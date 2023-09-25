Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cooper Offers A Great Business But A Somewhat Tricky Valuation

Sep. 25, 2023 4:23 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)JNJ, ALC, BLCO
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers

Summary

  • The Cooper Companies' silicone hydrogel daily contact lens business has driven significant market share growth and still has above-average growth potential.
  • Cooper's myopia management business could become a $1 billion market, and the company has a first-mover advantage in this area.
  • The fertility business could be vulnerable to a weaker economy and the fertility and IUD businesses both have potential headline/legislative risks in the U.S.
  • Like many quality growth names in med-tech, Cooper isn't conventionally cheap, but I believe there's an argument for a $400+ fair value.

Close up of Young Male Adult Putting in Contact Lens

SolStock

Valuation is never as straightforward of an exercise as investors may wish, and it's likewise often true that growth and other performance metrics can outweigh (if not completely overshadow) valuation for many years - pushing many valuation-oriented investors to the sidelines for high-quality companies. I

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.