volatility.
woman cover her head with pillow

kasinv/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

My loyalty is always to our subscribers, which means to the cold, unvarnished truth as best as anyone can know it.

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?"

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.96K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered in excess of $1B of commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with the team of 10 analysts he leads, runs the investing group iREIT© on Alpha. It covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. The group provides weekly Zoom meetings and frequent CEO interviews. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in O, ADC, VICI, SRC, NNN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (28)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:06 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.6K)
Thank you for reading and commenting.

iREIT is providing members with a NAV (net asset model) on ONL this week.

We believe that WPC's plan to liquidate the office assets, via NLOP, is set up to fail. Remember that many other SpinCo's have failed:

* AIRC
* O
* PEAK
* VTR
* WPG
* etc...

Also, there are $57 million of transaction expenses, which will ultimately be borne by existing WPC shareholders (via dividend reduction of 15% to 20%).

I sold my stake and redeployed into O, ADC, and VICI.

Good Luck!
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Today, 7:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (456)
@Brad Thomas Loved the article. Also thinking to redeploy my WPC shares into ARE or REXR.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.6K)
@Friso Alenus Thank you...

We just published an ARE deep dive at iREIT.

We welcome the opportunity to assist you.

Have a great week and all the best!
5992321
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (588)
@Brad Thomas Hi Brad, given the fact that WPC just increased its dividend recently, I'm wondering if you might comment on the slogan "the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised?" I just saw you use that slogan in an article title in the last couple of days and immediately thought of WPC! Do you still believe that slogan?
F
Fundflow
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (1.83K)
Great article Brad. You are spot on about this transaction and why WPC is doing it. Thanks very much. ff
TraderJoeZ profile picture
TraderJoeZ
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (8.76K)
This is little too dramatic for me. $ADC cut their dividend in 2011 by the way
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 7:38 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.25K)
Very nice, Brad. Now somebody is finally calling out WPC on their BS! I've always said, if you're a REIT investor or a dividend investor and they cut or take away the dividend, why are you staying? What's left to hold? Are you expecting massive share price appreciation? If so, can't you do a growth stock or something?

Thanks for calling it like it is. There's zero point in holding WPC. Sell and go home. The thesis is broken. It's over. WPC and MPW are dumpster fire. Go home!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.6K)
@FirstFIREWealth You're welcome...

Too many other REITs to buy without the drama....

Here's a link to the BOD: www.wpcarey.com/...

Have a great week and all the best!
m
maotianming
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (61)
Enron, Kinder Morgan, Disney, What's the fastest way to learn a company is in trouble? The dividend. Although by the time dividend is cut, the damage is almost done. After the dividend is cut there is nothing left to spin. WPC as far as I know is not the first 3. Time will tell. Maybe it's just pure incompetence.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.22K)
Thanks for analysis
r
ronald frank
Today, 7:36 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
I don't question your position on WPC but I am very puzzled why you are not recommending selling MPW, another dividend cutter. MPW cut by 50% and you are still sleeping well at night? You're conceding WPC might be right but your uncompromising on the sale while giving MPW the benefit of the doubt.
Please explain
R
Robert Rio
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (1.39K)
My position is small (about 2% of portfolio) so I'll probably hold on to it. I own a lot more O ADC and VICI among others.
ckarabin profile picture
ckarabin
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (32.18K)
It certainly was handled quite poorly and as though it was an emergency distress sale. Take it for what it is. WPC got into a corner where it really could not afford to pay their dividend and retain enough cash flow to grow, so it did this dividend cut and tried to disguise it as a way to get out of office buildings. But it is a dividend cut and that stands out pretty clearly, and the attempt at disguise just appears as a distress sale of office buildings, which is what it is, a needless distress too.
j
jpalermo24
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (8)
Why buy any or add to any reit's right now? Just hide out in t bills and let this play out.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (2.74K)
I got burned by WPC, and sold out completely, and will never return...Used the proceeds by adding to O, VICI, and the rest will go into PLD if it falls to $100....At least O was ahead of the game and got rid of its office assets back in 2021... That's why they are the King.
o
olde1two
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (2.62K)
Nothing is safe anymore what's the next shoe to drop?
They just raised the dividend, and they did this now.
F
Fundflow
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (1.83K)
@Brad Thomas Shareholder suits ahead.
j
johnkeenan
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (58)
I personally was on a National Governing Board, along with Bill Carey, of a college student organization in the 1970's -- he was U of Penn and I was Lehigh Univ. Bill was a great leader and he ran a great company until his death. This management team, in the past week, has destroyed years of created shareholder value and flies in the face of what his company was all about -- in my opinion. RIP Bill, you are missed at the helm of the company you created.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.6K)
@johnkeenan Yes, Bill was a great leader... I wrote this tribute on Forbes when he passed: www.forbes.com/...

I vote for Gordon Dugan to come back.... he was at WPC for 22 years (1988-2010) www.linkedin.com/...

All the best!
d
dealraker
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (2.87K)
It must be significant when DS becomes negative on a REIT. This unusual mindset is significant. I'd short this one. The bias is generally far to the upside.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.6K)
@dealraker So you like this one?
Wuastr profile picture
Wuastr
Today, 7:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (256)
Actually buying now. I will report back in a year on how it worked out.
t
tcraftjim
Today, 7:26 AM
Premium
Comments (85)
I sold it, lost some money because it fell so quickly, but got out a few dollars drop ago. Disappointing but risk is risk I guess. Good riddance.
Geloo profile picture
Geloo
Today, 7:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (762)
It is sad the way this was handled, however I hold a pretty small position that is down and plan to just continue holding. Diversity is key!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:21 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.6K)
@Geloo Thanks for sharing....

"The only investors who shouldn’t diversify are those who are right 100% of the time." Sir John T.
