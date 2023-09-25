Destroying 25 years of performance before shareholders can have a say. vm

We've covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) for years, but we don't write about it as frequently. There usually wasn't much to say about it. It was supposed to be a stable stock for slow dividend growth. How often can you publish to state the dividend yield and forward growth profile? How often can you reiterate the portfolio composition?

As it stands, Seeking Alpha readers already have plenty of articles repeating WPC's presentation for the dumb plan to exit office. If you're not familiar with my style, I'll get you up to speed: I call it like it is.

No platitudes. No pulling punches. I want to help readers understand each investment. Sometimes, someone's feelings get a little boo-boo because I write bluntly. Welcome to the update on WPC.

The Plan

Officially, this is a "strategic plan to exit office." Let's call it what it is: A stupid plan to cut the dividend. The plan also attempts to distract investors by exiting office.

This wasn't seen as a high priority in late July when WPC held the Q2 2023 earnings call:

Seeking Alpha

Now, only two months after those words, WPC is racing to make a permanent change:

WPC

That's an abrupt change of positions.

Was It Necessary?

No. There's literally nothing necessary about any of this. The last time I recall seeing a dumber decision was during the pandemic when an over-leveraged REIT issued shares near the bottom instead of dumping some agency MBS assets. Don't get me wrong, the bid for the assets was terrible. However, issuing shares was even worse.

By contrast, W. P. Carey managed the pandemic beautifully. They kept collecting rent and communicating strength to their shareholders. They kept growing the dividend. They were outstanding during the pandemic. It was reasonable to think management was pretty good at running a large international net lease REIT.

Value Destruction Through The Spin

The new REIT, Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP), will have far too much debt. It looks terrible. The debt will be extremely expensive. It will cost more than it would've cost for WPC to continue financing the properties internally. Shareholders who own both REITs will have a higher combined net interest expense than if WPC simply did nothing.

Creating the new REIT will involve around $57 million in fees, plus the additional costs of running two publicly-traded companies. That $57 million comes out to about $.28 per share. Maybe a bit less after issuing more equity. That extra cash could've helped to support the dividend, but instead it goes to pay fees to enable value destruction.

Let me be clear:

I believe that if WPC announced they were writing off $57 million in fees and aborting the plan, shares would rally. If they announced the $57 million would be covered by a reduction in executive compensation, shares would really pop on the corporate governance.

Junk Assets

WPC's dividend cut plan involves spinning off these "assets." Technically, they still have a positive cash value, so I guess we'll use the term assets.

WPC

The stuff going into NLOP is not great. It's no surprise the debt will be expensive.

Re-rating

This is terrible.

WPC argues that they should get a higher AFFO multiple after this change.

Or, at the least, WPC seeks a higher ratio relative to peers.

Will they get that? Probably. But not the smart way.

All they have to do is reduce AFFO by more than the share price declines. Brilliant!

Yes, they should have a higher AFFO multiple. No, it wasn't good for shareholders.

Allow me to be more specific. They should achieve a higher multiple on the lower value for Real Estate AFFO.

Stupid AFFO

For years, WPC dealt with "Real Estate segment AFFO" and other AFFOs.

It was one of the major reasons that WPC was more work to analyze than other net lease REITs. Because investors needed to go in and make adjustments to remove other cash flows instead of just using the official total values per share:

WPC

Note: It was usually bigger than $.02 per share. Q3 2022 was the last quarter where the impact was greater than a rounding error to AFFO per share.

They finally got out of that business. It was finally over. WPC would become as easy to analyze as the other big net lease REITs.

Less than a year later, WPC announced they are going back into that role of generating non-real estate AFFO. Terrible.

Pointless Dividend Cut

There was no need to cut the dividend. It was covered. The coverage wasn't great, but it was sufficient. Yes, expiring debts would've rolled over to higher rates. Yes, it would've had a negative impact to AFFO per share. Yes, the prospect for weaker AFFO growth was probably weighing on the valuation for WPC.

However, the growth in rental collections from rent escalators would've provided WPC with modest growth to same-property NOI. Not massive growth, but enough.

The performance of office properties would've created a drag. That's fine. Do you know how management can deal with that?

Create a separate segment within the company for the office real estate. Report values for the non-office segment and the office segment. For GAAP, include the total portfolio values. That's a really transparent way to solve it.

Then WPC can dump the office real estate as buyers are found. There will always be a buyer at the right. But WPC may have needed to sell at higher cap rates.

So, how big would the dilutive impact be?

Dilutive Calculations

Let's assume WPC dumps these assets at a 10% cap rate. During Q2 2023, Realty Income (O) acquired a bunch of properties at a weighted average cap rate of 6.9%. We're using O because they were transparent about this activity and didn't give us any nasty surprises.

Note: When O decided to spin off a bunch of office properties, they didn't cut the dividend.

Rates continued to increase, so I'm going to assume WPC could buy new assets at 7%.

Note: These are net lease REITs. Therefore, revenue and net operating income will be nearly identical.

Office was about 15% of revenue. It should represent a similar portion of NOI.

Q2 2023 annualized revenue per weighted average share was $8.405.

Q2 2023 annualized NOI per weighted average share was $7.42.

Based on NOI per share, office should've been about $1.11 per share.

Assuming the office is sold at a 10% cap rate and immediately replaced with other assets at a 7% cap rate:

Office NOI of $1.11 becomes new asset NOI of $.78.

That would reduce NOI by $.33. However, the impact to AFFO should be a tiny bit smaller since office real estate is more prone to recurring capital expenditures. Yes, they are a net lease REIT. No, recurring capital expenditures is not quite $0. It is very low though.

We'll just use $.33 for our example.

Annualized NOI per share would've declined from $7.42 to $7.09.

Full-year guidance for AFFO per share was $5.32 to $5.38. If we use the lower end of that range and drop $.33 per share, we would be left with $4.99. Is that bigger than the annual dividend rate of $4.28? Yes, it is quite a bit bigger.

That would've left them with a margin of $.71 per share.

Annualized interest expense in Q2 2023 came in at $1.40 per share. If interest increased by 50% with zero growth in NOI from rental escalators, it would've pushed the AFFO payout ratio up to 100%.

If all office was replaced with better assets, growing by 1% annually should've been pretty easy. They shouldn't need acquisitions to hit 1% growth after ejecting all the office real estate.

That would've improved NOI and AFFO by $.07 per share annually.

Conclusion

This was a terrible decision. Shareholders are getting:

$57 million wasted on fees. A taxable distribution for a junk REIT they don't want with excessive leverage and interest expenses. Extra overhead costs to have a second public REIT. The 25-year dividend record thrown away for minimal gains. More complicated financial statements as non-real estate AFFO returns. A much larger drop in the share price than peers. A very loud message about not being allowed to vote on whether they want any of it.

Management emphasized that this deal does not require approval from shareholders. It seems a bit ironic that if they really thought this move was so positive, they would be so fiercely opposed to letting shareholders vote. Last I knew, shareholders were the owners of the company. When they hate a plan, that should be a pretty strong clue to management and the board of directors.

I would encourage the board of directors to remember that they have a fiduciary duty to shareholders. They are bound to represent the shareholders and should think carefully about whether they want to breach those duties. It's time for an emergency meeting to kill this plan. When shares plunge this rapidly, it should be a pretty clear message. WPC erased over $1 billion off the market cap since the morning before this disaster.

I've just got one question for the clowns behind this idea: