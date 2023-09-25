Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Renesas Electronics Attractively Priced Despite An Ongoing Chip Correction Cycle

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers

Summary

  • Renesas Electronics has outperformed its competitors in the MCU semiconductor segment, though Renesas has not been immune to shrinking lead times and a weakening demand outlook.
  • The company has regained its share in the auto MCU business and is diversifying its position into areas like high-performance computing and control and ADAS.
  • AI-enabled edge processing could be a major growth opportunity for the non-auto MCU business, but the company has to step up its game and gain share in 32/64-bit MCUs.
  • Despite the recent downturn in the semiconductor sector, Renesas is well-positioned for an eventual recovery and offers attractive growth opportunities in the industrial, infrastructure, and IoT markets.
integrated microchip macro photo hight quality

Mick Koulavong/iStock via Getty Images

Although the shares have retreated well off their midsummer highs, I still can’t complain too much about the performance of Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) (OTCPK:RNECF) (6723.T) since my last update on this leading MCU semiconductor company. The

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.