W. P. Carey Teaches A Class On Value Destruction

Sep. 25, 2023 5:54 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)O1 Comment
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey announces a strategic plan to exit office and cut dividends, causing a negative reaction from shareholders.
  • The plan involves creating a new REIT with excessive debt and expensive interest expenses.
  • The decision is seen as unnecessary and will result in value destruction and a drop in share price.
Mature adult businessman smashing laptop on fire with hammer

Destroying 25 years of performance before shareholders can have a say.

vm

We've covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) for years, but we don't write about it as frequently. There usually wasn't much to say about it. It was supposed to be a

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.91K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have positions in several REITs, but not in any of the REITs mentioned in this article. I closed out net lease exposure previously due to the impact of higher Treasury rates on the growth rate and valuation for net lease REITs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
marsland
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (36)
Bravo. Well put. It would probably be a miracle for them to back out of this but maybe they’ll listen.
It’s still a puzzler as to how this management team managed to bungle this badly when they previously seem to have good game.
