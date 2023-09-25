TrustCo Bank: An Income Stock Now Yielding Nearly 5.5%
Summary
- TrustCo Bank Corp NY Q2 earnings were mixed, with revenue growth falling short of expectations but still showing solid returns on assets.
- The bank's average loans reached an all-time high, with residential and commercial loans both increasing.
- TrustCo's asset quality remains strong, although there was a slight uptick in non-performing loans.
- Have to love the payout ratio metrics.
- An income name that pays you to wait for future capital appreciation.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) remains one of our favorite regional banks to play. Make no mistake, it has been an abysmal time for banks, as net interest margins have been crimped as high rates have led to severe competition for deposit dollars, and banks have to pay up mightily on those deposits.
But not all regional banks are at risk in this environment. One of the reasons we love TRST stock is that when shares do fall, the yield creeps up. Right now, the dividend is safe in our opinion based on performance.
Here is the deal. The climate for banks is tough, but TrustCo is one of the most conservative lenders we have analyzed. The risk right now in our estimation other than margin pressure on the whole sectors is that TrustCo's main line of business is residential mortgages, and as we know, mortgage activity has stalled in this high rate environment. However, the income generated from mortgages that are issues are higher because of those rates. As the yield here is now at 5.5%, we think it is once again time to purchase shares for a long-term income investment.
Let us discuss the recently reported earnings to understand performance and where we see the company going from here.
TrustCo Bank's second quarter headline earnings were indeed mixed
In Q2, despite the pain we keep hearing about mortgage and housing demand, TrustCo once again enjoyed moderately strong loan activity and still had pretty solid returns on assets that resulted in revenue growth. However, the revenue growth came up short of consensus. Revenues were up 1.4% from last year, to $48.65 million, but missed expectations by $0.9 million. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.09% and 10.61%, respectively.
While these are solid returns, this is a decrease from last year of 11 basis points and 147 basis points, respectively. Both of these metrics were also a touch lower from the sequential quarter. Why? As we have told our members at the start of the year, margins have peaked for banks. In turn, returns in the near term are lower.
But for the long term, we see the brief slow down as an opportunity. With growing assets under management, and respectable returns, revenues were up from last year. And although we have been concerned with net interest margin, margins were up 15 basis points from a year ago to 2.98%. Margins did fall from Q1, however. That said, combined with operating expenses, TrustCo registered earnings per share of $0.86, which was a $0.01 beat against expectations.
In terms of valuation, it's attractive here at $26.60 per share and is now well below book value of $32.66. That book value was up from $32.21 in Q1 and is up from $31.06 last year. We love this discount. That all said, there was solid loan growth, and deposits were up.
Loans grow to an all-time high while deposits remain strong
TrustCo's average loans were another new all-time high up 7.6% vs. a year ago. Total loans were up $346.3 million from last year. Average residential loans, which is the main focus of the banks, were up $205 million, or 5.4% vs. a year ago. Average commercial loans continue to be less of a focus, but still rose $50.1 million from last year, or 25.2%. We also saw TrustCo increase home equity loan balances again despite the high rates we are seeing. Home equity lines of credit were up $59.5 million, or 24.4%. Deposits were also strong. Total average deposits increased from Q1 by $46 million to $5.3 billion.
Folks, despite what is happening on the macro scale, the bank is growing loans and deposits. And despite the fact that deposits cost more, net interest margin rose from last year. This is impressive. But what about the quality of assets?
Asset quality remains high
TrustCo Bank Corp NY continues to have solid asset quality metrics as well. We like the bank. Despite the pressure on the macro side of the equation, TrustCo's asset quality has been consistently strong over the last year, though we saw a slight uptick in non-performing loans. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.34%, an improvement from 0.35% in the sequential quarter, though up from 0.31% last year. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans dipped to 0.96% from 1.0% a year ago and from 0.97% in the sequential quarter. However, the bank became a bit less efficient with an efficiency ratio of 54.48%, up from 51.28% a year ago. Still, this is a stellar level of efficiency.
Strong dividend with a low payout ratio
As we mentioned in the open, we think the stock is now an accidental high-yielder, as shares have been slammed down recently resulting in a dividend yield of nearly 5.5% now. But here is the thing. While the security grade of the dividend is an average "C" when it comes to the cash flow of the bank, the payout ratio is just 40.2%, quite safe in our opinion. It would take a large hit to flows to put this in jeopardy. A moderate to major recession would be a risk, but a mild recession should have minimal impact all things considered.
The fact is that TrustCo Bank Corp NY is growing loans and deposits, and is trading well below book value. A 5.5% yield is better than bonds, and there is opportunity for longer-term appreciation in share prices.
Be a Winner and Make Moves With our Team
Stop wasting time! Join 1000's of investors at BAD BEAT Investing focused on trades and income plus take 65% off for a limited time!
- Access a professional team of 4 analysts, available all day during market hours.
- 4 different chat rooms
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week with crystal clear target entries, profit levels, and stops to feed your income.
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends; short/medium/long-term ideas
- Education, tools, and much more, including a money-back guarantee
- Too much? Check out our new basic service for $99 for a year.
This article was written by
We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS, helping them learn the markets and grow their money. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments