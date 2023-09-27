Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Reasons You Should Love Cisco's $28 Billion Deal And 1 Reason You Shouldn't

Sep. 27, 2023 7:10 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), SPLK
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • About 80% of M&A deals fail to create value for investors.
  • Examples of failed acquisitions include AOL's acquisition of Time Warner and AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.'s acquisition of Splunk is a needle-moving deal that is being paid for in cash and is not expected to put the dividend at risk.
  • Splunk is a great fit for Cisco, turning it into a global software powerhouse. Cisco is paying a PEG of 1.1 for Splunk, which is growing at 25%.
  • The downside of this deal is that Splunk shareholders get bought out for 1.2 years' worth of expected growth. Cisco's dividend will become slightly safer over time, and its growth rate might more than double. But there is one very important thing Cisco investors need to know about the limitations of this deal.
According to the Harvard Business Review, about 80% of all M&A Deals fail to create value for investors.

Granted, that study looked at short-term stock price movement and not long-term growth in fundamentals. However, history is littered with the

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own about $6,000 worth of CSCO via SCHD.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

