Intel Remains A Compelling Trade War Buy

Sep. 25, 2023 5:18 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)3 Comments
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel's stock has increased by 23% since a bad Q4 2022 earnings report, outperforming the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500.
  • The market is valuing Intel at under 3x TTM revenue, but the company still faces challenges in generating positive cash flow.
  • Despite the numbers, we believe Intel is a wise investment due to potential US protectionist measures and the new CEO's ability to improve performance.
USA and China trade war. US of America and chinese flags crashed containers on sky at sunset background. 3d illustration

Rawf8

This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
15.36K Followers
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc has a team of senior investors contributing work managed by founder-CEO Alex King, a three-decade pro investor.  We're a fiercely independent, very serious SEC-regulated research firm.  On Seeking Alpha we publish a handful of public articles, but our best work here is in our subscription service, Growth Investor Pro.  We provide market-neutral research with ideas that can make money if the market is going up, down or sideways.  We cover a wide range of individual stocks and ETFs, options strategies, macro insight, hedging, risk management and more.  Learn more >> https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1221 .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in INTC

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 5:30 PM
Premium
Comments (1.93K)
the CEO may be able to help fix Intel. However, The Cash flow crisis was created by the CEO (deciding to build fabs no one wants yet when earnings are dropping). All metrics are much worse since Pat took over. We will see if execution improves or if he is just more excessively optimistic and a cheer leader. We will see how much Intel 4, 3, 20A is sold in the next 18 months and whether it will be more that 50% of Intels wafers in 2024
dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 5:35 PM
Premium
Comments (1.41K)
@S_Archer nobody in their right mind spends this kind of money without some idea of how it will pay off. I agree with the author - it’s not clear yet why they are building the fabs or why the stock is going up but on shoring is happening. Not only that but a lot of fabless companies need to rethink their supply chain - or even their entire reason for existence. Companies like Tesla are making their own chips and Intel can manufacture them. I’d say the future will reveal good things.
p
phyllisquirk
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (2.35K)
ha !!! OMG. the cooler
