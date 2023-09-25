Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Vault: A Crucial Second Half Of The Year

Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • Energy Vault is gaining traction with its proprietary EVx long-duration gravity-based energy storage solutions in China and the US.
  • The company's revenue is primarily coming from constructing hybrid storage projects for customers, with a strong pipeline of projects.
  • Energy Vault is not yet profitable but has enough cash to continue operations and is expected to have a successful H2/23 with multiple projects finishing.
  • We're in the middle of a big H2 for the company with multiple projects close to delivery.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) is an emerging energy storage solution provider that offers its own proprietary EVx long-duration gravity-based energy storage solutions on a license/royalty-based business model, as well as building hybrid storage projects for a rapidly increasing amount

Shareholders Unite
I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NRGV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Russell9919
Today, 5:29 PM
Investing Group
Comments (376)
Thanks for the article. The whole energy storage space is going to grow and receive a lot of attention. I think they will do well, along with their competitors. Energy Vault seems to be able to offer more options and flexibility than their competitors, so I have invested a moderate amount in this company.
